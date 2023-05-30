ismagilov

So far this year in the market, it seems to be “one step forward, two steps back.” Every resurgence of optimism around pausing interest rate hikes seems to be met with a number of bearish factors (the debt ceiling crisis, persistent inflation, bank turmoil). Yet the best strategy amid all this noise, in my view, is investing in “growth at a reasonable price” stocks that have room from a valuation front to rise amid a wide spate of macro scenarios.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) is one of my favorite names in this regard. The stock has already enjoyed a nearly ~30% jump year-to-date; however, these gains have lost steam ever since acquisition rumors by TPG ended. I’d encourage investors not to read into this too much, however: in my view, New Relic has plenty of room to jump even on a standalone basis.

Given the strength of New Relic’s recent results as well as its incredibly attractive valuation, I am upping my rating on New Relic to strong buy. I think this stock shines especially given the strength of its transition to a consumption-based business model, which has tremendously boosted its margin profile and raised its expansion potential with its existing customer base relative to its older subscription model. Now, for the first time in years, New Relic is showing itself to be a viable competitor and a threat to its younger but much faster-growing rival Datadog (DDOG).

As a reminder for investors who are newer to this name, here are my top reasons to be bullish on New Relic:

New Relic's new, simplified sales approach has driven re-invigorated growth rates. Much of New Relic's growth stagnation came from the fact that its product stack was very difficult to comprehend, especially at a time when companies like Datadog were stealing the limelight. "New Relic One" was rolled out in 2020 specifically to address this problem, in addition to dramatically reducing the company's product count into just three main platforms, as well as rolling out a free tier with the hope of "landing and expanding" new customers. So far, the strategy has proven effective at maintaining robust ~20% y/y revenue growth.

Consumption-based revenue model is a growth tailwind for New Relic. Other consumption-based software companies, like Twilio (TWLO) and Snowflake (SNOW), are able to drive superior growth and notch premium valuations. It also allows New Relic to derive value out of the smaller customers that may start on New Relic's free tier and eventually move up to greater data volumes. Over recent quarters, New Relic's net revenue retention rates have actually been increasing, indicating increased success at upselling to the existing customer base.

Aligned to the "big data" trend. Data volumes are exploding, both more generally and for New Relic specifically as well. As more and more companies embrace unlocking the potential of data, New Relic's overall market size and customer traction will continue to grow.

Economies of scale. New Relic has pushed its pro forma gross margin profile to the mid-70s, allowing for tremendous operating leverage as it continues to grow. Add this on top of the fact that the company maintains a ~120% net revenue retention rate (indicating that the average customer expands their spend on New Relic by 20% in the following year), and we are looking at quite a profit machine in the future.

Valuation check-up

One of the prime reasons to invest in this stock, of course, is the company’s relatively cheap valuation vis-a-vis other tech/software stocks, even after this year’s rally and takeover rumors. At current share prices near $72, New Relic trades at a market cap of $5.08 billion. After we net off the $879.8 million of cash and $500.0 million of convertible debt on New Relic’s most recent balance sheet, the company’s resulting enterprise value is $4.70 billion (note that this is still hovering fairly close to the ~$5 billion speculated takeover valuation).

New Relic just finished up its fiscal fourth quarter (which we’ll dive into in the next section) and released guidance for FY24, which for New Relic is the year ending in March 2024. And as shown in the chart below, New Relic is planning on 10-11% y/y growth to $1.02-$1.03 billion in revenue this year:

New Relic outlook (New Relic Q4 earnings deck)

Note that this estimate may be a touch conservative, as New Relic exited FY23 growing in the high-teens. Nevertheless, if we take this guidance range at face value, the stock trades at just 4.6x EV/FY24 revenue.

In my view, given New Relic’s growth in consumption revenue, its sharp increases in gross margin and resulting operating leverage driving substantial FCF gains, I’m comfortable holding New Relic up to as high as 6.0x EV/FY24 revenue, representing a price target of $92 and 27% upside from current levels.

The bottom line here: in my view, there’s a lot of underappreciated value in New Relic stock. I view this company as a buy-and-hold no matter what macro conditions prevail.

Q4 download

Let’s now go through New Relic’s latest quarterly results in greater detail. The Q4 earnings summary is shown below:

New Relic Q4 results (New Relic Q4 earnings deck)

New Relic’s revenue grew 18% y/y to $242.5 million, beating Wall Street’s expectations of $241.1 million (+17% y/y) by one point. Two impressive things to note here: one, New Relic didn’t see any deceleration relative to Q3’s revenue growth rate of 18% y/y. Second, New Relic is still in the process of converting from its prior subscription business model to its new consumption model. Consumption revenue of $203.8 million (now representing 84% of the company total) grew 55% y/y; and in the absence of migration impacts between subscription and consumption deals, the company notes that revenue would have grown 30% y/y.

The company also added 300 net-new customers in the quarter to end with a customer base that is 16,000 customers strong, up 8% y/y. Underneath that, there are 12,000 consumption customers - up 39% y/y, with 7% y/y growth in migrated customers and 67% y/y growth in newly acquired customers. Recall that New Relic has moved to more of product-led growth strategy with less direct sales and a free-trial conversion strategy to capture more customers downmarket.

Here is useful commentary from CEO Bill Staples’ prepared remarks on the Q4 earnings call highlighting the progress and advantages of the company’s switch to the consumption model:

In FY '23, we successfully grew our consumption business from 56% to 76% of total revenue and exited Q4 at more than 80%. We consider a customer -- part of our consumption business when they adopt not only our user and data pricing, but also sign up for 1 of our modern consumption buying programs with incremental usage build automatically and revenue recognized on usage. We've been very successful with these migrations and now plan to accelerate our completion of the migration in the next 4 to 6 quarters. Completing the migration of our subscription base will have 2 benefits to the business. First, it unlocks growth potential with customers as indicated in the example I provided earlier. Second, it also means that at the end of that shift, we only have 1 business model, consumption, which will cost less to operate and helps us focus and reduce complexity in the business. We're excited to share more about this plan and additional metrics to help you understand and model the consumption business going forward.”

To the point of the consumption business model costing less to operate, pro forma gross margins in the quarter climbed eight points y/y to 79.0%. The company is targeting a long-term pro forma gross margin of 80% (with the remaining point to come from the remainder of the consumption migration that it expects to complete sometime in the next year).

New Relic gross margins (New Relic Q4 earnings deck)

And, as shown in the chart below, the company drove a substantial boost in pro forma operating margins as well to 10.7%, a nearly 20-point turnaround versus a -7.8% margin in the year-ago Q4:

New Relic operating margins (New Relic Q4 earnings deck)

Key takeaways

Consumption-driven revenue growth, expanding gross margins and overall profitability, and a mission-critical software product that after years of stagnation is ready to take on the competition: there's a lot to like about New Relic, especially at its cheap <5x revenue valuation. Continue riding the upward momentum here.