Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Technical Review Of The Market: Bulls In Control

Lance Roberts profile picture
Lance Roberts
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Currently, the debate is about the market rally from the October lows. Is it a resumption of the 2009 bull market trend or an extended bear market rally?
  • While the still-pessimistic view, and massive short position, will provide the “fuel” needed to propel the markets higher near term, multiple levels of resistance are ahead.
  • While there are many reasons to be bearish on the markets, it is essential to remember that “stocks climb a wall of worry.”.

2023 investment financial-tech selecting stock and coin and trade with graph/chart with fundamental from data . Financial recovery from recession many cryptocurrency,bitcoin,digital asset growth

primeimages

Lately, we discussed macro-related market issues such as the A.I. chase,” but a technical review can help manage shorter-term risks. Currently, the debate is about the market rally from the October lows. Is it a resumption of the 2009 bull market

Fed Funds vs Economic Composite Index

Market vs Weekly Technical Supports

S&P 500 GAAP earnings trailing and estimates

Market Cap vs Equal Weight Performance

Investor Sentiment vs SP500

Chart showing "S&P 500 E-Mini - Non-Commercial Net Positioning" with data from 1997 to 2021.

Market Breakout Chart

Relative Vs Absolute Analysis from SimpleVisor

Relative Vs Absolute Analysis Table from SimpleVisor

QQQ vs TLT

Bear market rallies

This article was written by

Lance Roberts profile picture
Lance Roberts
30.05K Followers
Unique, unbiased and contrarian real investment advice

After having been in the investing world for more than 25 years from private banking and investment management to private and venture capital; I have pretty much "been there and done that" at one point or another. I am currently a partner at RIA Advisors in Houston, Texas.

The majority of my time is spent analyzing, researching and writing commentary about investing, investor psychology and macro-views of the markets and the economy. My thoughts are not generally mainstream and are often contrarian in nature but I try an use a common sense approach, clear explanations and my “real world” experience in the process.

I am a managing partner of RIA Pro, a weekly subscriber based-newsletter that is distributed to individual and professional investors nationwide. The newsletter covers economic, political and market topics as they relate to your money and life.

I also write a daily blog which is read by thousands nationwide from individuals to professionals at www.realinvestmentadvice.com.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.