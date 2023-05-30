Altug Galip/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction and Background

Even though there don’t appear to be many screaming bargains in today’s market, I still like to regularly update my watchlist and valuations. As I have mentioned previously, I maintain a watchlist of around 100 of the highest quality dividend growth stocks and tend to make regular purchases as stocks come into fair value range.

When looking for ideas to invest, one of my favorite first-pass screens is to look for those stocks on my watchlist that are trading close to their 52-week lows. For this exercise, I decided to filter my watchlist by companies that have recently reported earnings and that are trading at less than 30% of their 52-week range (52-week low being 0% and 52-week high being 100%).

Using this first pass criteria, we will be looking at the following list of companies:

Finbox, Seeking Alpha, Author’s Analysis Finbox, Seeking Alpha, Author’s Analysis

Fair Value Estimation

As I’ve described in previous articles, I like to calculate a fair value in two ways, using a Historical fair value estimation, and a Future fair value estimation. The Historical Fair Value is simply based on historical valuations. I compare 5-year average: dividend yield, P/E ratio, Schiller P/E ratio, P/Book, and P/FCF to the current values and calculate a composite value based on the historical averages. This gives an estimate of the value assuming the stock continues to perform as it has historically. I also want to understand how the stock is likely to perform in the future so utilize the Finbox fair value calculated from their modeling, a Cap10 valuation model, FCF Payback Time valuation model, and 10-year earnings rate of return valuation model to determine a composite Future Fair Value estimate.

I also gather a composite target price from multiple analysts including Reuters, Morningstar, Value Line, Finbox, Morgan Stanley, and Argus. I like to see how the current price compares to analyst estimates as another data point, and as somewhat of a sanity check to my own estimates.

Plotting three variables on one plot is tricky but using a bubble plot allows us to visualize three variables by plotting the Historical fair value versus the Future Fair Value on a standard x-y chart, and then use bubbles to represent the size of discount relative to analyst estimates.

Author calculation of Historical and Future Fair Value, analyst estimates

This chart is insightful once you understand how to interpret it. What we are looking for are stocks that are trading at a discount to both the Historical Fair Value and the Future Fair Value. So, those stocks that are farther to the left, and farther to the bottom, are potentially the stocks trading at the largest discount to fair value. This would be the bottom left quadrant of the graph. Additionally, those stocks with the biggest bubbles are the stocks that are trading at the largest discount to analyst estimates, so in theory, stocks in the lower left quadrant that also have large bubbles, should be very decent candidates for investment.

Digging into this chart suggests that 3M Company (MMM), Qualcomm (QCOM), Elevance Health (ELV), and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) are attractively valued from a Historical and Future Fair Value perspective.

I currently own all these stocks and believe that each could be an excellent candidate for further investigation, and potential investment, especially for long-term investors. I have recently opened a position in BMY and added to my positions in QCOM and ELV.

In the spirit of full disclosure, I am not quite sure what to do with MMM. I do not plan to sell at this point, but also will likely not be adding to my positions. The earplug and PFAS risks, coupled with the uncertainty currently being afforded by bankruptcy rulings, and having lived through asbestos litigation with other investments, makes me apprehensive to further my position. Having said that, if things do work out favorably for MMM, it looks like a good time to invest. I do continue to reinvest dividends.

Additionally, United Parcel Service (UPS), UnitedHealth Group (UNH), and Emerson Electric (EMR) appear to be attractively valued based on Historical Fair Value, and close to fair value based on Future Fair Value.

Given that I’ve recently started a position in BMY, I’d like to work through the due diligence that led to my investment.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Preliminary Analysis

I like to start simple when analyzing companies. BMY has a 5-year average Return on Equity of 11.9% and Return on Invested Capital of 12.4%. The RoE and RoIC numbers are very close, suggesting that management is likely not using debt to increase RoE. The 11.9% for RoE is not great, though it has been higher recently, but the 12.4% RoIC is decent. Morningstar’s Wide Moat and Exemplary capital management ratings are excellent. BMY is currently 3-star rated at Morningstar, suggesting it could be fairly valued, however, they also mention that it could be significantly undervalued if the company’s projections for future revenue growth come to pass. Currently, Morningstar is taking a more conservative estimation of valuation than company guidance. Now, looking at the dividend, BMY’s 66% Earnings-based payout ratio and 43% Free Cash Flow-based payout ratios suggest the dividend is comfortably covered and sustainable. The 5-year dividend growth rate of close to 7% is a nice rate, and the starting yield around 3.5% is also attractive. With my estimated growth rate for BMY being above the dividend growth rate, I feel this is a safe, attractive investment option for the dividend growth investor.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Strategy

A key part of long-term investing is ensuring that a company’s strategy is solid over the long term, and that the company is executing well against that strategy. BMY’s strategy is straightforward. Like most other pharmaceutical companies, they are building a pipeline of drug candidates that they feel will offer competitive opportunities, pricing leverage, and that will be able to replace many other drugs that are losing exclusivity due to patent expiration. This is one of the biggest risks with BMY: the patent cliff they are facing, and potentially, the associated loss of revenue. To get a feel for the strategy, the latest earnings report here, and J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference presentation here, provide some insight. Let’s hit some highlights.

41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Over the past 3 years BMY has demonstrated reasonable sales growth, coupled with about 2x earnings per share growth. Maintaining this multiple between sales and EPS growth may not be sustainable, however, both growth numbers are supportive of the 7% dividend growth rate. Additionally, BMY has delivered multiple new products, which have more than offset the other loss of exclusivities for existing products.

Bristol Myers Squibb Q1 2023 Results Conference Call

Looking to 2023, BMY is projecting small increases to revenues with additional growth in key new products, further potential cost reduction, and maintenance of their stellar gross margins.

41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Looking past 2023, BMY has laid out a strategy that maintains a low level of revenue growth, and couples growth in sales of existing products, with sales of new products as well, all while acknowledging their loss of exclusivity.

41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

One of the things that I like to see is that they are projecting roughly double the sales between 2025 and 2030, with a lot of new products. It is important to note that 2025 does take into account risks such as loss of exclusivity and approvals, while 2030 does not. However, from my view, the 2x multiple provides a wide margin for error to help offset that risk. Best case, we’re looking at a potentially compelling growth story, worst case, the business appears to be very sustainable. As a dividend growth investor, I like the risk-reward tradeoff.

41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Another point of note in the future looking strategy story is that, if BMY is successful with their pipeline, the overall company portfolio will be comprised of many products that are much earlier in their patent protection lives, thereby also providing a lot of future opportunity, as well as strong potential sustainability.

41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

This pipeline slide looks a lot like the slides shown by every pharmaceutical company. From a strategic perspective though, I do like that BMY is focused on being best in class, as well as focusing much of their research on products that are more difficult for generic biosimilar competition to replicate, such as the biotherapeutics and cell therapies. These not only protect them from a competitive perspective but may also provide some protection from governmental policy changes and pricing initiatives. If they are best in class, and have unique remedies that are not available elsewhere, that can help with some of the potential politically motivated pricing risks that all the companies associated with healthcare face.

41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

From a financial governance perspective, BMY is focused on the balance sheet and maintaining flexibility and discipline to earn a high credit rating, pay a sustainable dividend, take advantage of stock repurchases, and continue to execute strategic acquisitions, which they have been doing well with.

Overall, this strategy looks a lot like what you would expect from a pharmaceutical company. It now comes down to the execution. A couple other points that I do think differentiate BMY are the focus on being the first, and best in class provider for many of their products, as well as also focusing on treatments that are more difficult for generic biosimilar competitors to copy. I believe this will help from a competitive perspective, but also potentially provide some level of protection from regulatory and political risks.

Bristol-Meyers Squibb Historical Valuation Analysis

One thing I always like to look at, though it isn’t particularly useful out of context, is the return compared to a fair benchmark over time. In this case, BMY has underperformed the S&P 500 over the past 5 years, fairly significantly. This is where some nuance does come in though. First, obviously, the actual outperformance is not meaningful by itself, depending on fundamentals, which we will investigate further. Second, however, BMY is a very low Beta stock with a 24M Beta, according to Seeking Alpha of 0.29. I look at low beta as a potentially good thing if there is a risk of correction in the markets, which I believe there could be. So even though outperformance is unlikely with low beta stocks in a rising market, it also means, in a falling market, you are likely to lose less money than the market, as a whole. So low beta, coupled with good fundamentals, could be a good investment to help with risk long-term.

Seeking Alpha

Two of the fundamentals I like to investigate further are historic P/E and yield. Low P/Es relative to history, coupled with high yields compared to history can often indicate attractive valuation, assuming the underlying business is sound.

BMY’s 5 year average P/E chart is messy, due to some losses during COVID. Correcting for those to come up with a representative P/E results in a number around 25.4. Currently, BMY’s P/E is 18.8, suggesting from a P/E perspective, BMY is undervalued.

Finbox

From a yield perspective, BMY looks like it is not necessarily at a high, relative to historic yield, but its current yield of 3.6% is higher than the 5 year average of 3.4%, again, suggesting it could be attractively valued on a yield basis.

A key part of the Total Shareholder Return includes stock buybacks, which are also important to dividend growth sustainability. BMY did issue significant shares for its Celgene purchase but has been using excess cash to buy down shares outstanding since the acquisition. There is $9.5B remaining in the share repurchase authorization, which management tends to deploy when shares are attractively valued.

Finbox

BMY does like to perform strategic acquisitions as part of its growth and risk management strategies. Obviously, this can result in excess debt if the balance sheet is not well managed, and the acquired companies turn out not to be good investments. The large Celgene acquisition did result in significant debt, taking the company from a net debt-free position to debt positive. Management has been paying down this debt and maintaining an investment-grade credit rating has been listed as a priority. With an S&P credit rating of A+, the debt appears to be very manageable, however, with their stated strategy to pursue incremental acquisitions, this is something that will need to be watched. It is good to see a corresponding, significant increase in revenue with the acquisition.

Finbox

BMY has been paying a growing dividend for around 14 years, depending on the source, and has a long history of paying dividends. Their growth has been stable and consistent. The 5-year average is around 7%, with the most recent raise being close to that at 5.6%. The dividend increases are another indicator of the slow and steady nature of this investment. The starting yield of around 3.6% helps offset the conservative growth.

Finbox

Obviously, dividend growth doesn’t do any good if the growth is not sustainable. In this case, BMY’s free cash flow-based payout ratios have remained consistent and conservative. With free-cash-flow-based payout ratios regularly below 50%, that provides a lot of room to sustain the dividend. The earnings-based payout ratios have been messier with the COVID era lack of profitability. However, the current earnings-based ratio of around 60% also provides margin to sustain the dividend.

Finbox

Based on these various indicators of valuation based on historical perspective, BMY appears to be fairly, if not under-valued, and also appears to be a conservative, stable, low-beta investment that could be good for declining market scenarios.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Future Valuation Analysis

Because we want our dividends to grow in the future, not just the past, we need confidence that the results the company has already achieved will likely continue.

Looking at future Earnings Per Share projections, BMY does not have strong predicted growth prospects. In the near term, the growth is predicted to be low, which aligns with BMY’s own near-term forecast of low single-digit growth. The real question is whether that growth will pick up in the longer term as the promised new products come on-line, more than offsetting declines due to loss of exclusivity. Obviously, if BMY does only achieve low-single digit growth, the sustainability of the dividend growth comes into question.

Finbox

Growth is one of the hardest things to predict in investing, otherwise, investing would be much simpler. As we discussed, future growth projects some turbulence, and uncertainty. In the case of growth, I do like to look at historical growth estimates. In the case of BMY, generally growth projections have been trending down, in-line with the near-term future growth prospects. An investment in BMY is really an investment in management’s ability to execute on their promised growth strategies, to return to healthy, high single-digit growth.

Finbox

My own estimate for BMY’s forward growth is around 12%. I derive this from a combination of various growth projections and growth models. Based on the results of the strategy study, I don’t feel like this is completely unrealistic, though it appears optimistic shorter-term.

For a dividend growth investor, understanding future dividend growth potential is also important, especially in as much as it is sustainable. Here are the long-term dividend growth projections for BMY. The forecast growth looks very consistent. At least for the next few years, it seems likely that BMY will continue solid, if not especially high, dividend growth.

Finbox

Based on this forecast, and what we’ve seen already as far as earnings growth and projected dividends, the earnings payout ratio is also forecast to be healthy for the near future. However, the increasing ratio over time is something that will need to be watched. If the earnings do not grow in line with the dividend growth, the growth is obviously not sustainable long-term.

Finbox

As already covered, the growth in expected revenue for the next several years is one of the questions that is likely leading to the lower current valuation. However, it should provide for financial stability and dividend security.

Finbox

Bristol-Myers Squibb Risk

BMY is a high-quality, solid, conservative company, which, like most companies that find themselves out of favor with the market, is looking for future growth to offset current potential weaknesses in the business. The S&P credit rating of A+, Moody’s credit rating of A2, and A++ Value Line Financial Strength rating all attest to the quality of this company.

That aside, the risks are evident. Loss of exclusivity in key products, and the corresponding entry of competition offering generics at lower prices, will put pressure on BMY’s revenues. BMY has a strategy in place to more than offset those declines through the development of new products, and through strategic acquisition. Therein lies the risk – will management be able to execute the strategy, or will BMY face decline and erosion of their core business?

At this point in time, for a conservative dividend growth investment, BMY looks favorable. The combination of good initial yield, conservative, but healthy dividend growth, and a future strategy that recognizes the risks, and is proactively addressing them, makes this a reasonable, though moderately risky long-term investment.

I also like to look at short-term risk indicators for any new investments, with Short Interest being one key indicator for me that I might be missing something that others might know.

Finbox

Seeking Alpha

Based on the low short interest, I don’t see any short-term red flags. As also noted above, the Beta is very low, which could be a good risk mitigation strategy at this point in time.

Summary

As I stated at the beginning of the article, I recently put my money where my mouth is and initiated a position in BMY. This is not the highest conviction investment for me personally, given some of the recent earnings challenges, as well as the significant patent cliff, leading to loss of exclusivity in the near future. However, I do like management’s strategic vision, and believe that the valuations, especially relative to other high-quality dividend growth valuations in today’s market, are potentially attractive. I like the current yield, the conservative, and at least, near-term sustainable dividend growth, and also like the low beta nature of the investment. I don’t believe it will take off to the moon any time soon, however, I believe it can be a safe source of growing dividend income.

As part of the analysis, 3M Company, Qualcomm, Elevance Health, were also identified as being attractively valued from a Historical and Future Fair Value perspective. Many of us are likely aware of the ear protection and PFAS risks that are currently unsettling 3M. I have a large position in 3M and plan to hold but will likely not add at this time. On the other hand, I am bullish on Qualcomm and Elevance, and have recently added to my positions in both.