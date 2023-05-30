Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
NDMO: Not Supportive Of A Rating Upgrade Just Yet

May 30, 2023 8:22 AM ETNuveen Dynamic Municipal Opportunities (NDMO)
Dividend Seeker
Summary

  • Nuveen Dynamic Municipal Opportunities is a diversified municipal bond fund seeking total return through income exempt from regular federal income taxes and capital appreciation.
  • NDMO has experienced a modest return and a distribution cut in 2023, with a rockier ride than expected.
  • Currently, equities have the lowest premium over bonds in about a decade, suggesting that bonds may offer more attractive risk-adjusted entry points.
soccer parents sideline

nycshooter/E+ via Getty Images

Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Nuveen Dynamic Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NDMO) as an investment option. This is a diversified municipal bond fund with a variety of sector allocations

Fund Performance

Fund Performance (Seeking Alpha)

Paragraph Headline in Prior Article

Paragraph Headline in Prior Article (Seeking Alpha)

Distribution History (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/NDMO' title='Nuveen Dynamic Municipal Opportunities Fund'>NDMO</a>)

Distribution History (NDMO) (Nuveen)

Return of Capital (Most recent data)

Return of Capital (most recent data) (Nuveen)

NDMO's Metrics

NDMO's Metrics (Nuveen)

Equity Risk Premium

Equity Risk Premium (vs. Bonds) (Bloomberg)

Top States In Portfolio

Top States In Portfolio (Nuveen)

Credit Breakdown (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/NDMO' title='Nuveen Dynamic Municipal Opportunities Fund'>NDMO</a>)

Credit Breakdown (NDMO) (Nuveen)

First-Time Muni Defaults (By Dollar Value)

First-Time Muni Defaults (By Dollar Value) (Goldman Sachs)

This article was written by

Dividend Seeker
I've been in the Financial Services sector since 2008, which unsurprisingly gives me an invaluable insight in how markets can turn. I was a D1 athlete in college (men's tennis), where I studied Finance. I also have my MBA in Finance.

My readers/followers can trust that I won't pump any investment nor discuss a topic I don't genuinely follow and research. In that spirit, I list my portfolio here for transparency

Broad market: VOO; QQQ; DIA, RSP

Sectors: VPU, BUI; VDE, IXC, RYE; KBWB, VFH; XRT, CEF

Non-US: EWC; EWU; EIRL

Dividends: DGRO; SDY, SCHD

Municipals/Debt Funds: NEA, PML, PDO, BBN

Stocks: WMT, JPM, MAA, SWBI, MCD, DG, WM

Cash position: 30%

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

