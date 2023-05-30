Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AMD: Better Growth Runway Than Other Competitors

Bluesea Research
Summary

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has strong long-term fundamentals and is well-positioned to gain market share in the AI industry compared to Nvidia Corporation and Intel Corporation.
  • Wall Street rewards market share movement, and AMD has shown consistent improvement, which could lead to a bullish run in the stock.
  • AMD is a better investment choice due to its longer growth runway, lower valuation multiple, and potential to gain market share in lower-priced AI-centric chips.

Las Vegas Hosts Annual CES Trade Show

David Becker

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is facing short-term headwinds due to macroeconomic factors but the long-term fundamentals of the company remain strong. If we look at the operations and market share of AMD through a bird’s

AMD has gained significant market share in key segments. Source: Mercury Research, Tom’s Hardware

Mercury Research

This image shows the increase in AMD’s market share out of overall 100%.

Mercury Research

Stock price growth in AMD, Intel, Nvidia and TSM over the last five years.

Ycharts

Comparison of stock price movement between AMD, Nvidia, TSM, and INTC in the last few days.

Ycharts

I have worked in the technology sector for over 4 years. This included working with industry stalwarts like IBM. I have done my MBA in finance and have been covering various blue chip stocks for the past 6 years. Having hands-on knowledge in the technology sector has helped me gain valuable insights into the ups and downs of this sector and predict winners and losers more accurately.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

