Birdlkportfolio/iStock via Getty Images

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) manufactures flow and motion control products globally. They work in two segments industrial and aerospace and defense. In the industrial segment, they provide progressing cavity pumps, automatic recirculation valves, and positive displacement pumps to construction companies and original equipment manufacturers. In the aerospace and defense segment, they manufacture control valves, fluid controls, electro-mechanical controls, propeller pumps, brushless DC motors, switches, and actuation components. Their products are used in general aviation and military and defense. CIR recently announced solid Q1 FY23. In this thesis, I will talk about its growth potential and analyze its financial performance. I believe they are undervalued with a lot of growth potential. Hence I assign a buy rating on CIR.

Financial Analysis

CIR recently posted its Q1 FY23 results. The net revenues for Q1 FY23 were $203 million, a rise of 9.3% compared to Q1 FY22. The organic revenue growth was up by 13% in Q1 FY23 compared to Q1 FY22. I believe revenue growth in the aerospace and defense, and industrial segments was the main reason behind the surge. The revenues from A&D and industrial segments were up by 8% and 10% on a reported basis and 10% and 15% on an organic basis in Q1 FY23 compared to Q1 FY22. Talking about the A&D segment, I believe a 10% organic increase in orders due to recovery in the commercial aerospace market and strength in their naval defense programs was the main reason behind the rise in revenues in the A&D segment. Now about the industrial segment, I believe a 14% organic increase in orders due to strength in its aftermarket was the main reason behind the revenue increase in the industrial segment.

Seeking Alpha

Their gross profit margin also improved in the quarter. Its gross margin was 36.4% in Q1 FY23, which was 29.7% in Q1 FY22. I think better cost control and better pricing policy in both segments improved its gross margins. The net loss also reduced to $0.4 million in Q1 FY23, which was $21.4 million in Q1 FY22. Their financial performance was excellent; in my opinion, their revenues, gross margins, and adjusted operating income saw a rise, and I think it should be mainly attributable to the management’s better pricing policy and better cost control.

Technical Analysis

Trading View

CIR is trading at the $30 level. After creating an all-time high of $80 in 2014, the stock has fallen more than 60%, proving to be a wealth destroyer. But if we look at the price action in the monthly time frame, it has been forming lower highs and lower lows since 2014, which is a bearish formation. But the stock failed to create a new lower low, forming a higher low which I believe can be a strong signal of a trend reversal. Therefore, I believe one can initiate new buying in the stock because I believe we might see a trend reversal in the stock in the coming times. But I want to remind you that this process might not be quick; the stock might consolidate at current levels for months before giving an upward rally. Based on the price action, my price target for the stock is around $50. The reasons behind the price target are, first, the break of the lower high and lower low pattern. Second, if we look at the price chart, it was stuck in a channel pattern since 2015, and recently it broke out of the channel pattern, and the next resistance zone is at around $48-$50, so if the breakout is successful, it has the potential to reach $50 level.

Should One Invest In CIR?

Talking about the positives, the backlog by the end of Q1 FY23 in its A&D segment was $224.8 million; in the industrial segment, it was $358.8 million, making it a total of $583.6 million which is 22.4% higher than Q FY22. I believe this substantial increase in backlog will position them well for FY23. In addition, its gross profit margins and adjusted operating margins have improved quite well in Q1 FY23 when compared to Q1 FY22. Due to better cost control and better pricing policy implemented by the management, I expect the margins to continue to improve due to easing supply chain constraints.

I believe the continued recovery in the commercial aerospace market and increased naval programs in Europe and the U.S. might help them in the coming quarters in revenue growth. The management has now raised its adjusted operating income guidance for FY23 from $97 million to $111 million, which is a positive and encouraging sign. Looking at several positive factors like the easing of inflation and supply chain issues, new product development by the company, recovery in the commercial aerospace market, and strength in the aftermarket, I think they are well positioned for FY23, and their growth trajectory looks solid. After the 2020 pandemic, the industry they compete in has almost recovered, and almost everything has come back to normal, like the demand and supply, and we can see its effect on CIR’s financial performance. But in my opinion, one thing that has still not recovered since is the company's share price. Despite performing well financially in FY22, the stock price has not risen and is still very low, which I believe is a great opportunity for investors because I think, looking at its solid growth potential I think its stock price might skyrocket from current levels.

Now talking about the company’s valuation. CIR has a P/E (FWD) ratio of 14.49x compared to the sector ratio of 16.04x and has a Price / Sales (FWD) ratio of 0.72x compared to the sector ratio of 1.28x. So after looking at both ratios, I believe CIR is undervalued with a lot of upside potential.

Seeking Alpha

The shareholding pattern of CIR also looks perfect, with institutions holding 95.1% shares in the company. I believe where institutions own more than 60% of the stake in a company; it is comparatively safer to invest in.

Risk

The long-term stability of the ties between the United States and China is currently very uncertain, notably regarding trade policy, treaties, governmental restrictions, and tariffs. The previous U.S. presidential administration had advocated for considerable changes to the country's foreign trade policy, enacted tighter controls on global trade, and significantly modified the taxes imposed on goods brought into the country. I anticipate that tariff rises under the present administration will mainly affect its Industrial segment. Nobody can foresee when or when new tariffs will be implemented, let alone what effect those adjustments will have.

Bottom Line

Their financial performance was excellent, in my opinion, and their growth trajectory looks solid. But despite performing well, its stock price hasn’t grown much which I think is a great buying opportunity. Moreover, the technical chart indicates that we might see a trend reversal in the stock, and in addition, it is undervalued compared to its industry standards. Hence after looking at all the aspects, I assign a buy rating on CIR.