AT&T: Further Correction Likely Due To Multiple Headwinds

May 30, 2023 10:19 AM ETAT&T Inc. (T)WBD3 Comments
Bluesea Research
Summary

  • AT&T's stock has declined by over 20% since mid-April, reducing its PE ratio and increasing its dividend yield.
  • The company faces challenges in paying its massive debt and maintaining its dividend payout due to competitive pressures and capital investments.
  • Despite a high dividend yield, AT&T is not an ideal value play due to the massive challenges it faces in debt reduction, stabilizing free cash flow, and improving network coverage.
  • Any dip in the expected FCF will hurt the dividend payout ratio and could lead to another cut in the dividend, which is now giving a 7.2% dividend yield.

AT&T Stock Jumps On Strong Earnings Report

Brandon Bell

AT&T (NYSE:T) stock has declined by over 20% since mid-April. This has reduced PE ratio to less than 7 and increased the dividend yield from 5.5% to 7.2%. In a previous article in March 2022, it was

Impact of recent correction on market cap and enterprise value of AT&T.

Ycharts

Quarterly capex expense among the big three telecom companies

Ycharts

Total return comparison of AT&T and T-mobile with SPY

Ycharts

Revenue and FCF movement in the core telecom business in last 10 years

Ycharts

I have worked in the technology sector for over 4 years. This included working with industry stalwarts like IBM. I have done my MBA in finance and have been covering various blue chip stocks for the past 6 years. Having hands-on knowledge in the technology sector has helped me gain valuable insights into the ups and downs of this sector and predict winners and losers more accurately.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

