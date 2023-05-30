Michael M. Santiago

Morgan Stanley's 6.50% Series P Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock (NYSE:MS.PP) pays out a $1.625 annual coupon in quarterly installments for a 6.3% yield on cost. This is against preferreds that are currently swapping hands for $25.95 per share, a roughly $0.95 premium over their $25 par value. However, it is important to contextualize this. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last declared a quarterly cash dividend on its commons of $0.7750 per share, in line with its prior payout, and for a 3.7% annualized forward yield. This yield is outstripped by around 260 basis points by the preferreds. Indeed, the Series P, which only started trading in the summer of 2022, is up 2.4% on a total return basis versus a negative return of 0.48% for the commons since the start of 2023.

However, this small out-performance cannot be extrapolated through to the rest of 2023. It's important to note that both securities will continue to face headwinds from the broader disruption the marked rise in the Feds funds rates has had on the capital markets at its current 5% to 5.25% range. The Fed could pause rates at its current level when the FOMC next meets on June 13 - 14, but this is more unlikely than it was some weeks ago.

The market is currently pricing around a 39.3% chance of a dovish pause, an actuality that would form a watershed moment for equity markets and for the performance of Morgan Stanley. The New York-based investment bank has seen revenue and earnings fall on the back of weak dealmaking activity. Revenue for its last reported fiscal 2023 first quarter came in at $14.52 billion, a 1.9% year-over-year decline but was still a huge $570 million beat on consensus estimates.

Cloudy Outlook As Dealmaking Activity Sinks To Decade Low

On a segment-by-segment basis, Investment Banking revenue dropped 24.3% year-over-year to $1.33 billion with asset management declining by 7.6% over its year-ago comp to $4.73 billion. Trading formed a bright spot, up 12.4% year-over-year to $4.48 billion. Whilst first quarter net interest income came in at $2.16 billion, up from $1.54 billion in the year-ago quarter, EPS of $1.70 fell about $0.32 year-over-year from $2.02. This was as provision for credit losses jumped to $234 million, a 310% increase from its year-ago comp as the specter of a hard landing continues to haunt the global economy.

Mergers and acquisitions activity has fallen to its lowest level in more than a decade. M&A volumes during the first quarter of 2023 fell 48% to $571.3 billion versus $1.1 trillion in the year-ago period. In the US, M&A volume fell 44% to $282.7 billion with Asia Pacific seeing a smaller drop of around 29% to $176.1 billion. Hence, Morgan Stanley will likely continue to realize weak investment banking revenues for the rest of 2023. This opens up a more defensive position in the preferreds at a potentially better play.

The performance dichotomy between the commons preferreds opened up more markedly during the March regional banking crisis that's yet to see a concrete end. Further, the preferreds are currently around four years and five months away from redemption in October 2027, allowing for the Series P to form an income source far into the future.

The Preferreds Or The Commons For The Rest Of 2023?

I like that Morgan Stanley has raised its common dividend by 10.71% over the last 12 months. This growth profile outperformed its sector median by 44.6% and built on what's a 30.34% three-year dividend compound annual growth rate. The investment bank's yield at 3.7% has now moved to almost its highest level in five years. Hence, the commons, which has a small 1.59% short interest, also form a healthy income play from a dividend growth perspective. Total returns will continue to be limited as long as the headline rate of inflation still sits far above the Fed's 2% target even as the prices of some of the core drivers of inflation last year from natural gas, oil, and agricultural commodities have materially moderated from their year-ago comps.

Estimates for inflation have it remaining at around 3.9% towards the end of 2023, a still high figure that would delay any notions of the Fed cutting back down interest rates. This is important as we will likely not see a normalization of M&A activity this year. As the preferreds are non-cumulative, a normal clause for banks, and will likely get called in 2027, prospective investors might choose to wait for them to trade at or below their $25 par value before starting a position. The positive duration effect could very much see them lose more value if rates are raised by another 25 basis points at the June meeting. So in terms of which is an overall better play, the commons likely have a greater upside potential on a rebound of the capital markets beyond 2023.