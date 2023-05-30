BING-JHEN HONG

Introduction

I think the artificial intelligence ("AI") boom is very real. I have been looking at AI-themed plays to capture the upside opportunities. Last week, I shared my bullish view on Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), which I believe will be a key beneficiary of the AI boom. I missed the Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) party except via some index exposure on the S&P 500 (SP500) via the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO).

I've evaluated whether it's worth getting in now and decided against it. The guidance and consensus beat track record suggests some reasons for further upside. However, management's capital allocation signals and a divergence gap between the valuation multiples and the stock price make me wary of a correction. All in all, I have a neutral/hold bias on Nvidia for now.

There may be further upside to the guidance and consensus views

Nvidia's Q2 FY24 51.43% revenue guidance beat vs. consensus estimates is a clear outlier that implies a QoQ growth of 52.9% or a print of $11 billion. This is even more significant than it already seems when you consider the fact that the typical QoQ growth (called cadence in financial modelling speak) in a Q2 quarter is only 4.7% on average since Q2 FY11:

NVIDIA Quarterly Cadence (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

However, with a future-oriented view, it is more useful to note that even the median revenue guidance beat vs consensus has been a modest +2.01% over the last 18 quarters:

Revenue Guidance Surprise vs Consensus (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

So odds are, management may beat consensus expectations again in the next few quarters. Indeed, in the Q1 FY24 earnings call, management highlighted that the data center business, which is the key bullish driver for the stock, is expected to see a substantial increase in H2 FY24:

we do plan a substantial increase in the second half compared to the first half... - CFO Colette Kress' comments on the data center related sales.

Nvidia Corporation has a track record of beating consensus expectations on revenues, too, with a median beat over consensus of 1.6%. The company has rarely missed consensus expectations; over the last 75 quarters, it has printed a material revenue miss of more than 1% only 7 times:

Revenue Surprise vs Consensus (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

These stats tell me there may be future beats on guidance and revenues for the quarters ahead; a bullish sign.

Nvidia Corporation management may be ready to cash in

With the "jaw-dropping" guidance that shocked even the most enthusiastic bulls, the market probably learnt a valuable lesson: nobody knows the potential of Nvidia better than Nvidia management. Hence, it makes sense to track management's decisions around Nvidia as an investment:

NVIDIA Buyback History (TradingView, Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

Throughout all quarters of FY23, Nvidia Corporation management was buying the dip in their own stock during the sharp correction. Altogether, the company bought back more than $10 billion worth of stock at an average price of $159/share, which aggregated to about 2.5% of the market capitalization at that time. This involved an average utilization of 50.2% of their net cash balance (which includes short term investments). In short; an opportunistic, large-scale purchase to nab what management correctly believed was a great deal on their stock.

However, just 2 days after the Q1 FY24 earnings release that led to a gap-up of more than 25%, NVIDIA filed a registration statement that would let them sell $10 billion worth of stock, presumably to cash in after a more than 100% gain on their share buybacks. The last time the company raised money was in Q2 FY22, which corresponds to the May - July 2021 period:

Net Share Buybacks as % of MCAP (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

During this time, Nvidia Corporation issued capital that amounted to 1% of its market capitalization. The stock peaked 4 months afterward in November 2021, falling almost 69% from its highs.

Looking at the track record of management's capital raise and buyback decisions, I get the sense that management knows the worth of their stock. Hence, I am cautious about buying the stock now since management may be getting ready to cash in again at a local peak.

Divergent movement between multiple and MCAP likely to reverse via price correction

NVDA Multiple and Market Capitalization (Capital IQ, Author's Analysis)

Nvidia Corporation is currently trading at a 1-yr forward P/E of 42.3x; a 37.1% premium to the 10-year average 1-yr forward P/E of 31.6x. The sharp 25% increase in the market capitalization has not been enough to offset the larger magnitude of EPS upgrades in the stock. This has led the multiple to shrink by 60.9% from the local peak of 69.7x, leading to a sharp divergent movement between the current market capitalization of $961.97 billion and the 1-yr forward P/E. For context, these 2 variables have been highly correlated, sharing a correlation coefficient of 0.83 over 2,619 trading days of data.

Due to the correlated relationship between the valuation multiple and the market capitalization, I anticipate the divergent movement in opposite directions to reverse to some degree. But how will this occur? Will price correct or will multiples expand? Or both?

According to Capital IQ, 23 out of 23 analysts have already locked in their Q2 FY24 revenue estimates. Hence, I believe the chances of an EPS revision is smaller. That leaves only 1 other possibility; price correction. Or in other words, another reason to not chase the move right now.

Cloud data center capex is a key monitorable

CEO Jensen Huang that $1 trillion of data center capex will transition from general purpose computing to accelerated computing. Simply put, accelerated computing utilizes a greater degree of parallel computation by having greater specialization of component parts. This is necessary for supporting computations in AI applications.

Although most of the opportunity seems to be led by a mix-shift in cloud capex spends rather than an absolute increase, I am still tracking the size of total spending pie as that would be a bullish catalyst for the stock:

Total Cloud Capex QoQ (Company Filings, Author's Analysis)

Cloud data center capex spend data includes Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Alphabet Inc./ Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), Oracle Corporation (ORCL), Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) and Chinese internet giants.

A sharp and sustained rebound in the growth here may be a leading indicator of another big guidance upgrade or surprise print vs consensus.

Takeaway & Positioning

Overall, I do recognize Nvidia Corporation's track record in consistently surprising the street in guidance and actual prints as a further upside risk to the stock. But when I look at Nvidia Corporation management's preparations to do a $10 billion capital raise at these elevated prices, when the divergent movement between the falling valuation multiple and the rising market capitalization is likely to close via a price correction, I do not get the confidence to buy the stock right now.

However, I am hesitant to issue a "sell" rating for Nvidia Corporation either, as I do not like going against the momentum of stock moves without any clear evidence of the momentum slowing down. To me, that's akin to catching a falling knife.

Hence, I rate Nvidia Corporation a "neutral/hold" rating for now, as I await for a better entry point, potentially aided by positive momentum in cloud capex spending.