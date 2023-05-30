AndreyPopov/iStock via Getty Images

2023 may be remembered as the year of artificial intelligence or at least the year when the AI wars began to accelerate. Microsoft (MSFT) and Google (GOOGL) (GOOG) have been seen as two of the largest players in this AI race, but AI will certainly impact numerous industries and organizations throughout the world. The importance of AI can’t be understated and despite the concerns, it will play a key role in organizational operations which include financial reporting.

In this article, I’d like to discuss in more depth the technical aspects of XBRL, the systems in place, and what the future may look like for these systems. I will also discuss Julie Iskow’s first conference call and Workiva’s (NYSE:WK) 2023 first quarter results.

XBRL Origins

Since it has been a few years since my first post describing XBRL I thought I would discuss XBRL again as well and the origins of XBRL. XBRL (eXensible Business Reporting Language) is the underlying code associated with financial statement filings. It was created to provide an approach for which financial data can be easily sorted and compared. For all public companies, XBRL must be “built” and “tagged.” Using elements from approved taxonomies, a company will select elements or tags to include in their taxonomy. From this custom taxonomy, the elements will be “tagged” meaning the elements become associated with values within the financial statements and footnotes

Charlie Hoffman, known as the “father of XBRL” helped create XBRL. In 1998, Hoffman a CPA and member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) brought forth his idea of XBRL to the AICPA and then he helped the organization co-edit the first XBRL taxonomy.

XBRL International began in 1998 as a global consortium working to create this new financial reporting language. The United States jurisdiction of XBRL International was called, XBRL US, which was a part of the AICPA until it became a nonprofit in 2006.

Despite Hoffman’s impressive creation, the early days of XBRL were very much like these early days of cryptocurrency. It was the wild west, as XBRL data was not reviewed in detail as it is today.

In 2015, XBRL US created the Center for Data Quality. The mission of this group is support the Data Quality Committee (DQC). The goal of the DQC is improve the quality and usability of XBRL.

The following are all members of the Center for Data Quality:

XBRL US

During this time span, the Data Quality Committee has created various rules to validate the accuracy and reliability of the data. To date, the DQC has established 20 rule sets. At first, many rules were as simple (such as Liabilities + Shareholders’ Equity = Assets) and much more complex rules have since been added. As you can see below, the main XBRL service providers, Workiva, Toppan Merrill, and Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) are in compliance with ruleset 20.

XBRL US

Prior XBRL Quality

Charlie Hoffman doesn’t currently provide a quarterly analysis of XBRL accuracy but he did several years ago. I pulled this data from Hoffman’s old blog which shows the results for Q2 2017 filings.

Charlie Hoffman Blog

As you can see Toppan Merrill (labeled as Merrill as this was prior to an acquisition) and Donnelly Financial Solutions (now more often called DFIN) filed with 99% accuracy. Workiva filed with 88% accuracy.

A year later, the results in 2018 were much the same.

Charlie Hoffman blog

It was during this timeframe as well that Workiva filed their own XBRL data with several errors:

XBRL US

However, Workiva’s results improved and if you now look at the aggregated data provided by XBRL US you can clearly see the improvement in the quality of the XBRL as the number of errors has significantly declined. Below are the errors associated with two DQC rules.

Axis with Inappropriate Members

XBRL US

Element Values are Equal

XBRL US

As you can see with these early DQC rules (which were published in 2015 and 2016), the errors were near all-time highs when Hoffman was running his analysis. Now, these two rules have very few errors and many of the other published DQC rules have simpler downward slopes.

Current XBRL Quality

XBRL quality has certainly improved over the years but that’s not to say errors still can’t be found in today’s filings.

However, I was pleasantly surprised to find that of the nine companies I reviewed in my prior article, none of them had XBRL errors. This was certainly an improvement for Workiva as well as DFIN.

Yet, Workiva did have a rather appalling error this quarter from an XBRL standpoint in their own filing. As you can see below the company filed with an uncategorized item:

SEC

Uncategorized items should not occur in any XBRL filing. This error essentially means a specific tag was not incorporated to an entity’s taxonomy properly and thus becomes uncategorized.

Workiva likely won’t receive a comment letter or any sort of correspondence from the SEC as this is an error which has more to do with the application and structure of the XBRL rather than the underlying financial information represented. However, despite this issue not being severe from perhaps a financial reporting perspective, it’s quite unacceptable as a XBRL provider. In my opinion, this obvious oversight reflects very poorly on the organization and as a client I would certainly question the quality and reliability of Wdesk.

Systems

Research and development has played an essential role in Workiva’s development of Wdesk. As stated on the company’s last 10K, “We believe that delivering new functionality for our customers is an integral part of our product strategy and provides our customers with access to a broad array of options and information critical to enhancing their reporting, disclosure and digital transformation efforts. We have invested more than $780 million over the last decade to create a differentiated technology platform for our customers.”

New CEO, Julie Iskow reiterated this strategy on the Workiva’s last conference call by stating, “Our ongoing innovation expands the capabilities of our platform, keeps our solutions differentiated and opens up new TAM. At Workiva, we continue to provide new functionality that prioritizes our customers' experience and success and plays a significant role in driving strong gross retention and long-term subscription growth.”

Wdesk reviews show it is a beloved product. Wdesk has helped Workiva grow market share and maintain their position of strength in this niche market.

Despite this R&D investment, I can’t help but think some features (while likely still beneficial for the user) aren’t addressing the key purpose of the software. For example, Iskow also mentioned as part of their investments in R&D the company was able to release the full 2023 U.S. GAAP taxonomy the same day it was published by the SEC. Despite this instantaneous application of the latest taxonomy, historically the FASB doesn’t always provide XBRL taxonomy guides near the time the SEC publishes a taxonomy so without the implementation guidance I don’t see the significant of this feature.

On the first quarter conference call, Iskow also stated, “… Financial reporting has been the historical foundation of our platform. And 15 years later, the market continues to invest in our leading financial disclosure, financial statement and industry-specific financial reporting solutions.”

When Charlie Hoffman began reporting on XBRL data quality rules Workiva had by far the worst results of the leading providers. Despite the improvements, as my last several articles have illustrated it’s clearly very easy to still locate Workiva filers with errors. Even this quarter, Workiva had an egregious error in their own filing. Financial reporting may be the foundation for Wdesk but I don’t think one can definitely state the company’s focus has been on financial reporting and ensuring the accuracy of the underlying XBRL data it provides to investors, stakeholders and other third party consumers.

In his new blog, Hoffman discusses what the future of XBRL reporting may look like for public companies. As Hoffman states, the current system uses a “pick list” as companies pick specific elements and rules run off of the values given to those selections. Hoffman suggests we may see a large language model (LLM) and that is custom to US-GAAP financial reporting (and likely IFRS financial reporting as well).

As Hoffman suggests, it's likely the SEC would be responsible (perhaps with the help of XBRL US and the FASB) to create such a LLM system. It’s quite the intriguing thought and time will tell if Hoffman’s idea might someday become a reality.

Financials

Workiva delivered a quarter of solid financial results in Q1 2023. The company generated revenue of roughly $150 million in Q1 2023 which is an increase of over 15% compared to Q1 2023. Most of this revenue was generated from subscription and support revenue and revenue from professional services accounted for the rest. Subscription and support revenue was roughly $130 million, an increase of 20% compared to the prior year’s first quarter. New logos and account expansion helped drive this growth. Professional services revenue was roughly $20 million for the quarter, a decrease of 9% compared to prior-year first quarter.

Client count continues to rise as well as Workiva finished Q1 2023 with 5,754 clients, which is an increase of 1,346 customers compared to Q1 2022. For the current quarter, the company added 90 net new customers. Retention remains outstanding as well, as the subscription and service revenue retention rate was roughly 98% for the quarter.

Management noted that larger subscription contracts have continued to increase. Workiva had 1,363 contracts valued over $100,000 per year, which is an increase of 21% compared to Q1 of 2022. The number of contracts valued at over $150,000 per year totaled 746, which is up 24% compared to the prior year. The number of contracts valued at over $300,000 per year totaled 247, which is up 33% compared to Q1 2022.

Valuation

As noted on the last earnings conference call, Workiva is aiming to achieving profitability by the end of 2023. Currently, Workiva still has yet to achieve profitability. Over the last three months, Workiva’s stock price has increased slightly over the last three months but is still up by nearly 15% year-to-date.

Most analysts view Workiva either as a “Buy” or a “Hold”, but none currently have a “Sell” rating. Also, based on many analysts’ projections, the current stock price is trading below the average analyst price targets. In my opinion, I would wait for the price to decline before adding shares.

Yahoo Finance

Conclusion

I feel Workiva has been the beneficiary of the DQC’s work. As I mentioned in my prior article, Workiva was late to join the Center for Data Quality and as the data above illustrates, they were clearly late in improving their XBRL quality. Despite the improvements, errors in Workiva files are still plainly visible.

Workiva has certainly invested in Wdesk but as the 2023 US-GAAP taxonomy example above illustrates I think some of those resources have been misused.

As stated in company’s latest annual filing, “If we do not keep pace with technological changes, our solutions may become less competitive.” Technology will play a vital role in this industry. More SEC mandates will come, more taxonomies will be developed and even more XBRL rules will be established. I think Workiva has the resources and is willing to make the necessary investments, but will these investments be appropriate is the real question.

As Charlie Hoffman stated in his post, “The status quo is flat out doomed.” I couldn’t agree more with the father of XBRL.