Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Morgan Stanley: The 6.3% Yielding Preferreds And Inflation

May 30, 2023 8:34 AM ETMorgan Stanley (MS), MS.PP
Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
8.59K Followers

Summary

  • Morgan Stanley's preferred shares offer a 6.3% yield on cost, outperforming the 3.7% annualized forward yield of its common shares.
  • Both securities face headwinds from the Fed's funds rate, which is currently at 5% to 5.25%.
  • Weak investment banking revenues and high inflation will limit total returns for the rest of 2023.

Morgan Stanley Reports 40 Percent Drop In Quarterly Profit

Michael M. Santiago

Morgan Stanley's 6.50% Series P Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock (NYSE:MS.PP) pays out a $1.625 annual coupon in quarterly installments for a 6.3% yield on cost. This is against preferreds that are currently swapping hands for $25.95 per share, a roughly $0.95

Morgan Stanley 6.50% Series P Depositary Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock

QuantumOnline

FOMC rate move probability

CME FedWatch Tool

Global dealmaking sinks to lowest level in over a decade | Reuters

Reuters

Morgan Stanley 2023 YTD Performance Commons Vs Preferreds

Seeking Alpha

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
8.59K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.