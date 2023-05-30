Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Vale: Separating The Base Metals Business Could Unlock Value

May 30, 2023 8:17 AM ETVale S.A. (VALE)
Atlas Equity Research
Summary

  • Vale is considering separating its base metals division from its core iron ore business, potentially unlocking value and attracting a broader investor base.
  • My SOTP valuation approach suggests 23% upside potential.
  • Timing of the separation and potential IPO should be carefully considered, as the current environment of rising interest rates may not be optimal.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) has been signaling intentions to separate its base metals division from the core iron ore business in a pursuit to create value. I think the move makes sense - metals like copper and nickel are at the foundation

Atlas Equity Research
Focused on value plays, preferably with a near term catalyst and/or improving market conditions. My approach is grounded on the fundamentals of the business, emphasizing its ability to generate cash and withstand unfavorable economic environment.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in VALE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

