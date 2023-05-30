hapabapa

This year, it’s been incredibly difficult to pinpoint any tech stocks that have not run into macro-related difficulties. Amid broad layoffs, rising interest rates and the looming fears of an extended recession, companies have tightened their belts. Enterprise software companies are feeling the pain: IT budgets are being pinched, and corporate leaders are choosing to delay projects until times are better.

Amid this backdrop, HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) has been an incredible outlier. This SMB-focused CRM tool has shown consistent growth at a time that most other companies are reporting nervousness in the customer base and elongation of deal cycles. The fact that HubSpot is still managing to grow nearly 30% y/y despite its large $2 billion annual revenue run rate in a tighter macro environment is the reason that the stock is up more than 70% year to date, with gains picking up after the company’s recent Q1 earnings release.

Data by YCharts

The question for investors now, however, is if HubSpot still has room to continue rising higher. Investors have essentially made the bet that HubSpot, still a relatively underpenetrated player in its $72 billion TAM (implying ~3% current market penetration) will continue to execute well in this tough environment.

HubSpot TAM (HubSpot Q1 earnings release)

In spite of this strength, however, I think HubSpot’s potential to rally will be gated by its valuation. We’re no longer in the boom times of 2021: investors are scrutinizing double-digit revenue valuation multiples and prioritizing profitability over revenue growth. Even with HubSpot’s excellent results, it’ll be tough to see additional catalysts to push HubSpot meaningfully higher from current levels.

While I acknowledge HubSpot’s smooth execution as well as the strength of its product and popularity among core small and mid-sized business customers, I think much of this strength is already priced into the stock today. HubSpot is a classic “high price for high quality” stock that was a popular trade during the pandemic boom times: but in 2023, I think there’s more room for downside than upside.

The bottom line here: I am shifting my opinion on HubSpot to bearish given the stock’s exploding valuation. Look for this stock to retreat lower, but stay on the sidelines and invest elsewhere.

Valuation update

First things first: let’s get centered on where HubSpot is currently trading to establish the fact that it’s a premium stock in a market that has largely punished tech stock multiples from their 2021 peaks. At current share prices just shy of $500, HubSpot trades at a market cap of $24.76 billion. After we net off the $1.61 billion of cash and $454.7 million of convertible debt on HubSpot’s most recent balance sheet, the company’s resulting enterprise value is $23.61 billion.

Meanwhile, for the current fiscal year, HubSpot has guided to $2.08-$2.088 billion of revenue, representing 20-21% y/y revenue growth. Note that this is a rare guidance increase this quarter (from an original range of $2.05-$2.06 billion in revenue, or 18-19% y/y growth) at a time that many software companies have struggled just to hold their outlooks.

HubSpot outlook (HubSpot Q1 earnings release)

Taking the midpoint of this range at face value, HubSpot trades at 11.3x EV/FY23 revenue - an incredibly steep valuation for a company that is expecting growth to slow to the low 20s by the end of this year.

We note, of course, that there are “upside risks” to HubSpot - certainly with its strong performance. These are the top two bullish drivers to keep in mind:

Inbound marketing will continue to grow in prominence- Companies are increasingly relying on soft marketing and social media experts to bring in customers versus direct sales (many salespeople got laid off during the pandemic and many aren't returning). HubSpot's shares of the overall CRM space will continue expanding.

Companies are increasingly relying on soft marketing and social media experts to bring in customers versus direct sales (many salespeople got laid off during the pandemic and many aren't returning). HubSpot's shares of the overall CRM space will continue expanding. Sky-high subscription gross margins- HubSpot boasts ~84% subscription gross margins on a pro forma basis, which creates plenty of opportunities for operating leverage. Substantial operating leverage and margin gains could eventually help to justify HubSpot’s valuation.

All in all, however, I think investing in HubSpot at an ~11x is an incredibly risky move. Steer clear here.

Q1 download

Let’s now go through HubSpot’s latest Q1 results in greater detail. Again, we’ll emphasize here that HubSpot is performing terrifically: but even these strong results are not enough to compensate for HubSpot’s premium multiple. The Q1 earnings summary is shown below:

HubSpot Q1 results (HubSpot Q1 earnings release)

HubSpot’s Q1 revenue grew at a 27% y/y pace to $501.6 million, beating Wall Street’s expectations of $474.9 million (+23% y/y) by a massive four-point margin: an anomaly in a quarter in which most software companies have struggled to meet expectations. Even more impressively than that, HubSpot’s revenue growth didn’t decelerate at all from Q4’s 27% y/y pace - again, a rarity in the sector. Note as well that HubSpot achieved 28% y/y billings growth, which helps to indicate that near-term revenue deceleration is unlikely.

The company also managed 23% y/y growth in customers to 177.3k total customers - again, the double-digit growth here as well as the ~10k sequential nominal adds in customers is impressive, as HubSpot focuses primarily on SMB customers which tend to fare poorer in a recession. Management notes that the better-than-expected customer adds were driven by strong conversions of free trial users plus optimization of pricing plans. Average revenue per customer also increased 3% y/y to $11.4k.

Here’s some helpful anecdotal commentary from CEO Yamini Rangan’s prepared remarks on the Q1 earnings call. While HubSpot is not disavowing the presence of a tougher macro environment that is putting scrutiny on deals, strong execution plus multi-product customer wins are helping the company to sustain its growth rates:

Looking up market, we continue to see our multi-hub value proposition resonating. More professional and enterprise customers are starting with multiple hubs and over 45% of our ARR installed base is now on 3 or more hubs. Upmarket customers are increasingly looking for two things: a single source of truth that provides full visibility across their entire customer journey and clear cost savings in this environment […] Next, I want to shift gears and share what we’re seeing in the macro environment. Overall, we continue to operate in a tough environment and we are not out of the woods yet. While we see our top-of-funnel activity improving, sales cycles remain long and budgets remain under scrutiny. These patients by committee have become the norm with multiple executives involved in sales cycles. It is clear based on my conversations with customers that they’re continuing to tighten their belts in terms of budget, and we can see this in optimization across seats, contact tiers and portals. Decision-makers are focused on budget optimization and continue to spend cautiously. Now despite these challenges, we have a solid playbook for executing and driving sustainable growth. We remain focused on product innovation and consistent execution.”

HubSpot also excelled on profitability. The company’s pro forma operating margins ticked up by an impressive 470bps to 13.5%, up from just 8.8% in the year-ago quarter. The company benefited from both its decision to eliminate roles and slow down hiring, as well as slimming down its real estate footprint.

HubSpot margins (HubSpot Q1 earnings release)

Free cash flow is also off to a strong start this year, up 36% y/y to $85.2 million and representing a healthy 17% FCF margin.

HubSpot FCF (HubSpot Q1 earnings release)

Key takeaways

In today’s market, I think investors are better off betting on “growth at a reasonable price” stocks than “high price for high quality” names. I think valuation resets will continue to be the key driver of gains and losses particularly in the tech sector through the end of the year, as investors evaluate trade-offs with higher interest rates.

HubSpot, thanks to its incredible execution, is a difficult company to be sour on - but I can’t in good conscience buy this name at 11x forward revenue.