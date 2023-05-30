Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals: A Puncher's Chance For Long Acting Eye Disease Drug Success

Summary

  • EyePoint is a $200m market cap biotech focused on eye disease.
  • The company's long-acting Durasert technology has been supporting its commercial product, YUTIQ, which earned $28m of revenues in FY22.
  • EyePoint recently announced however that it had sold YUTIQ to Alimera Sciences for $75m upfront plus $30m in instalments, and royalties on net sales.
  • The company's focus now turns to its Phase 2 stage candidate EYP-1901 - which could be used as a maintenance therapy after treatment with Regeneron's Eylea.
  • It could be the case that EYP-1901 need to only be dosed on a 6-monthly basis, as opposed to Eylea's ~6-weekly basis. That ought to open up a substantial market opportunity for EyePoint - or make it a buyout target.
David and Goliath

BibleArtLibrary/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Overview

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) is a Watertown, Massachusetts based ocular disease focused biotech whose share are currently trading at $6 per share - up 67% so far this year, although down 70% on a 5-year basis - giving the company a market cap

chart

Vorolanib MoA (investor presentation)

chart

DAVIO study results (investor presentation)

chart

DAVIO 2 study design (investor presentation)

