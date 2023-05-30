Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

DRLL​​:​​ Seems More Focused On Making A Statement Than Making Money

May 30, 2023 10:43 AM ETStrive U.S. Energy ETF (DRLL)CVX, VDE, XLE, XOM
David Sommer Jr profile picture
David Sommer Jr
10 Followers

Summary

  • Strive US Energy ETF is an energy index ETF with a focus on corporate governance practices.
  • DRLL doesn't own enough of its holdings to have a meaningful impact in proxy votes and shareholder meetings.
  • The ETF's expense ratio is higher than competitors, and there is no reason to believe it will be lower in the future.
  • I rate DRLL a Sell because I think it is inferior to other energy index ETFs.

Oil stock market concept image

sankai

The best way I can describe Strive US Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:DRLL) is that it is a reverse ESG ETF. This ETF doesn't offer anything special besides its focus on being involved in corporate governance practices. However, it has a much higher

VDE and DRLL overlap

VDE and DRLL overlap (etfrc.com)

DRLLs top 10 holdings

DRLLs top 10 holdings (ETF.com)

DRLL vs XLE and VDE

DRLL vs XLE and VDE (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

David Sommer Jr profile picture
David Sommer Jr
10 Followers
I am an undergraduate student at St. Mary's University studying Finance and Risk Management.  I have a passion for investments and have been investing since I was 15. Closely associated with Modern Income Investor.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.