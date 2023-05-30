naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

“Past performance doesn't predict future results”. This statement is plastered on every piece of literature in the investment industry. Yet for some reason, investors continue to use past performance to predict future results. This is the single biggest mistake investors make and has led to all the big investment blowups throughout history. Think about it, if you put money in any type of investment does it matter what it did in the past, or is it only important what it does in the future? Forward-looking due diligence looks at past performance, but not in a way that expects it to be replicated in the future. Instead, it tries to determine what performance is likely to be in the future, and more importantly, what can go wrong.

Backward-Looking Due Diligence

Backward-looking due diligence involves looking at past returns for an asset class or a portfolio manager and then assumes that those returns will persist into the future. Some people might get more sophisticated with their analysis - looking at things like Alpha, Sharpe Ratio, or Sortino Ratio - to further assure themselves that the past performance will predict future results. Modern Portfolio Theory also uses backward-looking due diligence, assuming that past returns, volatility, and correlation will persist into the future. Unfortunately, it’s not that easy. The investment industry knows this, that’s why they warn investors that past performance doesn’t predict future results. Why then do investors continue to use backward-looking due diligence? It’s easy to do and it is the path of least resistance. For the investor all you need to do to analyze a money manager or asset class is to pull it up on Morningstar. For a financial advisor it is easier to sell a client on an investment that has averaged 25%/year than on that has averaged 5%.

Using backwards-looking due diligence you would be buying technology stocks in March 2000, real estate in 2007, nothing in 2009, and inverse volatility in February 2018.

Forward-Looking Due Diligence

The forward-looking due diligence process consists of evaluating portfolio managers or asset classes to gauge how they may perform in the future. Although past performance is also reviewed, it does not provide an indication of future performance and is therefore not used as a method for assessing future abilities of a portfolio manager or return potential of an asset class.

The Process

This process starts with standard measurement systems, such as track record, correlation, and volatility. Instead of just assuming what happened in the past will continue, forward-looking due diligence wants to know why the past returns happened, and why can they, or can’t they, persist. It involves asking four key questions:

Return Attribution: Where did the past returns come from?

Attribution Persistency: Can the current performance persist going forward, and, if so, why or why not?

Tail Risk Analysis: What factors may contribute to potential large loss? Basically, what can go horribly wrong?

Portfolio Flexibility: For money managers, what changes in strategy, if any, would managers be willing to make when, not if, market dynamics change?

Return Attribution

Forward-looking due diligence still looks at past returns, but the goal is to only assess where they came from. If they were good, why were they good? If they were bad, why were they bad? This is the simplest part of the process. If you are looking at a growth stock manager in 2000, their returns came from investing in tech stocks which had a large up move. If you are looking at bonds over the past 30 years, they benefited from a period of lowering interest rates. If you are looking at any equity manager in 2019, they have benefited from a bull market in stocks. Once you know where the past returns came from you can answer the next question.

Attribution Persistency

Attribution persistency asks the question, why or why not will returns persist into the future. This is the hardest part because you need knowledge of how markets and different strategies work. A key component to any market is reversion the mean. If you look at any asset class over large periods of time it has an average return. When an asset class has major deviations from the long term average it will eventually revert to back to the average. This means that an asset class that does substantially better than the average return will eventually have large losses to get back to the average. This is difficult to get your head around because while an asset class is deviating from the average, the media and the financial industry is trying to convince you that something is different now.

Using attribution persistency on the growth manager in 2000 it is easy to see that tech stocks did so well from 1995-2000 that they are due for a major correction. Forward-looking due diligence can’t tell you when it is going to happen; this is not market timing, but it can tell you that it is going to happen at some point.

Bonds today are a great example of what attribution persistency can tell you. As I write this, bonds have been in a bull market for the past 30 years. Using return attribution we know that this is because interest rates have gone down massively. For these types of returns to persist into the future, interest rates need to continue to go down in the same magnitude they have in the past. Unfortunately, there are two problems with this. First, interest rates are near zero. They can go down but they don’t have room to go down much. Second, the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates, and they have told us they will continue to do so. Using attribution persistency there is no way that bonds can generate the same returns in the future as they have in the past.

Tail Risk Analysis

Tail risk analysis asks the question what can go horribly wrong? Every asset class and investment strategy has its Black Swan. This is the event that statistically shouldn’t happen but will happen at some point. For a portfolio manager this is also the event that they can’t prepare for or hedge. Before investing in an asset class or with a portfolio manager, you need to know what the worst case scenario is. Sometimes this is easy; for a buy-and-hold equity manager the tail risk is a bear market which could produce losses of 60% or more. Other times this requires more advanced knowledge. For example, we were recently evaluating a manager who had generated a consistent track record selling naked options (selling options on securities you don’t’ own). If you understand this type of strategy, then you understand that selling naked options could result in unlimited losses. Which is what happened to this manager when volatility spiked in February 2018. If you don’t understand an investment strategy enough to know what the worst case scenario is, then you shouldn’t be investing in it.

Portfolio Flexibility

Portfolio flexibility only applies to portfolio managers. It asks the question what changes will you make, if any, when market dynamics change? There are certain overriding aspects of market behavior that will never change - we will have bull markets, we will have bear markets, and markets will revert to the mean. Dynamics within the overriding aspects do change over time. For example, we still have bull and bear markets today but markets move quicker than they ever have before. A strategy that worked in the past during slower markets may not work going forward in markets that move much more quickly. New product development can also result in changing market dynamics. A large part of the volatility spike in February 2018 was caused by the massive amount of money in inverse volatility products.

Unfortunately, most money managers don’t have flexibility. Once market dynamics change, they will try to convince you that whatever is happening is an anomaly and eventually things will go back to normal. When anyone tries to tell you something that is happening in the market is an anomaly, then that is usually the time to run away screaming.

It has always amazed me that every industry either innovates or dies except for portfolio management. I don’t have an iPhone 1, I have an iPhone 6, but most money managers use the exact same philosophy they always have used and will never change, regardless of what happens in the market.

Forward-Looking Due Diligence at the Portfolio Level

Forward-looking due diligence is necessary when deciding to invest in asset classes and portfolio managers. It is equally important to use forward-looking due diligence once you have put together a portfolio. When determining whether any changes are to be made to portfolios, additional questions are asked pertaining to the aggregation of managers or asset classes:

Performance vs. Expectations. How did portfolios of combined managers, for example, perform against expectations?

Portfolio Optimization. What changes in allocation percentages, if any, are required to improve portfolios?

Scenario Analysis. What are possible market scenarios going forward on an immediate basis? How would current portfolios perform in those markets?

Failure Mode and Effect Analysis. How does a problem with one manager impact other managers and the overall portfolio?

Performance vs. Expectations

Your portfolio is not going to be perfect: you are going to have day-to-day, week-to-week, and month-to-month fluctuations. It is important to evaluate your portfolio against expectations. We do this intraday, but you can do this daily, weekly, or monthly. If your portfolio is deviating from what you would expect, you need to figure out why. Once you know the why, you can figure out if you have a potential problem. Have market dynamics changed? Is a manager or asset class doing something you didn’t expect?

Portfolio Optimization

If you see a hole in your portfolio, then portfolio optimization is about plugging it. If market dynamics have changed and you have money managers who are not shifting with it, you may need to replace them. If a manager is doing something unexpected, you may need to replace them or change allocation percentages. An overriding factor in portfolio optimization is that you don’t want to plug one hole in your portfolio and cause another one. For example, you may have a countertrend money manager who would protect your portfolio in a choppy market but who is not doing well in a straight up market. Taking them out of your portfolio might help performance in a straight up market, but now you have a problem when the market turns choppy.

Scenario Analysis

Scenario analysis is about constantly asking what are the potential scenarios that could happen with the market, including the Black Swans, and how your portfolio would handle them. This feeds back into portfolio optimization as it will identify potential holes in your portfolio.

Failure Mode and Effect Analysis

Each part of your portfolio should be working in harmony to generate gains in up markets and protect from losses in down markets. So an issue in one part of your portfolio can have a large impact across the portfolio. If you have a countertrend manager who is supposed to offer protection from a choppy market is struggling, then your portfolio might struggle in a choppy market. If you have a momentum manager who has decided to use leverage, then that can substantially change your performance vs. expectations. Failure mode and effect analysis is about constantly monitoring your portfolio mix to determine any ripple effects from one part of the portfolio to the others.

Investors need to heed the term "Past Performance Doesn't Predict Future Results" and stop solely relying on the past in making investment decisions. The moment you make a new investment what happened in the past is no longer relevant. You only care about what it is going to do going forward. Paying attention to the tenets of forward-looking due diligence won't guarantee to protect you from investing disasters, but it will put the odds much more in your favor.

Appendix: Backward-Looking Due Diligence Disasters

LJM Preservation and Growth Fund

LJM Preservation and Growth Fund was a mutual fund that made money by writing call and put options on S&P 500 Index futures. From the fund description on their fact sheet the fund “seeks capital appreciation and capital preservation with low correlation to the broader U.S. equity market”. As of 9/30/17, according to their fact sheet, the fund delivered on their promise with the following returns:

Ticker Morningstar Rating YTD 1 Yr 3 yr Since Inception Inception Date LJM Preservation and Growth I LJMIX 5 star 7.75% 9.42% 7.87% 5.44% 1/9/2013 Click to enlarge

From a backwards-looking due diligence basis there is nothing not to like about this fund. However, on one day in February 2018 it lost over 80% and had to shut down. This was due to Volmegedon, the day in February when the VIX spiked. LJMIX was selling options, which spiked up in price massively in one day.

Catalyst Hedged Futures Strategy

Catalyst Hedged Futures is a mutual fund that “seeks to provide positive returns in all market conditions with low volatility and low correlation to the equity markets by investing in dynamic option strategies on equity index futures contracts.” The fund was able to deliver on that promise with the following annual returns:

2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 52.5% 4.3% 50.2% 12.4% 10.2% 16.4% 10.9% -3.3% 7.7% 7.8% 5.8% Click to enlarge

The fund delivered huge returns in 2008 when the S&P 500 was down 37% and only had one down year. Seemingly without warning, the fund lost 22.7% in 2017 when the S&P 500 was up 21.8%. 18.31% of that loss came in February alone.

Good Harbor Tactical Core US

The Good Harbor Tactical Core US is a separately managed account (SMA) that “seeks to align with the stock market during sustained bull markets” and “seeks to move defensively during sustained bear markets”. The SMA was able to deliver on that promise with the following annual returns:

2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 33.12% 14.52% -3.81% 10.68% -.36% -.07% 47.27% 12.92% 12.73% 5.77% 24.6% Click to enlarge

In 2008, the SMA was just about flat when the S&P 500 was down 37% and it made money throughout the bull market. Then in 2014, it lost 21.66% when the S&P 500 was up 13.69%. In 2015, it lost 8.12% when the S&P 500 was up 1.38%.

The Internet Fund

The Internet Fund is a mutual fund that invests in companies that have something to do with the internet. In 1998, the fund was up 196.14% and in 1999 it was up 216.44%. The fund then had the following returns from 2000 to 2002.