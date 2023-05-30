sankai

Investment Thesis

AI stocks, including the WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund ETF (BATS:WTAI), have shown impressive performance this year, with WTAI up nearly 28%. However, caution is warranted as the current hype resembles the dot-com era. While we can still see continued momentum in many AI names, the broader market is showing exhaustion, with a decreasing number of stocks leading this rally. Capitalizing on WTAI in the short term becomes limited. Bears may struggle given the stellar performance and the potential early stage of this AI bubble. Bulls face the dilemma of holding, taking profits, or increasing exposure. I believe that taking profits seems prudent after the significant run-up while shorting WTAI carries risks.

About WTAI

WTAI is a specialized ETF designed to provide investors with exposure to companies at the forefront of AI technology, automation, and disruptive innovation.

The fund's strategy involves tracking the performance of the WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence Index, which consists of companies actively involved in the development and application of AI technologies. These companies span various sectors, including but not limited to information technology, healthcare, communication services, and industrials. By including a diverse range of companies, WTAI offers investors exposure to the breadth of AI-driven innovation across different industries.

Investors can utilize WTAI to gain targeted exposure to the AI and innovation theme within their investment portfolios. The fund allows investors to participate in the potential growth and future impact of AI technologies on industries and economies. As AI continues to reshape various sectors and drive transformative changes, WTAI offers a convenient and cost-effective way to access a portfolio of companies at the forefront of this revolution.

The table below summarizes WTAI's top holdings. For further information on this product, please check WTAI's webpage.

WisdomTree

A Bubble In The Making

AI stocks have had an impressive start to the year, and it's worth noting that WTAI, in particular, has shown remarkable performance, up nearly 28% since January 1st, 2023. This return is quite noteworthy, especially when considering it on an annualized basis. In comparison to the overall market, WTAI has seen an approximate 17 percentage point increase, indicating the strong momentum behind AI stocks. Hence, WTAI has demonstrated exceptional performance both in absolute and relative terms this year.

Refinitiv Eikon

However, it's important to acknowledge the current hype surrounding AI stocks, which bears a resemblance to the late 90s and early 2000s era. The number of companies in the S&P 500 mentioning AI on earnings calls has reached a 10-year high, with a significant increase since Q3 2022.

Hedgeye

In a similar vein, during the late 90s, internet companies were eagerly incorporating the ".com" suffix into their names, reflecting the exuberance of the dotcom era. However, as the dotcom bubble eventually burst in 2001, many of these companies swiftly distance themselves from the ".com" tag. This serves as a historical parallel to the current situation, where the rampant usage of AI in company narratives and strategies resembles the dot-com frenzy.

Hedgeye

A chart from Bank of America presents an interesting perspective on the AI cycle relative to past bubbles. Although certain names like Nvidia (NVDA) may seem overextended, the momentum surrounding AI stocks suggests there is still potential for further growth. In other words, we could consider this a "baby bubble" compared to previous ones. This serves as a reminder that the party can persist longer than anticipated, making shorting this bubble a challenging task even for experienced sellers.

BoA Global Investment Strategy

Nonetheless, while the Bulls currently have excellent momentum, it appears that the broader market is approaching a turning point. The dangerous levels of breath, where only a few stocks drive the rally while others underperform, are not characteristic of a new bull market and are typically seen at the beginning or during bear markets.

Jefferies, FactSet

Furthermore, it's essential to remember that both the NASDAQ 100 and the S&P 500 are still below their all-time highs, suggesting a likelihood that we are still in a bear market where the lowest lows are yet to be seen. Given this market backdrop, going long on AI stocks at this juncture could be a risky proposition, particularly if valuations are expected to revert to their mean.

Refinitiv Eikon Refinitiv Eikon

In my opinion, the ability of both the Bulls and the Bears to capitalize on WTAI in the short term is becoming limited. Bears may find themselves underwater due to the impressive year-to-date performance, and with the potential for this bubble to be in its early stages, they could face more challenges ahead. On the other hand, Bulls have achieved significant unrealized gains, prompting a dilemma of whether to hold the position, lock in profits, or increase exposure. Personally, I believe it's prudent to take profits, especially after a nearly 30% surge. Simultaneously, shorting WTAI at this moment carries significant risks, as mentioned previously.

Key Takeaways

Although we can still observe sustained momentum in various AI companies, the broader market exhibits signs of fatigue, with a diminishing number of stocks spearheading the ongoing rally. Consequently, the opportunity to capitalize on WTAI becomes increasingly uncertain. Bears may face challenges in light of the exceptional performance and the potential early stage of this AI bubble. Bulls, on the other hand, confront the dilemma of whether to retain their positions, secure profits, or expand their exposure. In my view, seizing profits appears to be the wisest choice at current levels.