Drew Angerer

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) has been a market winner in recent weeks, as investors celebrate on bolstered prospects of consistent GAAP profitability, as well as increasing momentum on the deployment of generative AI solutions to drive growth. The stock is up almost 80% since reporting first quarter results, breaching our bull case price target of $13.

AI has undoubtedly been a key driver of the stock's latest rally. In addition to tailwinds from the emerging tech trend, the stock's recent upsurge also reflects investors' growing preference for profitable growth, backed by a robust balance sheet to accommodate an increasingly prominent "flight to safety" trade amid looming recession risks. Potential admission of Palantir into the S&P 500 index would be another boon for the stock by not only bolstering demand, but also providing further validation to the underlying business' growth potential.

While the Palantir stock's pricing is steep considering the company's fundamental prospects and trading multiple relative to its peers as well as the broader economic performance across the underlying business' core operating regions, a continued upsurge would reflect a sentiment-driven trade bolstered by "AI optimism" in the market. In other words, despite Palantir's lagging fundamentals to the ballooning premium market is attributing to the stock, the underlying business' consistent delivery of growth and profitability alongside progress on generative AI deployments could potentially bolster the durability to its premium, and bring attention back to its favourable long-term growth prospects underpinned by mission-critical innovation. This would be similar to growth trends observed across AI blockbusters in recent months - counting hyperscalers like Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOG / GOOGL), and Amazon (AMZN), as well as key enabler Nvidia (NVDA) - which are expected to help Palantir emerge as a mainstay in the high-growth pact.

However, with several key company-specific downside risks that remain unresolved (e.g. uncertainties to the durability of its strategic investment program, macroeconomic challenges to the IT spending environment, etc.), the foundation to Palantir's latest rally remains fragile in our view, begging incremental caution ahead from current levels.

"Our strategy on AI is just to take the whole market"

Palantir has long been an AI company, with the technology deeply integrated across its broad slate of next-generation mission-critical technologies such as Gotham, Foundry, Edge AI, Apollo, and MetaConstellation catered to the increasingly data-driven environment.

Palantir Technologies forges a resilient platform for complex, critical AI use cases….Reference customers appreciate the breadth of capabilities within the platform, particularly for the security and governance of ML which is critical in many environments. Palantir is a solid choice for companies who have heavy data requirements and want to mix classical ML techniques with deep learning ML techniques to build complex AI solutions. Source: Forrester In a time where AI is having a profound impact across various industries, the software providers that can continually innovate and drive success for their clients are more important than ever. Palantir has demonstrated its clear leadership in AI on a global scale from both a market share and revenue perspective and are on a trajectory to continue to do so…We predict that the growth of the AI sector is nowhere near slowing down and we're excited to see how Palantir continues to separate itself from the competition by solving the toughest business challenges out there with their platforms. Source: International Data Corporation

With the recent deployment of "AI Platform", or "AIP", which is Palantir's proprietary generative AI solution currently available to select customers, the company has successfully brought investors' attention back to its leadership in the disruptive technology front, and away from the business' broader susceptibility to lingering macroeconomic challenges. AIP caters to both miliary and commercial applications, addressing requirements spanning "battlefield intelligence" and industry supply chain management. The company has put "safe and secure" deployment AIP as a priority, which will likely help mitigate its exposure to increasingly stringent regulatory scrutiny over the nascent, though fast-spreading, application of generative AI solutions across both the public and private sectors.

It is difficult to not draw reference between Palantir and AI leader Nvidia - and we're not just referring to both stocks' steep uptrend in recent weeks on the coattail of momentum in generative AI. To some extent, Palantir's reference to its 20 years in the business of building next-generation technologies to solve problems that "market doesn't yet realize exist" is similar to AI leader Nvidia's recent reference to its 15 years in the business of solving the accelerated computing challenge to accommodate a world where generative AI will become the "primary workload". Both companies' look-back on their respective growth stories is not so much a nostalgic trip down memory lane, but rather a discourse that underscores the potential payout of being visionary and "ahead of the market" in tech.

And similar to Nvidia's recognition of generative AI as trigger for a multi-year, multi-trillion-dollar technology upgrade cycle that is still in the early innings of the adoption curve, Palantir has also highlighted the importance for end-market customers to "rethink what they are building and how they build it" in the new technical environment. And Palantir's ability to "quickly deploy AIP beside Gotham and Foundry" will be key to addressing the urgency among end-market users looking to be equipped with AI to stay both operationally and economically competitive, in line with AI leader Nvidia's recent warning that those without AI risk facing obsolescence.

Just as every generation before you embraced technologies to succeed, every company, and you, must learn to take advantage of AI. And do amazing things with an AI co-pilot by your side…AI has reinvented computing from the ground up. In every way, this is a rebirth of the computer industry…Within the next decade, our industry will replace over a trillion dollars of the world's traditional computers with new, accelerated AI computers…Every industry will be revolutionized. Reborn. Source: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's Address at the National Taiwan University's Class of 2023 Convocation

AIP - alongside the budding interest in generative AI over the past six months - has undoubtedly restored investors' confidence in Palantir's prospects on capturing share within the AI platforms software market - a burgeoning opportunity that is estimated to surpass $250 billion by the end of the decade. And Palantir's ambition is clear and certainly ambitious - it wants the "whole market". Specifically, the company's AI strategy is to prioritize market share gain over monetization.

We have no pricing strategy. We're going to create a lot of value. We're going to get hundreds of customers and we will price it as we go. One of the things we've seen over and over again is, when you're ahead of the market, you need to take territory…in the U.S. commercial context, our strategy is going to be to take territory, educate the market, and make it very difficult for other people entering the market because they have to compete with a product that's we've already been working on for de facto years, with solving technical issues that the market doesn't yet realize exist. Source: Palantir 1Q23 Earnings Call Transcript

While this would mean that the recent buzz over generative AI and AIP is unlikely to drive immediate incremental impact on Palantir's P&L, it underscores again management's long-view strategy in turning the company into the industry default operating system through its land-and-expand business model and securing sustainable long-term growth. Similar to how consistent "pilot conversions, new pilot starting, and expansions at customers" have been critical to ensuring cross-sell opportunities across both its government and commercial businesses as discussed in our previous coverage, Palantir plans to employ the same model in executing its AI strategy.

Specifically, AIP has been designed to complement Palantir's existing technology slate, and can be built on top of the foundational ontology concept that enables scalability and rapid time to deployment for its customers (further discussed here), underscoring how land-and-expand remains at the core of the company's execution strategy. From there, the company aspires to buttress its market leadership and build a high barrier to entry by proving its technological moat in AI platforms software, and reinforce its pricing power - hence, CEO Alex Karp's decision to "price it as we go" when it comes to monetizing AIP.

However, despite the stock's upsurge in recent weeks, many are likely still sleeping on Palantir's prospects as a durable AI trade. Admittedly, the AI trade has largely been sentiment-driven in recent months, and can be further corroborated by the Palantir stock's recent rally despite management's confirmation that its monetization strategy for the technology remains a big question mark. But that does not preclude Palantir's longer-term prospects in becoming a leader in the AI platforms software market given its commitment to innovation. There is likely still headroom for the stock to run further when it comes to the AI-fuelled trade. This is further corroborated by the more-than-9% short float on the stock, which is hefty relative to the less-than-5% observed across some of its most comparable software peers that have recently announced their respective AI strategies.

The set-up is similar to Nvidia's hefty short interest observed prior to its latest blockbuster earnings and "blow-out" guidance last week, given questions over the durability of its lofty valuation premium at the time. But after the company demonstrated progress that provided reinforcement to its AI prospects, short sellers fled to mitigate exposure to the "growing craze surrounding AI":

To be sure, many short sellers [in Nvidia] have dumped their positions in the chipmaker amid its record rally. In the last 30 days [from May 26], the number of shares shorted decreased nearly 11%, signalling that traders are covering their positions at a loss. So far this year, total shares shorted are down roughly 23%. Source: Bloomberg News

A similar trend might be in the books for Palantir, given its prospects in delivering favourable progress on its AI strategy, as well as consistent improvements to its fundamental performance. The more-than-9% short float on the stock today serves as a potential indicator that there is more room to run, fuelled by market's optimism over AI.

The Flight to Safety Trade

Meanwhile, although it appears that much of the Palantir stock's recent momentum has been sentiment-driven, considering the monetization timeline for AIP remains an uncertainty despite its favourable demand prospects, Palantir does check the boxes for now when it comes to market's "flight to safety" trade amid the looming recessionary environment. The company has delivered profitable growth in recent quarters, alongside an impressive balance sheet with close to $3 billion in cash on hand and no debt, which is music to investors' ears amid the risk-off market climate.

…market participants surveyed said the highest returns this year would come from buying quality stocks focused on profitability…Investors are entering a new month with little clarity on interest rates and the economy. That's boosting the appeal of stocks with robust cash flows and promising revenue growth, even if they come with hefty price tags. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 has clawed back more than half the losses it saw from an end-2021 peak through a low in 2022, and is gaining more momentum with the buzz around artificial intelligence. Source: Bloomberg News

The growing flight to safety trade will likely be a boon for the Palantir stock in the coming months, though adding to market expectations for the company to stay consistently profitable for the remainder of the year as promised, and deliver progress on the deployment of AIP. While GAAP profitability reported in the first quarter has demonstrated improved durability from the fourth quarter with positive operating margins, the company continues to face challenges stemming from elevated share-based compensation expenses (though improved) and exposure to default risks from its strategic investment program (further discussed in later sections). The lumpy nature of government contract revenue recognition is another company-specific challenge facing Palantir, which could exacerbate near-term macroeconomic headwinds and risk derailing its fundamental aspirations.

But considering a debt-free balance sheet and ample liquidity (close to $3 billion cash and cash equivalents, and up to $950 million in undrawn credit facilities) to support its growth initiatives, alongside a self-sufficient business that now generates GAAP profitability in addition to positive cash flow from operations, Palantir fits the bill on market's flight to safety trade, with its foray in generative AI being the cherry on top in the meantime.

Eligibility for S&P 500 Inclusion

In addition to AI, Palantir's prospective inclusion into the S&P 500 also got a fair bit of airtime during the company's latest earnings call, following an initial nod to the subject in one of Karp's frequent letters to shareholders. The development comes on the heels of the index's announcement in April to lift the restriction on "dual-class shares" from admission implemented in 2017, which effectively allows Palantir - a dual-class share company - eligibility for inclusion.

On April 17, S&P Global reversed a 2017 policy of barring new companies with dual-class shares from indexes…Restricting companies with multiple share class structures from S&P indexes "no longer served the index family's objective" of measuring the U.S. market…"Companies with multiple share classes are part of the total investable universe and should be eligible for potential addition"… Source: "Investors Push Back on S&P Global Decision Allowing Dual-Class Shares"

Becoming part of the S&P 500 will provide further validation to Palantir's fundamental prospects, as cited by Karp repeatedly during the company's latest earnings call. More importantly, it will drive incremental institutional demand for the stock given the myriad of funds that measure their performance against the index. Although the timeline on realizing such prospects is still largely up in the air, Karp's optimism for Palantir eventual inclusion in the index within the foreseeable future, underpinned by consistent profitability in the "next few quarters", serves as a potential catalyst for furthering durability in the rally as well.

Risks to Consider

Despite Palantir's potential as a key beneficiary of the "growing craze surrounding AI", there remains prominent headwinds to consider that could potentially deter investors' confidence and reverse sentiment on the stock:

Strategic Investment Program : Deteriorating macroeconomic conditions are likely to further weigh on the revenue performance stemming from contracts through Palantir's strategic investment program. While revenue from contracts in the strategic investment program totalled $33 million in the first quarter, and exceeded the top range of its previously provided guidance, it represented a pull-forward that will likely impact the commercial segment's performance later in the year. Management has prudently warned of a significant "drop-off" in related revenues in the second half of 2023, acknowledging the "macroeconomic impact on customers from the strategic investment program". Related turmoil in Palantir's revenue portfolio attributable to the strategic investment program is further accentuated by the recent slew of bankruptcy filings in the cohort, underscoring additional headwinds to come in the commercial business. Following Fast Radius' (OTC:FSRWQ) Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in November, three more constituents (Boxed / OTC:BOXDQ; Pear Therapeutics (OTCPK:PEARQ); Starry Group Holdings / OTCPK:STRYQ) in Palantir's strategic investment program have followed the same path in the last three months, with more than half having issued a going concern warning in their latest quarterly filings. This brings into question the durability of recent reacceleration observed in Palantir's commercial revenue growth, and risks denting investors' confidence in the stock's prospects as a viable AI and flight to safety trade.

: Deteriorating macroeconomic conditions are likely to further weigh on the revenue performance stemming from contracts through Palantir's strategic investment program. While revenue from contracts in the strategic investment program totalled $33 million in the first quarter, and exceeded the top range of its previously provided guidance, it represented a pull-forward that will likely impact the commercial segment's performance later in the year. Management has prudently warned of a significant "drop-off" in related revenues in the second half of 2023, acknowledging the "macroeconomic impact on customers from the strategic investment program". Related turmoil in Palantir's revenue portfolio attributable to the strategic investment program is further accentuated by the recent slew of bankruptcy filings in the cohort, underscoring additional headwinds to come in the commercial business. Following Fast Radius' (OTC:FSRWQ) Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in November, three more constituents (Boxed / OTC:BOXDQ; Pear Therapeutics (OTCPK:PEARQ); Starry Group Holdings / OTCPK:STRYQ) in Palantir's strategic investment program have followed the same path in the last three months, with more than half having issued a going concern warning in their latest quarterly filings. This brings into question the durability of recent reacceleration observed in Palantir's commercial revenue growth, and risks denting investors' confidence in the stock's prospects as a viable AI and flight to safety trade. Stock-based compensation expense: While management has made significant progress in bringing down SBC - on both an absolute and relative-to-revenue basis - in recent quarters, they remain elevated and out of proportion when compared to its "teens growth profile". Management has also warned that SBC expense will "trend up through the remainder of the year", which could impact profit margins further and add pressure to frugality needed in other operational spending areas that might hamper near-term growth prospects.

While we expect to see stock-based compensation expense trend up through the remainder of the year, we remain focused on GAAP net income and operating profitability. Source: Palantir 1Q23 Earnings Call Transcript

Palantir SBC Trends (Author, with data from investors.palantir.com)

The Bottom Line

Despite Palantir's strong prospects of becoming a key beneficiary of the rapidly expanding AI market, buoyed by its commitment to and expertise in the development and deployment of next-generation technologies, we remain incrementally cautious over the durability of the stock's latest rally as it enters into "sentiment-driven" territory. Although the stock's current short float might suggest Palantir's AI trade has yet to reach its full potential, and harbinger further AI-fuelled upside potential in the near-term, related prospects are admittedly hard to gauge.

The Palantir stock currently trades at about 13x estimated sales, which represents an approximate 83% premium relative to peers with a similar growth profile.

Palantir Peer Comp (Author, with data from Seeking Alpha)

Meanwhile, software peer C3.ai (AI), which has also benefitted from recent AI momentum, trades at one of the highest premiums of about 170% relative to rivals within the sector that exhibit a similar growth profile. Key AI beneficiary Nvidia is also currently trading at an approximate 130% premium relative to its semiconductor peers with a similar growth profile.

Nvidia Peer Comp (Author, with data from Seeking Alpha)

Averaging C3.ai and Nvidia's valuation premiums (151%) as proxy for the best-case scenario AI trade and applying it to Palantir's NTM sales prospects, the back-of-the-napkin estimate for the stock's maximum potential over the near-term would be 24x estimated sales, or 82% upside potential from current levels - a figure that might seem possible given the "gale of tailwinds ranging from AI optimism to better-than-expected earnings and a flight to safety assets" favourable to Palantir, but difficult to substantiate solely on fundamental considerations.

Author, with data from Seeking Alpha

Palantir's "AIPCon customer conference" scheduled for June 1 could be an upcoming catalyst to watch for, as investors look to it for greater visibility on the company's generative AI roadmap. It could potentially be a "Nvidia moment" for the stock given the short interest set-up alongside Palantir's AI potential as discussed in an earlier section. Second to that, we remain focused on the company's fundamental performance - such as consistency in achieving GAAP profitability long side growth acceleration and progress on AI market share capture - as an anchor to the longer-term durability of its current valuation premium.