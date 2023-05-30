Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
What's Driving U.K. Investor Equity Exposure, And Where Is It Heading?

May 30, 2023 10:45 AM ETEWU, EWUS, FKU, HEWU, FLGB
Lipper Alpha Insight
Summary

  • The pattern of UK share ownership has changed significantly over the years.
  • For more than a decade, foreign investors have owned most of the UK market.
  • In tandem with the increased ownership of UK equities by overseas investors, UK investors have pulled back their exposure to these assets.

Business people in the office

xavierarnau/E+ via Getty Images

By Dewi John

The pattern of UK share ownership has changed significantly over the years. Until the early 1960s, UK individuals owned more than half the UK stock market. Three decades later, pension and insurance funds held the overwhelming

Source: FTSE Russell

Source: LSEG Lipper

Source: LSEG Lipper

This article was written by

Lipper Alpha Insight (https://lipperalpha.refinitiv.com/) is a free daily news and commentary blog, giving financial professionals actionable ideas and insight to make sense of individual security news and events and stay on top of macroeconomic trends. We have a team of expert analysts that are constantly looking at the financial landscape in order to keep you up to date on the latest movements.

