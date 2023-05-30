nycshooter/E+ via Getty Images

Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Nuveen Dynamic Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NDMO) as an investment option. This is a diversified municipal bond fund with a variety of sector allocations and credit ratings. Its primary objective "seeks total return through income exempt from regular federal income taxes and capital appreciation".

NDMO is one of the many muni CEFs I cover, most recently in January. At that point I saw a modest outlook ahead for the fund and put a neutral rating on it. Since then, the return has indeed been modest, although it was actually been a rockier ride throughout 2023 than that would suggest:

Given this performance and the length of time that has passed, I thought NDMO was due for another review. I initially thought a "buy" rating might be warranted because I am getting more interested in fixed-income products - munis and otherwise - as I believe we are near "peak" rates. This can make longer term buying the right move, but I am still stuck on the value proposition for this particular CEF. Therefore, I am keeping a "hold" rating in place for NDMO, and will explain why below.

I Feared A Distribution Cut, And It Did Happen

I will lead with one of the biggest developments for NDMO that has occurred since my January article. This was a cut to the current income, which happened back in March. At the start of the year, this was a primary concern for me as many muni CEFs across the investment universe were seeing cuts. NDMO held off longer than most but my concern was this was still a likely outcome:

In hindsight, I was proven correct. The fund's income just hasn't kept up with its stated distribution for a number of reasons. Short-term borrowing rates have risen sharply (impacting highly leveraged funds like NDMO) while longer term rates have risen at a much slower pace. This has limited the "yield pick-up" opportunity in munis and other sectors, resulting in lower payouts for investors in these types of funds:

Distribution History (NDMO) (Nuveen)

Readers could be looking at this two different ways. One way is that a cut is usually a bad thing, so avoiding the fund on this backdrop is a reasonable option. The other outlook is that the "worst is over". After a fund cuts, there is usually an initial drop as the bad news hurts and gets soaked in. But, after that possible sell-off, investors begin to see value again. The lower income stream can be offset if the share price drops - so the yield could move back to its prior level (and often does). CEF investors also tend to have short-term memories. If one doesn't live through the hurt of the cut, they may see inherent value and dive right in because they aren't chasing losses, in effect.

Which option is "right" is, of course, subjective and dependent on each individual. But I personally would caution against too much optimism here. Yes, the cut is over with and the current yield is still quite high at over 7%. But is this really a 7% yield? The ask that because a substantial portion of the fund's income is Return of Capital (ROC). In fact, even after the cut, NDMO still is only getting half its new distribution with net income:

Return of Capital (most recent data) (Nuveen)

The reality is that I don't see a great outlook for NDMO's income stream at this juncture. The fund held off on cutting its distribution for a long time and I believe that gave some investors a false sense of hope. That optimism probably has dried up some since March did see a cut, but the ongoing problem is the cut may not have been enough. There is simply too much return of capital being used to make this payout that I do not believe the current level is sustainable without a fundamental shift in long-term interest rates in the muni market. Since that is probably not going to happen in the short-term, this fund's distribution remains "on watch" for another cut. That clouds my outlook on what is otherwise a decent muni CEF.

Valuation Not Overly Compelling Either

The next topic of focus is the fund's valuation. On the surface, this could seem like a straightforward buy signal. NDMO has often traded at a premium in the past, so its discount near 7% may have piqued the interest of some of the value investors out there:

NDMO's Metrics (Nuveen)

In fairness, this is a reasonable buy-in level. I wouldn't fault anyone for seeing the value in this type of discount and beginning a position (or adding to one). This is part of the reason why I am not "bearish" on this fund any longer as I have been in the past. It used to have a steep premium, but more recently its valuation has fallen down to Earth and these types of levels do often indicate value.

But I don't truly see it as a buy sign for me just yet. Part of this is because I just don't see a need to rush in when this fund has been stuck in discount territory for a while. Other metrics (like the income story) are making me cautious, and this discount isn't enough for me to overlook that. Perhaps if it gets in to the double-digits, it might, but for now I can afford to wait.

To support this outlook consider that back in January NDMO had a discount in excess of 8%. So again, the total return of roughly 1.5% for the fund since that type is mostly due to discount narrowing. I would prefer to see a wider discount as a result of NAV growth while the market price stagnates (or goes lower). That is not the case today and should help explain why I remain neutral on this particular investment.

Why Consider Bonds Now Over Equities?

I have laid out a less than enthusiastic case for NDMO so far in this review. But I reiterate that I am not an outright bear on this fund. Part of this is because of how I feel about the broader fixed-income landscape. This includes both munis and corporate bonds, where I actually see some value now. This is stemming from two key dynamics. One, I believe the Fed is near its peak level. That often suggests value in bonds for those with a long-term horizon. Two, equity valuations are getting a bit stretched, especially in relative terms. This means there may be some value in bonds - including in NDMO - due to a lack of value in equities.

This is important because investors always have choices in the market. Whether its sector plays, US vs. Non-US, or equities vs. bonds, push-pull dynamics exist. At the current moment, what we see that equities have the lowest premium over bonds in about a decade:

Equity Risk Premium (vs. Bonds) (Bloomberg)

This is by no means an exact science or a fool-proof measure. But it does show how, over time, equities can have much more attractive risk-adjusted entry points that what they are currently offering. While it does not always translate to stronger performance by bonds, this is a well-established measure for predicts how much a stock (or index, such as the S&P 500) might outperform risk-free investments over time. While not necessarily a "buy" signal for munis or NDMO by extension, it does represent to me that there is merit to getting cautious on equities right now. How one reacts to that is up to them.

I Do Like The Geographical Diversity

To wrap up this review I will touch on a key aspect that I like about NDMO. This is central to why this fund has been on my radar and why I would buy it if some of the other metrics become a bit more favorable. Specifically, this is the fund's state exposure. Unlike many other national muni bond funds that are dominated by states like California, Illinois, and New York (and NDMO does indeed have exposure to those states), the fund's top states by weighting are Colorado, Florida, and Texas:

Top States In Portfolio (Nuveen)

This sets it apart a bit from other muni options, making it a decent diversifier even for those investors who already own muni bonds in other ways. This tells me that for those readers who do not live in high-tax jurisdictions, or do have high income levels, a fund like NDMO could make sense because the need to own a lot of CA/NY (or other) muni bonds may not be inherent for them.

Furthermore, I am not overly concerned by NDMO's credit quality. While I do personally prefer IG-rated credit, NDMO is a healthy mix of both IG and non-IG rated debt:

Credit Breakdown (NDMO) (Nuveen)

Investors tend to view Non-rated bonds as below-IG quality, but even still I do not see a major cause for alarm. That is because muni defaults have been stabilizing in the years post-2020, an encouraging trend:

First-Time Muni Defaults (By Dollar Value) (Goldman Sachs)

This shows the resiliency of muni bonds even during difficult economic circumstances. Also, it is important to remember a high portion of these defaults were in the Healthcare sector. That is an area that remains an area to watch closely, but makes up only 4% of total fund assets for NDMO. So this tells me the fund managers are avoiding an area that I too would mostly avoid, which is in-line with my expectations. Ultimately, the holdings breakdown for NDMO is a reason to give this fund a look.

Bottom-line

NDMO has pushed out a modest gain since the year started and I would expect similar performance over the next few quarters. The fund's leverage, return of capital, and narrower discount are all attributes that make me reluctant to get too bullish for the time being. On the plus side, I do like the holding's characteristics and the fact this fund could be used to diversify a portfolio against both equity and other muni positions.

All of this adds up to a "hold" for me. I will keep watching this one and look to buy-in if we see another income cut materialize, the discount widens further, or the equity risk premium gets even less attractive going forward.