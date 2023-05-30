Justin Sullivan

Last September I wondered if Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) was an intelligent investment at the time, as shares had seen a boom and bust cycle, starting to show up in the results as well.

While shares were far from cheap, I was attracted to a 65% pullback in the shares of a very well-positioned business, even as momentum clearly was negative at the time.

Establishing A View

Coming out of the 2020 pandemic, Nvidia announced a massive $40 billion deal for ARM in September of that year. With a mere $1.8 billion revenue contribution, the deal was a bet on further enforcing its dominance in AI and related megatrends. Of course, that deal fell apart, but it did not stop Nvidia from establishing and fortifying its dominance in AI.

Adjusted for a four-for-one stock split executed subsequently, shares traded in 2020 around the $60 mark and traded well over $100 later that year. Momentum and the crypto craze made that shares peak around $330 late in 2021 as shares were down to the $125 mark when I last covered the company in September 2022.

In February 2022, the company posted incredibly strong results for the fiscal year 2022. Sales were up 61% to $26.9 billion, with adjusted earnings reported at $4.44 per share. Needless to say, with shares trading at 28 times earnings, valuations were full but, in fact, had come down a long way.

The reason for the lower valuations was a normalization from the share price action which led up to the highs. Moreover, some real operational softer performance was seen. After the company posted first quarter fiscal 2023 sales growth at 45% on an annual basis, growth came in at a mere 3% in the second quarter. With the run rate of the business, both in sales and earnings, coming in far below the 2022 numbers reported, there was upwards pressure on earnings multiples.

That said, the long-term leadership position of Nvidia was still intact in my book, making a buy-the-dip strategy viable, even though investors should expect meaningful volatility in the meantime.

On Fire

After Nvidia shares dipped to the $110s in October, and I got filled on an order in the $120s, shares have seen a huge recovery to $300 in recent weeks as a spectacular earnings report sent shares to $390 overnight.

In February, it became apparent that Nvidia reported flattish full year sales for its fiscal 2022 after the company still had a very strong first quarter to its fiscal 2023. That said, reported momentum was still a bit weak, with fourth quarter sales reported at $6.1 billion. Despite the lower activity levels, some kind of recovery was seen, with the company guiding for first quarter sales for fiscal 2024 to come in at around $6.5 billion.

In May, it became apparent that the company handsomely beat this guidance with sales reported at $7.2 billion, more than 10% ahead of the guidance, being a strong result (even if sales were still down substantially year-over-year). GAAP earnings of $2.0 billion worked down to earnings of $0.82 per share, which annualized worked down to a roughly 100 times earnings multiple.

The shocker, in a positive sense, was the second quarter guidance, with Nvidia seeing revenues come in at $11.00 billion. Moreover, gross margins are expected to come in around 70% (on an adjusted basis), up three points from the first quarter. In GAAP terms, gross profits are seen at $7.5 billion, which ironically is larger than the revenues reported in the first quarter!

Based on the expected GAAP expense base of $2.7 billion, the business could see GAAP operating profits of $4.8 billion, which makes that net earnings of $2 billion should comfortably double (compared to the first quarter), and realistic earnings might come in around $1.70 per share (based on GAAP accounting). That works down to a run rate of $7 per share, a very impressive number.

With NVDA shares now trading up to $390, the market value of the firm approximates $975 billion, as the company is on the verge of joining the trillion valuation club. This makes it evident that expectations have risen a lot, with shares trading at 22 times annualized sales seen this year, although earnings multiples "only" come in at 55 times earnings, given the great earnings power (and margins) seen in the coming quarter.

What Now?

Having held a tiny Nvidia Corporation position since September, far too small with the benefit of hindsight, I see no reason to alter that position, in the sense of increasing the position. The operating momentum is nothing but amazing, but shares tripling in such a short time frame really raised expectations.

The question really is how big (in terms of percentages) and which longevity of growth can be expected. That said, strong growth over time adds up, as a decade period of 20% growth makes that sales and increase can increase a factor of 6 times in such a period of time.

Quite frankly, Nvidia Corporation investors might be pricing in such expectations as that could result in earnings power of $40 per share based on today's terms, and with a market multiple in 2033 of 20 times earnings, that could work down to an $800 per share valuation. This could translate into returns of 7%, before the earnings yield is paid out or reinvested.

With the options market pricing in more upside risks than downside risks, we might find ourselves in a somewhat bubble territory, in the sense that momentum in AI is very strong, coinciding with this slower quarter (actually the guidance).

Amidst this, I see no reason to alter my small long position in Nvidia Corporation stock, although I might be inclined to trim that position if shares were to enjoy a post-earnings momentum rate with a decent $4 handle.