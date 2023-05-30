Jeremy Poland

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) reported that its share of the Guyana Partnership production more than tripled from 30,000 BOD to 112,000 BOPD when comparing the first quarters of 2022 and 2023. More good news was noted in that the latest FPSO arrived in April to Guyana and the hookup process has begun. Management estimates that first production will be in the fourth quarter of 2023. That assures another year of positive production comparisons.

Then management announced that the fifth FPSO, Uaru, has now been approved for development. This announcement points out that Hess has an unusually visible line of growth for the foreseeable future. The chances of these projects not being approved is probably close to zero. The Guyana government wants the money to spend, and the partners want more (safe) production.

Management also noted that there was another discovery made in Guyana (along with a dry exploration well). That discovery adds to the already long growth list of projects to assure production growth through at least the end of the decade. "And beyond" continues to look more conservative as the discoveries keep rolling in with reasonable certainty each quarter. The upside to the Guyana partnership appears to have no end in sight at the current time.

Hess Corporation Exploration And Production Profit Comparison Reconciliation (Hess Corporation First quarter 2023, Supplemental Materials)

As the smallest partner of the Guyana Partnership, Hess Corporation has an advantage over much of the industry in that the addition of each FPSO to the Guyana partnership results in a material addition to production. This material addition largely offsets unfavorable pricing variances (as shown above) in a way that few industry competitors can match.

Even though Hess earnings will certainly vary with commodity price volatility, the materially growing production will lead to higher cycles between low and high prices in the future. Currently, each new FPSO increases overall production roughly 20% (or slightly less). Nearly the whole industry cannot match that kind of growth right now.

Furthermore, the offshore partnership has a large upfront cash requirement. This will likely generate a sizable future depreciation component that is different from the unconventional business. However, the large initial cash outlay is offset by the lower costs once production begins. That lower cost is likely to drop average corporate production costs as the Guyana Partnership production becomes a larger part of the Hess total production.

Hess Common Stock Price History And Key Valuation Measures (Seeking Alpha Website May 29, 2023)

As shown above, the stock price did not really respond much to the announcement of another Guyana discovery. This is a big change in stock price action from years ago when such an announcement usually caused a sustained stock price jump. What will likely continue to influence the stock price is the cash flow jumps every time an FPSO begins production. Currently, that seems to be slightly longer than once per year.

That means that all the discoveries made so far are really only nominally reflected in the stock price. So, there is a lot more price appreciation (unless there is an oil price crash that is sustained) to come. Mr. Market not only sees the current jump in cash flow for each new producing FPSO, but he also sees the large number of discoveries that are not yet producing.

The price-earnings ratio shown above is on the steep side for really any company. However, the potential production from all the discoveries do ensure material cash flow growth (even if that growth is erratic due to volatile oil and gas prices) to at least the end of the decade.

It takes about 5 to 7 years for an offshore discovery that is commercial to begin production. It may take longer here because this partnership has a backlog of a lot of discoveries in Guyana to bring online to production.

Currently, the pace of production increases appears to be one government approved FPSO project at a time. At some point, the government will likely speed up that approval process as the offshore industry develops. That seems to mean an FPSO about every 15 months (give or take). That process is likely to speed up as this project grows production and as other leases find oil that can produce oil commercially. Therefore, at some point, the Guyana production growth rate will likely move to 2 FPSO's per year either because this project becomes so large or because other leases prove to be commercial (maybe both).

As a side note, it should be realized that the operator, Exxon Mobil (XOM), generally has three projects in process at any one time. One FPSO is being hooked up for production, another is being approved by the government, and a third is in the planning stage. Not many operators can handle three giant projects at one time. Yet Exxon Mobil brings off this task seamlessly.

In the long run, the future of Hess Corporation will become more and more dependent upon the prospects of the Guyana partnership. This partnership has become a growth vehicle with possibilities that are not matched elsewhere in the partnership.

Hess Summary Of Current Guyana Status And Future Growth Guidance (Hess Presentation At Wells Fargo Energy Conference May 24, 2023)

Hess guidance is a little more optimistic than is the Exxon Mobil (XOM) guidance as the operator of the project. However, the optimism may be more due to a timing issue than a lack of potential production.

In any event, Hess is clearly projecting a partnership production level of roughly 1 million BOD sometime in fiscal year 2027. The Hess share of that production is about 300,000 BOD. Current partnership production is only about one-third of the way to that point. So, there is clearly a lot of production growth ahead for a company the size of Hess.

The stock price is very likely to continue to respond to the increasing cash flow that all that growth will produce. As long as discoveries continue to be announced throughout the fiscal year, then Hess is likely to be seen as that rare growth story in a very cyclical industry.

That means that the currently elevated price-earnings ratio is likely to remain elevated for the foreseeable future due to the Guyana prospects. Hess also has various other partnerships in Guyana and Suriname that may at some point become part of the cash flow growth story. Should that happen, then there is still more upside potential.

The rest of the Hess operations are there to produce cash flow for the main project which is Guyana. This is probably by far the most profitable opportunity in the Hess portfolio of projects. Now there could be a time when this project no longer grows and therefore the company would need to have another growth project to replace it. But for the time being, this project does not appear to have an upper limit yet.

Therefore, the Hess dividend, which was increased in the first quarter, is likely to grow rapidly as the cash flow from Guyana increases. For those that do not need to retire for a few years, an investment in Hess is likely to produce a fair amount of income from that rapidly growing dividend some years later.

The Guyana project is world class with some industry leading low breakeven points. That will likely increase Hess profitability as the production mix increases to a larger percentage of production from Guyana. Such a profitability increase implies a growing base dividend in excess of very material production growth for some time to come. As the Guyana project matures, that dividend is likely to become a material part of the total return for investors in the future. For that reason, this stock remains a strong buy for a variety of investors.