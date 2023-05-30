Mongkol Onnuan

Investing studies have shown that investors that buy and hold tend to far outperform those that consistently try to time the market. I often say I prefer time IN the market over trying to TIME the market.

Here is a look back that took 2 decades worth of S&P 500 data from 2001 through 2020. In that time span, the S&P 500 climbed nearly 335%.

Remember that period included the HUGE fall in 2020 from the pandemic, when fear levels were running high, the S&P 500 still eked out an 18% gain during that year alone, after falling 30% at one point.

Had someone sold near the March 2020 bottom, as the markets continued to crater day in and day out, they would have potentially missed out on the 'V' bottom reversal higher, as the S&P 500 climbed 70% in a nine month timespan.

A recent study conducted by the research firm DALBAR details a 20-year history in the stock market from December 1999 to December 2019, which included two bear markets. The S&P 500 averages annual gains of 6.06% during that time span.

However, the average investor realized gains of 4.25%, underperforming the S&P 500. Less than 2% difference may not seem like a lot at first but as your portfolio balance grows, it can be a HUGE amount.

Now, let’s look at a study that is even more concerning when you are thinking about trying to time the market.

Looking at the same 20-year period we just did, the S&P 500 returned an average of 7.5% per year. However, if you missed the 10 best days in the market, your returns were sliced by more than half to annual return rate of 3.4%. If you missed the 20 best days, your gains were essentially even. If you missed more than 20 of the best days, you actually saw NEGATIVE returns.

With all that being said, it is important that you keep your money working for you, even when things look bleak.

2 Dividend Stocks to BUY and HOLD for the next Decade

Decade Dividend Stock #1 - Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft is a diversified technology conglomerate and one of the largest public companies in the world. MSFT shares have been on a role of late with the stock up 25% over the past 12 months and up nearly 40% in 2023 alone. Microsoft currently has a market cap of $2.5 Trillion.

The Artificial Intelligence, or AI, craze is one major reason for the spike in shares of MSFT in 2023. AI has great potential and Microsoft has OpenAI’s ChatGPT on their side which is by far the most popular AI platform at the moment.

The AI race is fierce with many notable companies vying for the top spot, including companies such as:

Nvidia (NVDA)

Meta Platforms (META)

Apple (AAPL)

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Tesla (TSLA)

And many more

AI is certainly the future and MSFT is a clear leader thus far. However, the great thing about Microsoft is that they are much more than just AI. Their business consists of:

Windows OS

Microsoft Office suite (Excel, Word, etc.)

Xbox

Azure Cloud

When it comes to the Dividend, you don't invest in MSFT just for the dividend because it is so small. It can be viewed more as the cream on the top. The dividend is not small because the company does not increase it all that fast. In fact, over the past five years, MSFT has increased their dividend at an average annual rate of 10%, but if the stock price outperforms the dividend hike, the yield will naturally decrease. In addition, management has increased the dividend for 18 consecutive years and counting, nearing that 25 year mark to become a dividend aristocrat.

Now for valuation, and let me start by saying MSFT is not a cheap stock by any means, but the cloud and AI potential is huge, so you are naturally going to pay a premium.

Analysts are calling for EPS of $11.06 a year from now which equates to a P/E multiple of 30x, roughly double the S&P 500's historical average of 15-16x. Over the past five years, shares of MSFT have traded at an average multiple of 30x, and over the past decade closer to 24x.

The stock as I mentioned is a little steep in terms of valuation, but the growth potential is huge. For me, I already have a nice chunk of MSFT, so I am not running to buy it at these levels, but if you have no exposure, it's a great company that has HUGE upside for the long term and it will give you that growth component with a small yield that grows at a 10% clip. This is definitely a name to have high on your watchlist to be added on any pullbacks for the next decade plus.

Decade Dividend Stock #2 - The Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot is the leader in the Home Improvement space, in which it operates within a duopoly with Lowe’s Companies (LOW). The Home Depot on the other hand has not been as hot as MSFT, which we just looked at. HD has a market cap of $294 billion and over the past 12 months, shares of HD have fallen 3%. Year-to-date, shares of HD are down 7%.

Seeking Alpha

Home Depot is often connected with the housing sector which has been under pressure for a while now given the rise in interest rates and lack of housing inventory. However, housing data has been decent in recent weeks which has some economists calling for a bottom within the sector.

If housing is booming and the economy is booming, people are moving and making adjustments to those new homes. On the flip side, if rates are high and homeowners stay put, we often see them do home improvement projects to their current home that may be they were putting on hold for a while.

However, what we saw from both Lowe's and Home Depot in their recent quarterly updates was a slowdown from both the professional customers as well as the DIY customers, although DIY was a little more resilient.

For Home Depot, Q1 saw some weather delays, especially in California which saw a ton of rain, which negatively impacted sales. Management also lowered their full year guidance from flat sales on the year to now expecting a decline in sales of about 2%.

So near-term pressures are there but in reality, for long-term investors, that is some of the BEST times to buy, especially if you believe in the company long term.

With the stock falling of late, the dividend yield is approaching 3%, which is not something you see from HD a lot. Home Depot currently yields a dividend of 2.9% with a five-year dividend growth rate of 16%. Home Depot has increased their dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Now for valuation, which is going to paint a VERY different picture than MSFT, as HD shares look quite intriguing at current levels.

Analysts are calling for a dip of 10% in EPS this year looking for EPS of $15 but then they call for a 7% rebound the following year. This equates to a forward P/E multiple of 19.5x even with the lower EPS. 2024 earnings multiple is 18.1x.

Over the past five years, shares of HD have traded at an average multiple of 22x, which is about the same over the past decade as well.

Investor Takeaway

Both of these stocks have proven themselves over decades and withstood every type of economic backdrop only to come out stronger. Through all of it, both companies have an extensive history of returning money to shareholders both through rising dividends as well as buybacks.

Home Depot is trading at a much more intriguing valuation than that of MSFT, which is a stock that has been on a tear of late. Having MSFT in my portfolio already, I am looking for a better entry point while letting the current position ride the wave higher.

Disclosure: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. I have no knowledge of your individual goals as an investor, and I ask that you complete your own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.