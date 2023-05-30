Scott Olson

Background on the company: Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) is a leading multinational food and beverage company headquartered in the United States. With a rich history and a diverse portfolio of iconic brands, Kraft Heinz has established itself as a key player in the global food industry. The company has a strong suite of brands including Heinz, Oscar Mayer, and Kraft. They should also benefit from product innovations including healthier food options while evolving with consumer demands.

Growth Drivers: Brand Portfolio: Kraft Heinz boasts a robust portfolio of well-known and beloved consumer brands, including Kraft, Heinz, Oscar Mayer, Philadelphia, and Planters, among others. These brands have strong market recognition and customer loyalty, providing a solid foundation for continued growth. Kraft Heinz has successfully leveraged its brand power to expand into new product categories and markets, driving revenue growth. Take a look at some of the most notable brands below.

Product Innovation: The company places a strong emphasis on product innovation, continuously developing new offerings and adapting to changing consumer preferences. Kraft Heinz's commitment to staying ahead of market trends and introducing innovative products enables it to capture new market segments and maintain a competitive edge. By focusing on healthier options, convenience, and sustainability, Kraft Heinz aligns with evolving consumer demands.

Global Expansion: Kraft Heinz operates in numerous countries around the world, enabling it to tap into international markets and benefit from global consumption patterns. The company's extensive distribution network and strategic partnerships facilitate its expansion efforts, allowing it to enter new regions and reach a broader customer base. As emerging markets continue to grow, Kraft Heinz is well-positioned to capture the rising demand for packaged food and beverages.

Operational Efficiency: Kraft Heinz has implemented operational efficiency initiatives to drive cost savings and improve profitability. The company has streamlined its supply chain, optimized manufacturing processes, and invested in automation and technology. The company also partnered with Microsoft to leverage AI and increase its supply chain efficiency. These efforts have resulted in enhanced productivity and margin expansion, further supporting its growth trajectory.

Financial Performance and Valuation: Kraft Heinz has a solid financial track record, showcasing its ability to generate consistent revenue growth and profitability. Take a look at the revenue (Trailing 12 Month) for Kraft Heinz since the onset of the pandemic. The company has shown resilience and even growth, with recent TTM revenue of $26.93B.

Data by YCharts

The company has also managed to sustain a healthy 9% net margin, showcasing its operating leverage especially in a high inflationary environment.

Data by YCharts

And take a look at Kraft Heinz's EPS (Actual) vs (Estimate) below. As you can see, the company has beat analyst estimates for EPS in 4 out of the last 4 quarters. This is an indication that analysts are not up to speed with just how strong Kraft Heinz's operational performance has been and I believe will continue to be.

Seeking Alpha Premium

Despite all of the positives, the company is still trading cheap relative to peers. The company has the lowest P/E ratio (13.2x) vs some of its main competitors (see below).

Seeking Alpha Premium

Upside Potential: While Kraft Heinz's stock has stayed relatively flat to down year to date, with the company's financial performance improving and catalysts down the road including increased automation efforts and operational improvements, I believe the stock is currently understating the true value of Kraft Heinz.

Data by YCharts

Balance Sheet: Analyzing Kraft Heinz's balance sheet reveals a stable financial position. The company has a healthy liquidity position, with a current ratio near 1. I am a bit concerned with the quick ratio being below .5, however, given Kraft Heinz has such consistent revenues and margins, a large cash balance is not needed to sustain debt payments in the future.

Seeking Alpha Premium

Risks to Consider: The food and beverage industry is highly competitive, with numerous established players and emerging startups vying for market share. Kraft Heinz faces competition from both large multinational corporations and local/regional brands. To sustain its growth, Kraft Heinz must continue to innovate, invest in marketing, and adapt to changing consumer preferences. There is also chatter about an impending recession, however given Kraft Heinz has products that are relatively inelastic to consumers, revenues should show resilience no matter what macroeconomic backdrop we are in.

Conclusion: Kraft Heinz Company presents a compelling investment opportunity in the dynamic food and beverage industry. With a strong brand portfolio, a focus on product innovation, global expansion initiatives, and operational efficiency improvements, the company is well-positioned for growth. While the quick ratio does concern me, Kraft Heinz's solid financial performance and balance sheet strength give me reason to be bullish on the stock. I believe the stock is a buy at current levels for these reasons.