Introduction

I have never discussed Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) in a focused article before. That's about to change. While I'm usually not a big fan of very high dividend yields, Antero Midstream is one of my favorite high-yield stocks - not just in the energy sector. The company has a 9% dividend yield backed by the operations of its parent company, natural gas giant Antero Resources (AR). While long-term growth is somewhat limited, the company has room to grow its dividend. It has strong financials and long-term tailwinds consisting of high natural gas demand and healthy trends in related industries like liquid natural gas.

Also, Antero is a C-Corp, which means investors don't have to deal with K-1 forms.

Now, let me walk you through my thoughts as I explain why I like this high-yielder as a long-term investment.

So, let's get to it!

A High-Yield With A Good Risk/Reward

Using the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) as a benchmark, it's fair to say that a 3.6% yield is a high yield. In other words, that's how I would define a high-yield investment.

In general, high-yield investments tend to come with slower growth but higher payouts. High-yield companies are often mature businesses that spend most of their free cash flow on dividends and/or buybacks.

It's also fair to say that the higher the yield, the higher the risk - especially when dealing with very high yields like Antero's 9% yield.

Hence, it's important to assess the safety of this yield - after all, just the thought of buying a high-yield stock that could potentially come with dividend cuts and capital losses down the road gives me stomach cramps.

When looking at AM's relatively short stock price and dividend history, we see capital losses and a dividend that was cut in 2021. If all I had was the overview below, I would make the case that AM is a hard pass.

However, there's a lot of good news, as AM is quickly turning into a sustainable midstream company with room for both capital gains and sustainable dividend growth.

What's Antero Midstream?

So, what's Antero Midstream?

As the name already suggests, Antero Midstream is a company that operates as an energy midstream company. Midstream is an essential part of the energy sector as it connects producers to their customers. Without a comprehensive pipeline network, it is simply impossible to boost energy production.

Energy Education

In the case of Antero Midstream, we're not dealing with a company like Enbridge (ENB) or Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), which are giants in the industry that heavily engage in M&A.

With a market cap of $5.0 billion, Antero is much smaller and focused on just one customer: its parent Antero Resources (which I discussed in this article).

Antero Resources is one of America's most efficient natural gas (and liquids) producers, with a deep, high-quality inventory and access to the LNG Fairway, which comes with beneficial pricing.

Antero Resources/Midstream

AR has pursued a differentiated liquid strategy over the past decade, focusing on developing low-cost, liquids-rich locations in Appalachia while avoiding local basis prices. The company sells 100% of its gas outside of Appalachia, with approximately 75% going to the aforementioned LNG fairway.

Essentially, the company has multiple agreements with Antero Resources, including the 2019 gathering and compression agreement, Marcellus gathering and compression agreements acquired with Crestwood assets, and a compression agreement acquired with EnLink assets.

These agreements involve gathering and compression services for Antero Resources' current and future acreage in West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

The 2019 agreement has an initial term until 2038, while the Marcellus and Utica agreements have varying expiration dates between 2023 and 2031. After the expiration of the Marcellus and Utica agreements, gathering and compression services will continue under the 2019 agreement.

It also helps that Antero Resources has a healthy balance sheet thanks to aggressive debt reduction during the past two years.

Antero Resources/Midstream

One benefit of midstream companies is less dependency on commodity prices. While extremely subdued natural gas prices could result in lower user demand and lower drilling volumes, AM is not dependent on daily swings in energy prices. Also, AR's low breakeven prices allow it to produce when others are forced to cut production. This is a huge benefit of AM.

Higher natural gas prices mainly benefit AR shareholders. However, they also bear the biggest risk in a situation of declining natural gas prices.

Antero Midstream shareholders benefit from a favorable contract structure that comes with inflation protection.

Under the gathering and compression agreements, the company receives low-pressure gathering fees, high-pressure gathering fees, and compression fees per Mcf (thousand cubic feet), subject to annual CPI-based adjustments.

If requested by Antero Resources, the company may construct new infrastructure, and the 2019 agreement provides options for minimum volume commitments or a cost of the service fee for such construction.

What About The AM Dividend?

Antero Midstream pays a dividend of $0.225 per share per quarter ($0.90 per year). This translates to a current yield of 8.6%. As I already mentioned, this dividend hasn't risen consistently in the past.

In 2021, the company cut its dividend by 27%. That move was expected, as Antero Midstream management was very clear about its intentions to protect the balance sheet.

Going forward, AM is in a much better spot. Its capital requirements have fallen, as its operations are in good shape and ready to capture growth. The company is now transitioning from outspending to consistently growing its free cash flow.

Antero Resources/Midstream Antero Resources/Midstream

This year will likely be the first year with substantial post-dividend free cash flow, allowing the company to reach its leverage targets.

As management explained in its 1Q23 call, the company aims to reach its leverage target of 3x EBITDA in 2024, supported by a highly-visible growth outlook.

In that call, the company also increased its adjusted EBITDA guidance for the year by $20 million. It now ranges from $950 million to $990 million. This increase reflects an acceleration in the completion schedule, leading to slightly higher throughput in the latter half of the year and positive natural gas and NGL productivity.

Moreover, the capital budget was revised down by $15 million to a midpoint of $190 million, while free cash flow before dividends increased by $35 million to $570 million at the guidance midpoint.

Antero Resources/Midstream

The company expects to generate $140 million of free cash flow after dividends, which will be used for continued debt reduction in 2023.

Regarding its debt, the company's current leverage ratio is 3.6x, which is healthier than most of its peers. The company also has no debt maturities until 2026, which buys the company a lot of time in the current high-rate environment.

Antero Resources/Midstream

With that said, investors are in a good spot to benefit from higher dividends down the road. As I wrote in a recent article, I expect the company to raise its dividends at the end of next year, when it has achieved its leverage target.

Looking at analyst estimates below, we see a visualization of the company's progress. Free cash flow is expected to rise from $180 million in 2022 to roughly $700 million in 2025. While these numbers are obviously subject to change, they do indicate that Antero Midstream is in a good position to lower its debt and hike its dividend on a prolonged basis.

Leo Nelissen

After 2024, we're likely looking at a number of hikes that push the dividend yield into double-digit territory (based on the current stock price).

For now, it means the dividend is safe unless economic growth deteriorates so much that it seriously impacts natural gas and related volumes. However, I believe these risks are subdued.

Also note that the company mainly relies on organic growth, as it avoids competitive acquisition markets. This is also visible in the overview below. The company will grow along with Antero Resources, which benefits from higher domestic natural gas demand, higher export demand, and secular growth in chemicals, liquid natural gas, and related.

Antero Resources/Midstream

Essentially, we're dealing with a high-yield play that could boost its dividend yield to the 11-12% range in the years ahead, after which the dividend will likely be boosted by a rate that is slightly ahead of inflation.

If that is the case, I believe that AM shares will have a very decent total return without major drawdowns like the ones investors witnessed in prior years when the company wasn't free cash flow positive.

Valuation

I believe that AM shares are undervalued. AM is trading at less than 8x next year's expected free cash flow, which implies a yield that is well above average.

The company is trading at 8.6x NTM EBITDA, which is below the longer-term EBITDA average.

The current consensus price forecast is $12, which is 16% above the current price.

I believe that's fair, and I see an upside to $14 over the next two years.

Long-term capital gains will likely be limited as AM is dependent on the volumes of its parent and not growing externally.

However, for a high-yield play, that's OK, as investors usually don't buy AM for its potential capital gains. Although it does help that shares currently appear to be undervalued.

The only reason why I do not own AM stock is that I'm currently focusing on dividend growth over income. If I were to boost my income, I would be a buyer at current prices.

Takeaway

Antero Midstream is a high-yield stock worth considering for income-seeking long-term investors. With a 9% dividend yield backed by operations of its parent company, Antero Resources, AM stands out as a top high-yield choice in the energy sector.

Despite limited long-term growth potential, AM has room to increase its dividend and boasts healthy financials. The company benefits from high natural gas demand and positive trends in related industries like liquid natural gas. As a C-Corp, investors also avoid the hassle of dealing with K-1 forms.

Although AM carries higher risk due to its very high yield, the company is transforming into a sustainable midstream player with capital gains potential and sustainable dividend growth.

The company's favorable contract structure and inflation protection contribute to its safety.

While the dividend has been inconsistent in the past, AM is expected to achieve its leverage target and raise its dividend at the end of 2024.

The stock appears undervalued, offering an attractive yield and potential upside.