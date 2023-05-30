Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BioCardia: An Update And A Near-Term Catalyst (Rating Downgrade)

May 30, 2023 8:50 AM ETBioCardia, Inc. (BCDA)
Amit Ghate profile picture
Amit Ghate
4.58K Followers

Summary

  • BioCardia has made significant progress in the development of its therapeutic candidates BCDA-01 and BCDA-02, which target ischemic heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia, respectively.
  • The company has received Breakthrough Device Designation from the FDA and a reimbursement code from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, as well as published promising initial 2-year data.
  • The biggest potential catalyst for BioCardia would be the FDA's acceptance of an adaptive statistical approach to the phase 3 trial of BCDA-01, which could come as early as July.
Heart attack and heart disease. 3d illustration

Mohammed Haneefa Nizamudeen

I first wrote about BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) in June of 2021, explaining why I'd taken a speculative-sized position in the stock. Since then the share price is down (as it is with the majority of small cap biotechs), yet as I outline

This article was written by

Amit Ghate profile picture
Amit Ghate
4.58K Followers
I'm a private trader interested in both long and short ideas. My training and background are in engineering including several decades of consulting engineering practice. I endeavor to apply my analytical skills to investing/trading, which I've done for 20+ years and to which I bring a contrarian style. I've also recently become interested in writing and have published editorials at Forbes, PJM, and a few legacy newspapers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BCDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I actively trade around core positions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.