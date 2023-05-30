AMD: Better Growth Runway Than Other Competitors

David Becker

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is facing short-term headwinds due to macroeconomic factors but the long-term fundamentals of the company remain strong. If we look at the operations and market share of AMD through a bird’s eye view, its stock is in a better position to gain greater bullish momentum compared to Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) and Intel Corporation (INTC). AMD has overtaken Intel’s market cap despite having a lower market share in key segments. The main reason behind this trend is that Wall Street gives a higher multiple to the company with greater growth runway.

Although Nvidia’s products have a greater moat compared to Intel, we could still see AMD take away market share from Nvidia in lower-priced AI products. Even a double-digit percentage point improvement in AMD’s AI market share could close the valuation gap between AMD and Nvidia. AMD’s management under CEO Lisa Su has already shown that it can deliver quality products with limited resources. It is highly likely that AMD will be able to deliver at least average or above average market share gains during the growth phase of AI industry which puts the company in an ideal position to improve revenue growth and increase valuation multiple.

Bird’s eye view is more important

There are a lot of moving parts within the semiconductor industry which can hurt the ability to gauge the long-term trends. The process leadership race between Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) and Intel is often discussed in detail. Similarly, the launch of new products by AMD, Intel, and Nvidia is closely followed. However, we also need to look at the long-term stock price trends due to market share movements. AMD has gained the highest stock appreciation in the last five years among major semiconductor stocks. This is despite the fact that Intel’s market share is a lot higher than AMD's in key segments like CPU and Data Center chips.

Figure 1: AMD has gained significant market share in key segments. Source: Mercury Research, Tom’s Hardware.

We can see a constant improvement in AMD’s market share which allowed the company to overtake Intel’s market cap in 2022. However, the above image looks very different when we change the perspective and view it from overall market share.

Figure 2: This image shows the increase in AMD’s market share out of overall 100%. Source: Mercury Research, Tom’s Hardware.

Figure 3: Stock price growth in AMD, Intel, Nvidia and TSM over the last five years. Source: Ycharts.

The improvement in market share of AMD has helped the stock deliver returns that beat all other peers. During the same time, Intel saw its market share decline by 10% to 20% across different categories but the company retained its market leadership. However, Intel stock has still fallen by a staggering 40% in the last five years and Wall Street has overlooked its market leadership position. This shows that Wall Street rewards market share movement above all other factors. A similar trend is likely to take place in the upcoming AI race.

Winner in the AI race

There are lots of estimates and forecasts about future TAM within the AI industry and the likely market share winners. Recently, HSBC analyst Frank Lee has predicted that Nvidia will corner 90% market share in the AI industry in fiscal 2024. This was sufficient for him to double the price target on Nvidia stock to $355. Within a span of a few days, Morgan Stanley analysts mentioned significant downside and upside for AMD from the AI growth. The total addressable market, or TAM, within the AI industry differs widely according to different definitions and management outlook.

Hence, it becomes very difficult for investors and analysts to gauge the revenue growth within this industry for different companies. However, we can try and look at the likely long-term trends within the AI industry and its impact on individual companies. Most of the market is currently cornered by Nvidia and it has a better economic moat in this industry as it provides full-stack solutions through its hardware and software platforms.

But Nvidia's pricing is the highest in the industry. Even OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman has mentioned that the compute costs are “eye-watering”. OpenAI has the funding support of Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and still feels that the operational costs are very high. Nvidia is charging $37,000 per MONTH for renting flagship chips like A100 or H100 used in AI technologies. It is likely that smaller AI players in dozens of different industries would be looking for a cheaper alternative.

AMD: The good, the bad and the ugly

As mentioned above, it is very difficult to gauge the long-term revenue numbers within the AI industry. We can look at three different scenarios for AMD which are likely to materialize in the next five years.

In the best-case scenario, AMD is able to corner market share in high teens or above. This would be similar to what has happened in its race with Intel. If AMD gets close to 20% of market share within AI industry in the next few years, it could create a major bull run in the stock. We might see the stock get close to Nvidia’s market cap because of Wall Street’s trend to give higher valuation multiples to companies with longer runway for future growth. This is the scenario that most bullish analysts are hoping for. AMD showing rapid market share growth in a fast-growing AI industry can create multi-year bullish momentum for the stock.

In the medium scenario, AMD will be able to corner market share in low double digit. Even in this case, we might see a good multiple for AMD as the overall AI industry’s revenue pie grows rapidly. There is likely to be a lot of demand in the AI market for lower-priced chips as smaller startups try to launch new services. AMD gaining 10-12% of the AI chip demand by 2027-2028 would still be a major long-term boost for the stock valuation as the company makes incremental progress in gaining market share.

In the worst-case scenario, AMD is left with a low single-digit market share with a very low contribution to the overall revenue base of the company. It would take successive failures on the part of AMD’s management to be stuck in this situation. This scenario would be similar to Intel’s delays in launching new products in the last few years which allowed AMD to grab greater market share.

The likelihood of a worst-case scenario seems to be quite low due to past execution success shown by the current management of AMD. The company is also launching new chips like Instinct MI300 which should give a good beachhead in this industry.

Impact on AMD stock

AI industry is still in its early stages according to AMD’s CEO Lisa Su. In a recent report, IDC has estimated that spending on AI-centric systems will reach $300 billion by 2026 with CAGR of 27%. It is likely that we will see rapid increase in revenue share of products that are powering AI services among all chip companies. This will increase the valuation contribution of AI for AMD, Nvidia, and other peers.

AMD is currently trading at half the forward PE ratio of Nvidia and one-third the forward PS ratio. The revenue base of both companies is close to $25 billion on trailing twelve month basis. At the same time, Nvidia’s market cap is 4.5 times that of AMD. As the AI race progresses and AMD gains market share in AI industry, we should see closing of the gap in terms of market cap between AMD and Nvidia. As mentioned above, this is what happened between AMD and Intel in the last five years. Wall Street gave a higher multiple to AMD compared to Intel despite its lower market share because of the longer growth runway.

Ycharts

Figure 4: Comparison of stock price movement between AMD, Nvidia, TSM, and INTC in the last few days. Source: Ycharts.

Nvidia's bullish announcement in the recent earnings also helped AMD stock. This trend will continue to play out in the next few quarters where positive AI news will help AMD stock as it is an up-and-coming player in this industry.

AMD has seen some bearish calls due to its high valuation multiple. However, most of this is due to macroeconomic challenges and once the market balances by H1 2024, we should see better revenue growth and profitability numbers in AMD.

The AI race is in its early stages and if investors have to pick a winner, AMD seems a better choice than other peers. AMD has a longer growth runway in terms of gaining market share and the valuation multiple is not as high as Nvidia. If AMD succeeds in gaining market share in the lower-priced segment for AI-centric chips, it would rapidly increase its market share.

Investor Takeaway

It is better to invest in semiconductor stocks with lower market share and good management compared to market leaders. We have already seen Wall Street give higher market cap, price growth to Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. in the last five years compared to Intel. Despite product delays, Intel’s market leadership is still quite strong with 70% to 80% market share in key segments. However, Wall Street has given higher multiple to AMD due to its past growth and future growth potential.

A similar trend can play out in the AI race where Nvidia Corporation is the market leader. If AMD is able to gain 10% to 15% market share in this industry over the next five years, it would still create a massive bullish run in the stock. Nvidia’s AI chips are quite expensive and AMD can carve a niche at lower price points. It is likely that the ideal long-term winner in terms of stock price growth will be AMD, making it a good bet compared to other peers.