Apple Stock Is A Tactical Sell Near Its All-Time Highs

May 30, 2023 9:00 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)
Summary

  • Amid heightened investor interest in technology stocks due to AI hype taking over the market recently, Apple is sitting in a resistance zone ($175-180) right under its all-time highs.
  • However, Apple's rich valuations remain unjustified by recent financial performance and near-term business outlook. Moreover, AAPL may have already run its race, with the chart showing clear signs of exhaustion.
  • With the treasury rates surging higher in recent weeks, the rising wedge formed on Apple's stock chart is likely to result in a resolution to the downside.
  • In this note, I lay out the reasoning for my (near-term) bearish stance on Apple.
  • Spoiler alert: I rate Apple a tactical "Sell" in the $175-180 range.
Concept for pesticide residues in agricultural food products dangerous to humans

Firn

Introduction

After a challenging 2022, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and its big tech peers have experienced a wild run-up so far in 2023, with investors looking for safety ahead of a potential recession amid multiple bank failures.

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Apple stock chart analysis

WeBull Desktop

Apple and 2-yr treasury chart

Author and YCharts

YCharts

YCharts

YCharts

Apple Technical chart (5/27/2023) (YCharts)

Core PCE Inflation Apple stock

Core PCE Inflation (FRED)

TQI Valuation Model TQIG.org

TQI Valuation Model (TQIG.org)

SeekingAlpha

Apple revenue estimates (SeekingAlpha)

TQI Valuation Model TQIG.org

TQI Valuation Model (TQIG.org)

