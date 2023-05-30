Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Avance Gas Holding (AVACF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts
SA Transcripts
137.78K Followers

Avance Gas Holding Ltd. (OTCPK:AVACF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 30, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Øystein Kalleklev - Chief Executive Officer

Randi Navdal Bekkelund - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Climent Molins - Value Investor’s Edge

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Avance Gas Holding Limited first quarter 2023 earnings conference call.

At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question and answer session. To ask a question during this session, you will need to press star-one-one on your telephone. You will then hear an automated message advising your hand is raised. To withdraw your question, please press star-one-one again. Alternatively, you may submit your question via the webcast.

Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Øystein Kalleklev, Chief Executive Officer of the company. Please go ahead.

Øystein Kalleklev

Thank you Heidi, and welcome everybody to Avance Gas’ first quarter results. On the front page here, you will see our newest addition to the fleet, the Avance Avior, dual fuel large VLGC which we took delivery not from DSME but actually from Hanwha Ocean - it’s the second ship delivered from Hanwha Ocean after they changed or rebranded the name from DSME to Hanwha Ocean just now taking place, and we took delivery of the ship 10:05 local time, and she has just finished bunking and is ready to set sail into our booming spot market.

Today I also have Randi Navdal Bekkelund, who is our CFO, who will go through the numbers and the slides for you in the presentation, but before we begin, I would like to highlight our disclaimer. We will be referencing some non-GAAP measures, such as

