Introduction

I've written four articles on SA about US real estate firm Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA), the latest of which was in March when I said that the outlook for 2023 looked bleak due to crashing new home orders and falling average sales prices (ASPs) and that the company was likely to be in the red this year.

Well, at first glance I thought that the Q1 2023 financial results of the company were decent and that the expectations for the number of new home deliveries for the full year looked optimistic. Yet, mortgage rates in the USA have been sliding over the past few months, and considering that sales of new single-family homes jumped to a 13-month high in April, it seems I was overly pessimistic about Landsea's financial performance in 2023. I'm upgrading my rating on LSEA stock to speculative buy. Let's review.

Overview of the recent developments

In case you're not familiar with Landsea or my earlier coverage, here's a brief description of the business. The company specializes in the construction of entry-level and move-up residential properties in Arizona, California, Florida, New York, and Texas and it has a program called High Performance Homes which aims to promote automation, sustainability, energy savings, and healthy lifestyles. The homes in this program have Apple TV, HomeKit locks, thermostats, etc. As of March 2023, Landsea's total lots owned and controlled came in at 11,433 compared to 11,593 in December 2022. As you can see from the charts below, over two-thirds of the company's lots are located in the states of Florida and Arizona. These two states also account for over two-thirds of revenues.

Turning our attention to the Q1 2023 financial results, total revenues slumped by 23.6% year on year to $241.7 million while the home sales gross margin shrank to 18.1% as the number of deliveries declined and the company implemented incentives and discounts during the period to counter low demand as a result of rising mortgage interest rates. In addition, SG&A expenses were impacted by $1 million in severance-related costs as Landsea decided to right-size its team. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $16.2 million, down 67.8% year on year.

The results look underwhelming at first glance, but they surpassed expectations as the company had forecast new home deliveries in the range of 400 to 445 and ASP of $520,000 to $525,000 for the quarter (see page 7 here). New home deliveries were particularly strong in Arizona where Landsea reported a net increase of six average selling communities. However, the good sales performance in this state pushed down the ASP significantly as deliveries in the high-margin California market were put under pressure by affordability challenges. In addition, I find it concerning that the majority of Landsea's pre-tax income came from a single state - Florida. Margins in the other states where the company has operations were underwhelming.

Landsea said during its Q1 2023 earnings call that selling conditions improved considerably compared to the previous quarter thanks to a combination of limited existing home inventory, buyer acceptance of the higher mortgage rates, and aggressive pricing measures. Net new orders in Q1 2023 came in at 498 and it seems that Q2 2023 started strong as well as the company booked 219 net new orders in April. While these figures look underwhelming compared to the first three quarters of 2022, they are much better than the ones from the fourth quarter of last year and I find it encouraging that the backlog has started growing once again.

Looking at what to expect in the future, Landsea said that it anticipates delivering 450 to 500 new homes in Q2 at ASPs of $510,000 to $520,000, thus keeping the home sales gross margin at around 18%. In my view, adjusted EBITDA for the quarter could top $20 million. For the full year, the company expects to deliver 1,650 to 2,000 at ASPs of $540,000 to $575,000. This suggests that deliveries for the second half of the year will remain in line with Q1, and that ASPs should gradually improve, which I think is likely to boost the home sales gross margin above 20% once again. To be fair, when I first saw these figures, I thought that Landsea was being too optimistic with its expectations for the full year considering the Federal Reserve is still increasing interest rates. Yet, recent economic data has led me to think that the U.S. property market might be in a stable position at the moment. You see, the 30-year fixed rate mortgage level peaked in November 2022, and it has declined to around 6.5% over the past few weeks. While inflation remains high, the growth has moderated, and many economists expect it to decelerate over the remainder of the year. This could put further downward pressure on mortgage rates over the coming months.

Combined with a low inventory of existing homes, new home sales have been strong over the past few months and in April they climbed by 4.1% year on year thus reaching a level not seen in 13 months. Considering the median price for a new home dropped to $420,800 in April from a revised $455,800 in March suggests that buyers could be concentrating on the affordable home segment, and this bodes well for Landsea as the company is an entry-level home developer.

Overall, I think that 2023 could be a moderately good year for Landsea with adjusted EBITDA topping $80 million. Looking at the valuation of the company, I think the stock looks undervalued considering the tangible book value per share was $14.73 at the end of March. The debt-to-capital ratio seems relatively low at 42% and besides$139.5 million in cash, the company has $150 million available under a revolver facility. Landsea has an enterprise value of $672.2 million as of the time of writing and EBITDA of $80 million would put the EV/EBITDA ratio at 8.4x. I think the share price could reach about 0.7x the tangible book value over the coming months if financial results keep improving in Q2 and Q3. This is equal to $10.31 per share and represents an upside potential of just over 40% as of the time of writing.

Looking at the risks for the bull case, I think that there are two major ones. First, an acceleration of inflation in the US over the coming months is likely to lead to an increase in mortgage rates which would put pressure on home sales in the country. Second, new home sales could face headwinds if the inventory of existing homes for sale improves in the near future.

Investor takeaway

Landsea surpassed its expectations for new home deliveries in Q1 2023 and I think the level of new orders was decent. In addition, the recent mortgage rate and new home sales data have led me to think that the company's expectations for home deliveries and ASPs for the year are achievable and that EBITDA could top $80 million. Landsea focuses on entry-level homes for millennial home buyers, and it seems this segment of the market is strong at the moment.