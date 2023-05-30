Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bank of Montreal: Excellent Company For Dividend Growth Investing

May 30, 2023 10:16 AM ETBank of Montreal (BMO), BMO:CA1 Comment
Stephen Nemo profile picture
Stephen Nemo
Summary

  • Bank of Montreal is the 8th largest bank in North America with $1.25 trillion in assets, serving 13 million customers globally, and has a significant US presence.
  • BMO is diversified on four business lines: Canadian banking, US banking, Wealth Management, and Capital Markets.
  • BMO's strategy emphasizes maintaining a well-capitalized balance sheet, commitment to positive operating leverage, and a digital-first operating model.
  • The bank has a strong dividend record, continuously paying dividends for 194 years, and currently offers a 4.8% dividend yield.

Introduction

The Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) is the 8th largest bank in North America by assets, with a total of $1.25 trillion on its books. It serves 13 million customers across the globe, with an emphasis on digital first service that

BMO's US Presence

Q2 2023 Investor Presentation

Loan Portfolio Overview

Q2 2023 Investor Presentation

Canada Big Five Loss Stockpiles

Financial Times

Canada UK US Mortgage Delinquencies

Q2 2023 Investor Presentation

PCL On Impaired Loans

Q2 2023 Investor Presentation

CET1 & Related Ratios

CET1 & Related Ratios (Q2 2023 Investor Presentation)

CET1 Ratio Accounting

CET1 Ratio Accounting (Q2 2023 Investor Presentation)

BMO dividend history

Q2 2023 Investor Presentation

Comparison of Top 10 Banks

Portfolio Visualizer

Chart
Data by YCharts

Stephen Nemo
I am a student studying mathematics, statistics, and economics. I write about whatever strikes my fancy.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

