Sundry Photography

A great deal of money changed hands this past week, with high volume culminating in the rush to buy, buy, buy what may be the latest Nifty Fifty. Where did this money come from?

Some may have come from cash being held by investors, but some of it surely seems to have come from the selling of hundreds of other companies in other industries and sectors. See last week's chart, below.

The week just passed:

Sectorspdr.com/sectortracker

It is not unusual to see one sector race ahead in any given 5-day period, but this dismal performance for most other sectors *includes* the large across-the-board rise on Friday based upon the (surprise, surprise) agreement to once again raise the U.S. debt limit.

You will note that the most defensive sectors, Staples, Health, Materials, and Utilities, were sold down the most. And for the week, the S&P 500 Index (SP500), even though four of its five top holdings are all IT, was up just 0.32%.

Here are the top five holdings of the Nasdaq 100 (NDX)...

stockanalysis.com/

...and here are the top five holdings of the S&P 500:

liberatedstocktrader.com

With this kind of overlap, it would seem no one wanted anything but tech, especially AI, last week, or the S&P would likely have done better.

For those who do not recall, the Nifty Fifty were 50 or so NYSE companies that were so popular in the late 1960s and early 1970s that they were touted as "one decision" stocks. Just buy them at any price and never sell them. These were mostly blue-chip names, the kind many advisors recommend today.

The problem was the "at any price" mantra. The market as measured by the Dow and S&P thrived for a few years under this delusion, while smaller or newer companies languished at reasonable valuations. The Nifty Fifty ultimately plunged, wiping out many investors' portfolios.

They were told these companies' declines were merely temporary. "Temporary" extended well into the 1980s, as a little thing called reasonable valuation messed up the party for the "gotta get in at any price" crowd.

What has this to do with Nvidia Corporation and the FOMO panic to own "the next big thing?" At their highest, some Nifty Fifties sold as high as 50 times their earnings, which seems, shall we say, a bit on the high side.

Sure, Nvidia Corporation sells at 50 times earnings, but that's different, right? 'Cause, you know, this is *AI* we're talking about! Get ready for the onslaught of paeans to AI that rival Bitcoin (BTC-USD), the metaverse, and other "next big things." We are already seeing commentary that this is NVDA's "iPhone moment," that the old rules of valuation do not apply to this latest iteration of a Brave New World, that this short-term rise is nothing compared to NVDA's long-term growth, etc.

"There's many a slip 'twixt the cup and the lip."

If you bought Nvidia 2 years ago on May 26, you have more than doubled your money. Congratulations!

Seeking Alpha

NVDA does seem to have all the hallmarks of a fine growth company. I wish them well, but I have been in this business for a very long time. University Computing Corp. was going to revolutionize the world at one point, too.

I am a fan of the semiconductor industry writ large. The world clearly benefits from computing power that can be placed in smaller and smaller components of smaller and smaller devices - or arrayed in such a manner that massive devices could be made incredibly more efficient. But before I would place my clients or myself into a company, or even an entire industry, selling at 50 times earnings, I would at least wonder…

Might the heavy hand of government interrupt or even thwart the AI revolution out of concern for all the ways in which it may be used to the detriment of a nation's citizens?

Might governments at least intervene via regulatory authority?

Might there be other challengers already in competition with Nvidia for the very products that place it in the lead today that could best it?

Might there be new competitors, less known today, that will innovate in such a way that the giants in the business will be shaken or totter?

Finally, as I advised our Investor's Edge community on Thursday:

"NVIDIA's very profitable quarter (not better vs last year but better vs the prior quarter) and CEO Jensen Huang's assurance that the coming quarter and year will blow the doors off was enough to create the stampede."

I have owned in recent months, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) - P/E 20; ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) -- P/E 18; and a speculative play on laggard Intel Corporation (INTC) rebounding. INTC has declined to where it sells at the same price it sold for in January 2016, but is a very different company today. A caveat! It will take patience to see if INTC turns around as quickly as we would like.

I have also recently owned different semiconductor ETFs. I currently own the SPDR® S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) -- with a very tight trailing stop under it!

I am a fan of the semiconductor industry and the larger IT sector. I am not a fan of chasing stocks already above my valuation comfort level in terms of P/E, Price/Sales, EV/EBITDA, Price/Book, or Price/Cash Flow, especially when compared to peers like Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), and TSM.

To Infinity and Beyond! (?)

The lessons of the Nifty Fifty have likely been forgotten by all but the most, um, "senior" investors! I do see the possibility that the top dogs in tech and comm services are becoming increasingly separated from the rest of the investing universe in terms of their valuation.

Still, since the S&P 500 broke the 4,200 barrier on Friday, there will be much excitement come Tuesday when many technicians will tell us that this means a new bull market has begun. I hope they are correct. But hope is not a strategy. We will soon know whether Friday's across-the-board rise was just a relief rally that the debt "crisis" is likely behind us, or whether it portends a true bull market.

Can the market continue to rise based primarily on the excitement about AI and the results of a small cohort of huge companies? Of course. Just not to infinity and beyond.

A Word About Cash

Nearly half of The Investor's Edge® Growth & Value Portfolio is in cash (using the proxy of US government money market funds.) This is not a coincidence.

Jason Zweig, the MARKETS/THE INTELLIGENT INVESTOR author at the Wall Street Journal, had an interesting way of looking at why I am taking advantage of high money market rates right now. He writes:

"With yields above 5%, every dollar of cash is 'selling' for roughly 19 times what you can earn on it. U.S. stocks are also trading at about 19 times their earnings-but with no protection against loss."

With so much uncertainty out there, I want to provide our investing community with a fair return but with less risk than I would if we were clearly launched into a powerful bull market. In effect, our cash is earning the same "P/E" as a blend of the Dow (P/E 22.05) and the S&P (P/E 18.37). With zero risk of a decline.

Final Thoughts on AI Investing

I still search every day to find undervalued and fairly valued companies. I will continue to do so. Some may be in the AI field, especially on any significant decline. Quoting something from First Trust about the index they use for one of their ETFs, the different parts of the index include:

Enablers - Companies that develop the building block components for robotics or AI, such as advanced machinery, autonomous systems/self-driving vehicles, semiconductors, and databases used for machine learning. Engagers - Companies that design, create, integrate, or deliver robotics and/or AI in the form of products, software, or systems. Enhancers - Companies that provide their own value-added services within the AI and robotics ecosystem, but which are not core to their product or service offering."

This is a very big universe from which to search. I will be seeking those less noticed, less known, and available without engaging in a buying frenzy.

Should AI be a part of your portfolio? It depends entirely upon your own penchant for reward, avoidance of risk, and a score of other parameters that make one person call something a tomato and another call it a "tomahto."

Should Nvidia be a part of your portfolio? See the above paragraph! I do not own it. If I did, I personally would HOLD it -- but with a trailing stop order to sell.

By the way, you may already have exposure to AI. Owning any index fund that shares top stocks with the S&P 500 gives you exposure to AI -- ETFs like SPY, SCHB, IVV, VOO, etc. If you want even more, there will be no dearth of analysts recommending AI, and no dearth of new ETFs being rushed to market to entice you to buy, buy, buy their ETF!

Steady investing,