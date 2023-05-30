Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

HubSpot: Valuation Is A Big Weak Spot

May 30, 2023 12:29 PM ETHubSpot, Inc. (HUBS)
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
26.07K Followers

Summary

  • HubSpot has shown consistent growth despite a tighter macro environment, with its stock up more than 70% year to date.
  • However, its potential to rally may be limited by its valuation, as investors prioritize profitability over revenue growth.
  • Despite strong Q1 results, investing in HubSpot at an ~11x valuation is considered risky, and it's advised to steer clear.
HubSpot

hapabapa

This year, it’s been incredibly difficult to pinpoint any tech stocks that have not run into macro-related difficulties. Amid broad layoffs, rising interest rates and the looming fears of an extended recession, companies have tightened their belts. Enterprise software companies are feeling the pain: IT budgets

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
26.07K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.