Mercedes-Benz G-Class Artistic Operations/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Ever since the corporate forebears of Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCPK:MBGAF; OTCPK:MBGYY) – the “Benz” part among them to be precise – invented the car, Mercedes-Benz has been a name that evokes supreme quality and luxury. The most recent Interbrand ranking lists the Mercedes-Benz brand in eight place globally, naming it the second most valuable automotive brand, behind only Toyota. The strength of the brand was underlined last year, when R&M Sotheby’s auctioned a historic Mercedes 300 SLR racecar for a world-record hammer price of €135m or around $143 million at the time, making it the most expensive used car ever sold (although I would caution, that proceeds benefit charity thus tax and charitable considerations may have artificially inflated the price somewhat).

Going after the highest possible unit volume for most of the 2010s, the company pivots back to focusing on profitability under the leadership of CEO Ola Källenius. In order to do so, the company will reshape its car portfolio (please note: unlike American readers are probably used to, I am not differentiating between “cars” and “SUVs”, instead including the latter in the word “car”), axing certain body styles in the compact segment while adding high-end vehicles. While that strategy is yet to fully unfold, it is bearing fruits already in the shape of excellent profitability. However, the stock price currently does not reflect the fair value of the company, in my opinion. Below, I discuss why I believe that Mercedes-Benz Group deserves a considerably higher valuation.

Mercedes-Benz Cars

The company’s core business is Mercedes-Benz Cars – which produces pretty much what the name suggests it does. The segment also comprises the high-end Mercedes-Maybach and Mercedes-AMG sub-brands as well as (for reporting purposes) the Smart brand, which has been transferred to a joint venture with Chinese partner Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:GELYF; OTCPK:GELYY). The segment accounts for more than 70 percent of profits (75.36 percent of Q1 EBIT, to be precise; 79.87 percent in fiscal 2022).

As is apparent with the likes of Porsche AG (OTCPK:DRPRF) and Ferrari N.V. (RACE) producers of luxury cars deserve a premium valuation. Now, clearly, Mercedes-Benz Cars is not at the same level as Ferrari by a long shot. Porsche, on the other hand, seems to be in much closer proximity, when looking at the facts rather than relying on intuitive perceptions.

In terms of operating margins, Porsche and Mercedes-Benz cars are not as far apart as one might assume (Mercedes-Benz Cars 14.9 percent; Porsche: 18.2 percent; both figures as of Q1 2023). Also, Mercedes-Benz Group arguably offers advantages in terms of governance structure. First, Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCPK:POAHY;OTCPK:POAHF) – which in turn is controlled by the descendants of Ferdinand Porsche - has a blocking minority of voting rights. Second, and more importantly, Porsche AG’s majority shareholder Volkswagen AG (OTCPK:VLKAF;OTCPK:VWAGY;OTCPK:VWAPY) is a governance nightmare (as I do not intend to go into detail here, suffice it to say, that half the board consists of employee representatives and two of the remaining seats are by law filled with government appointees). Mercedes-Benz Group on the other hand comes with no such strings attached (other than the mandatory 50 percent employee representation as required under German corporate law; the – shareholder-appointed - chairman has a tie-breaker vote, however).

Mercedes-Benz Group furthermore has a significantly higher net industrial liquidity of €28.9 billion compared to Porsche’s €5.7 billion (both figures as of March 31st). Admittedly, that figure refers to the entire industrial business, not just Mercedes-Benz Cars. That notwithstanding, I assume that the absolute net industrial liquidity attributable to Mercedes-Benz Cars still at the very least matches (but most likely exceeds) that of Porsche.

Porsche trades at a P/E-ratio close to 20, while Mercedes-Benz Group overall only reaches a multiple slightly above five times earnings. Hence, I strongly believe that Mercedes-Benz Cars should be valued at a higher multiple. I admit that a relative valuation below Porsche is justified, as the latter still is positioned higher overall (mainly due to it not offering any true “entry-level” products) and still has a perception as the more prestigious brand. Still, I see a fair P/E-multiple for Mercedes-Benz closer to 10 than 5. That translates to a stand-alone valuation of Mercedes-Benz Cars in the ballpark of €160 billion.

In the short term, the fact that Mercedes produces technologically excellent BEVs such as the EQS and is among the most aggressive legacy car manufacturers in terms of electrification targets may be an additional driver of valuation. However, I doubt that this will be a positive factor in the long run. I am rather sure that BEVs will be the standard except for a few ten-thousand “fun-cars” with hybrid or combustion engines (potentially running on synthetic fuels) for petrol heads within the next two decades. Hence, electrification will most likely not be a relevant differentiator.

Other Businesses

Mercedes-Benz Group is not exclusively a car manufacturer. In order to accurately value the company, one therefore must take into account its non-car businesses.

First, Mercedes-Benz Group continues to hold a 30.01 percent equity stake of Daimler Truck (OTCPK:DTGHF; OTCPK:DTRUY) post spin-off. Thankfully, determining the present value of a publicly traded asset is relatively easy. The market value of that position is currently close to €7 billion. To be conservative, I will assume a conglomerate discount of 15 percent, thus factoring the asset into the overall valuation at about €5.95 billion.

Mercedes-Benz Vans is harder to value, as there are no listed standalone van manufacturers to compare it to. Like Mercedes-Benz Cars, the business is highly profitable (Q1 operating margin: 16.5 percent; 15.6 percent adjusted). I find this rather impressive as for example Volkswagen’s commercial division, Volkswagen Nutzfahrzeuge, while offering a very similar product lineup only generates an operating margin of 4.6 percent. But at the same time, the van business is more cyclical than the premium and luxury car market and a strong brand is less important than with cars compared to other factors such as pricing (with the possible exception of certain configuration of the V-Class which, however, only accounts for around 15 percent of sales). Given the high margins, Paccar (PCAR) – which trades at a P/E-multiple around 10 – may be a suitable comparison (however, while both businesses deal in commercial vehicles, we are talking about vastly different segments). However, being conservative, let us just assume a P/E-ratio of 5. That translates to a value of about €9 billion. Again, I will apply a conglomerate discount of 15 percent, resulting in a value of slightly above €7.65 billion.

Mercedes-Benz Mobility is a diversified mixture of other businesses, most importantly financing solutions (the segment also bundles various mobility services, joint ventures and venture investments). I will assign a multiple of 3 times earnings to be on the safe side. That would lead to a valuation of about €7 billion (based on 2022 numbers and with the company’s forecast of comparable 2023 numbers in mind). Including a 15 percent conglomerate discount, I value the segment at about €5.95 billion.

Kindly note, that Mercedes-Benz Group also is a shareholder in Aston Martin Lagonda (OTCPK:AMGDF:OTCPK:ARGGY) and owns a third of the Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 team. Given the minuscule size relative to the overall business, I will, however, assign a value of 0 to those positions for the sake of my overall valuation target for Mercedes-Benz Group. With regard to the Formula 1 team, one can think of it as advertising that the advertiser is paid for instead of paying for (without said profit moving the needle significantly).

Attractive Dividend

Mercedes-Benz Group sports a rather attractive dividend yield above 7 percent at the current price. The group’s declared target is to distribute around 40 percent of net profits. That should ensure that distribution will not come at the expense of a strong balance sheet or appropriate investments and also leaves room for potential share buybacks going forward.

Conclusion

Mercedes-Benz Cars alone should be worth in excess of €160 billion in my opinion. With a conglomerate discount of 15 percent, that should still come down to around €135 billion. I am confident that the other businesses should have a combined value of at least €19.5 billion.

At the current market price, Mercedes-Benz Group has a market capitalization of only around €75 billion. In theory, that leaves more than 100 percent upside based on my value estimations. However, given the inherent cyclicality of the overall business and the relatively high exposure to China and the associated risks, I think that a further discount would be in order. Thus, I will apply another 30 percent discount on the valuation. Still, that would leave an upside of about €33 billion or more than 40 percent from current share price levels. I hence set my price target at around €105 or around $112 per share (= $28 per ADR) not factoring in potential future buybacks. Additionally, the stock offers a very attractive dividend yield. While that may not be as important today as it would have been a few rite hikes ago, it sure is a nice thing to have in my book.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.