Proterra: 3 Reasons I Am Staying Away

May 30, 2023 8:31 AM ETProterra Inc. (PTRA)
Macrotips Trading
Summary

  • Proterra is a leading American automotive and energy storage company that designs and manufactures zero-emission electric transit vehicles and EV technology solutions for commercial applications.
  • The company faces challenges such as negative gross margin, heightened competition, and dwindling resources.
  • While investors may be tempted to bottom fish and roll the dice at 1/10th the SPAC-valuation, I believe an elevated probability of bankruptcy warrants caution.
  • Until the company can at least generate positive gross margin, there is no reason to get involved.

Electric buses of blue color are at the charging station.

Boris Ipatov/iStock via Getty Images

I came across Proterra Inc. stock (NASDAQ:PTRA) while looking for companies trading at less than 20% of its valuation from 2 years ago. Typically, stocks that are trading more than 80% lower on a 2 year basis

Proterra's mission is to electrify commercial vehicles

Figure 1 - Proterra's mission is to electrify commercial vehicles (Proterra investor presentation)

PTRA has declined > 90% from SPAC bubble highs of > $31 / share

Figure 2 - PTRA has declined > 90% from SPAC bubble highs of > $31 / share (stockcharts.com)

PTRA touts reduction in manufacturing costs

Figure 3 - PTRA touts reduction in manufacturing costs (Proterra investor presentation)

But financial statements still show negative gross margins

Figure 4 - But financial statements still show negative gross margins (PTRA Q1/23 10Q report)

Gross margin is a far cry from company estimates from 2021

Figure 5 - Gross margin is a far cry from company estimates from 2021 (Proterra investor presentation from early 2021)

PTRA forecasted rosy sales growth when it went public

Figure 6 - PTRA forecasted rosy sales growth when it went public (Proterra investor presentation from early 2021)

PTRA current valuation is 1/10th of SPAC valuation

Figure 7 - PTRA current valuation is 1/10th of SPAC transaction (Seeking Alpha)

Proterra has burnt through more than half of SPAC cash

Figure 8 - Proterra has burnt through more than half of SPAC cash (PTRA Q1/23 10Q report)

At current CFO burn rate, Proterra's cash and investments may only last a little over a year

Figure 9 - At current CFO burn rate, Proterra's cash and investments may only last a little over a year (tikr.com)

Macrotips Trading
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

