JETS ETF Stuck On The Tarmac, Reiterate Hold Amid Mixed Macro Factors

Revenge travel spending continues to be strong. While last summer was thought to be the peak of post-pandemic adventures, the upcoming few months are poised to be yet another stretch of high spending on cruises, hotels, and airfares.

To wit, TSA checkpoint data has finally returned to pre-pandemic levels as both corporate and pleasure travel are robust. I have a hold rating, however, on the U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS).

TSA Checkpoint Figures Back Near Pre-COVID Levels

BofA Global Research

What’s more, I monitor trends in the Dow Theory (that is, the relationship between trends in the Dow Jones Transportation Index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average). Right now, neither is close to new highs, so few pundits are mentioning this indicator. That is a lackluster sign for cyclicals like airline stocks.

Transports & DJIA Continue Below 2022 Highs

Stockcharts.com

According to the issuer, JETS provides investors access to the global airline industry, including airline operators and manufacturers from all over the world. It invests in stocks of companies operating across industrials, capital goods, aerospace and defense, passenger and cargo aircrafts and airplanes, commercial passenger airplanes, transportation, air freight and logistics, passenger airlines, transportation infrastructure, airport services, airports, and airport terminal services sectors.

JETS features a somewhat high 0.60% annual expense ratio and a 30-day median bid/ask spread of just six basis points. Average daily volume is about 3 million shares over the past three months, so tradability is high with the fund. With net assets of $1.7 billion, it’s a popular industry fund, but its yield is scant at just 0.6%. Read my previous coverage on JETS here.

Digging into the portfolio, data from Morningstar show that JETS is primarily a mid-cap fund. 58% of the allocation is in the mid-cap space with another 23% considered small-cap. It is about balanced between value and growth with the bulk of JETS being blend. On valuation, the fund sports a low price-to-earnings ratio, but earnings growth is weak over the last year. The industry’s EPS growth is often volatile and swings with changes in the macroeconomic landscape.

JETS: Portfolio & Factor Profiles

Morningstar

JETS is primarily a US-focused ETF. It’s 73% exposed to domestic airline companies with a mix of foreign country holdings. With 47 individual stock positions, it is rather concentrated – 65% of assets are in the top 10 stocks by weight.

JETS: Exposure & Characteristics

U.S. Global ETFs

JETS tends to be turbulent during Q2. According to seasonal data from Equity Clock, the fund has, on average, bottomed in August before rallying into year-end. The bulls are prudent to tap the parking brakes on airline stocks until a summer low.

JETS: Bearish Seasonal Trend Through Mid-August

Equity Clock

The Technical Take

Airlines have been a serial underperforming area in recent years. While JETS is up sharply from its October 2022 low under $15, I don’t see definitive signs that the downtrend is broken. Notice in the chart below that the long-term 200-week moving average remains downward sloped even though the 40-week moving average (comparable to the 200-day moving average) has flattened.

I would like to see the fund rally above $22 (the 200-week moving average and the early 2023 spike high) to help confirm a trend reversal. Also, volume has been light during the rally off the multi-year low – a bullish feature would be higher volume on up-weeks. While I recognize the series of higher lows, there’s high volume by price up to $22 which may be hard for the bulls to lift the ETF through.

JETS: Bullish Rounded Bottom Forming, Resistance Near $21

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

I reiterate my hold rating on JETS. The ETF is about unchanged from my previous analysis, and I don’t see strong indicators of a take-off soon.