Top Merger Stocks Held By Fund Managers, Mid-Q2 2023

Special Situations and Arbs
Summary

  • Merger arbitrage in mid-2023 faces regulatory hurdles, with agencies attempting to block deals across industries; however, around 70 public companies have been bought out this year.
  • The top 10 M&A stocks held by funds include Horizon Therapeutics, Activision Blizzard, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and VMware, with many deals facing potential blocks from regulatory agencies.
  • Despite the challenges, market opinion and hedge funds believe that most of the top mergers will not be blocked, signaling strong conviction in the deals' ultimate closure.
Making money with risk in arbitrage trading

Jun/iStock via Getty Images

Where are we in terms of merger arbitrage in mid 2023? Regulatory agencies all over the world are attempting to block deals in every industry. The game plan seems to be, sue to stop a wide variety of deals, hoping to get a couple

I am an experienced individual investor who has been trading merger arbitrage stocks and options since the 90's.

