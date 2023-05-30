David Becker

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) shares have soared to a new 1-year high after chip maker Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) smashed revenue expectations for the first fiscal quarter last week, chiefly due to strong demand for artificial intelligence chips. While I still like AMD and believe the company has a very robust position in the Data Center market, in part due to its recent acquisitions of Pensando and Xilinx, I believe the emerging exuberance is a strong reason for investors to consider selling into the strength. AMD has a weaker outlook for the second quarter, relative to Nvidia, and shares of AMD are now also technically heavily overbought. This should make it easier for investors to sell to greedy buyers!

Strong AI demand driving exuberance

Nvidia presented a very strong outlook for the second fiscal quarter last week when it reported much better than expected earnings for Q1’23. Nvidia projects a top line of $11B +/- $200M for FQ2’24… indicating that revenues could grow an astonishing 53% quarter over quarter. Nvidia has said that this surge in revenues is chiefly due to enterprise demand for artificial intelligence chips. Demand for artificial intelligence chips is soaring after the release of AI chatbot ChatGPT has captured the imagination of many companies seeking to capitalize on their own generative AI products. Because of strong AI chip demand, Nvidia reported a significant reacceleration of its top line growth in the first fiscal quarter (+19% Q/Q).

Nvidia's outlook for the second quarter was also much stronger than AMD's. Nvidia's chief rival in the chip making business sees approximately $5.3B +/- $300M in revenues, which implies an up to 7% drop in revenues quarter-over-quarter. Nvidia's outlook is stronger than AMD's because Nvidia made an aggressive push into artificial intelligence in recent years that is now starting to pay dividends. Nvidia, as an example, has launched its AI platform for enterprise customers which helps customers integrate AI capabilities into their businesses. AI could potentially play a big role in driving analytics insights and delivering productivity gains for companies that use Nvidia's AI platform.

Source: AMD

AMD benefited from Nvidia's strong FQ2'24 outlook

Nvidia’s strong earnings release resulted in a 25% increase in the company’s share price. This helped other chipmakers as well, like AMD. AMD’s shares soared approximately 17% after Nvidia reported FQ2’24 earnings last week, but Nvidia stock has significantly outperformed AMD this year, as shown below.

Data by YCharts

AMD vs. Nvidia: valuation

Nvidia is trading at a nosebleed valuation of 19.2X forward revenues, while AMD is selling at about 7.5X forward revenues after last week's strong run-up in price. AMD has also most recently surpassed its 1-year average P/E and average P/S ratios which coincides with a strong improvement in investor sentiment last week... which I believe makes this a good time to consider selling the exuberance. While AMD is also cashing in on the AI buzz, I believe AMD’s and Nvidia’s earnings and revenue potential are more than fully reflected in their valuations while Nvidia is likely already priced to absolute perfection.

Data by YCharts

According to consensus estimates, AMD is expected to grow its revenues (3)% this year while Nvidia is projected to achieve 59% revenue growth. Nvidia's EPS estimates have also reset sharply higher last week while AMD's estimates have remained pretty much flat. Therefore, I believe AMD's price jump last week gives investors a good reason to sell the shares... and potentially buy them back later at a much cheaper price.

Data by YCharts

AMD is now heavily overbought

The surge in AMD's share price last week has pushed AMD into overbought sentiment. The RSI indicates a value of 82.88, which makes AMD highly overbought in technical terms. In my opinion, this is not a bad time to sell into the exuberance.

Data by YCharts

Risks with AMD

There is a risk for AMD that the company will see moderating top line growth going forward, especially if the PC market remains in weak shape which sort of has been the case in the last few quarters. Global PC shipments decreased 30% in the first-quarter, year over year, according to research firm Gartner (Source) which represents a headwind for AMD’s Client and Gaming business which depend on gamers upgrading to new processors and graphics cards.

Final thoughts

Let us not kid ourselves: AMD's strong increase in pricing last week was due to Nvidia’s outlook for the second fiscal quarter... which was much stronger than AMD’s due to Nvidia’s heavy focus on the artificial intelligence market. While I like AMD’s positioning in the Data Center market, especially as it relates to its super successful EPYC server processors, I believe this is a great time to take advantage of developing exuberance and sell shares of AMD into the strength. AMD has seen a 17% increase in share price just in the last week and shares are now very heavily overbought technically.

While Nvidia Corporation gets a significantly higher sales multiplier than Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. due to its stronger revenue growth prospects, both companies are highly valued, leaving little room for upside, in my opinion. This may be the perfect time to sell shares of AMD to greedy buyers!