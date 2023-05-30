Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
New Relic: Full Steam Ahead; Buy With Confidence (Rating Upgrade)

May 30, 2023 3:00 PM ETNew Relic, Inc. (NEWR)1 Comment
Gary Alexander
Summary

  • New Relic is a strong buy due to its transition to a consumption-based business model, which has boosted margins and expansion potential.
  • Whether standalone or as an acquisition target, New Relic's <5x forward revenue valuation makes for an attractive entry point.
  • The company is one of few software businesses not experiencing substantial revenue deceleration in the current macro environment.

Forex diagrams and stock market rising lines with numbers

ismagilov

So far this year in the market, it seems to be “one step forward, two steps back.” Every resurgence of optimism around pausing interest rate hikes seems to be met with a number of bearish factors (the debt ceiling crisis, persistent inflation, bank turmoil). Yet the

Chart
Data by YCharts

New Relic outlook

New Relic outlook (New Relic Q4 earnings deck)

New Relic Q4 results

New Relic Q4 results (New Relic Q4 earnings deck)

New Relic gross margins

New Relic gross margins (New Relic Q4 earnings deck)

New Relic operating margins

New Relic operating margins (New Relic Q4 earnings deck)

With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NEWR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

