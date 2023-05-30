Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Markets Now Accept Rate Cuts Unlikely

Jean Boivin, PhD profile picture
Jean Boivin, PhD
Summary

  • Inflation has proven sticky, even as growth weakens. Markets are realizing that policy rates are set to stay higher for longer. We like quality in stocks and bonds.
  • Tech stocks surged further last week even as debt ceiling talks spurred bouts of volatility. Long-term bond yields climbed on still-hot U.S. inflation in April.
  • U.S. jobs data this week should show a tight labor market is keeping wage pressures elevated. We think that keeps inflation sticky and above policy targets.

Gradual increase in interest rates.

Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

Transcript

Growth in developed markets is already weakening, and yet inflation remains stubbornly high. Even as the U.S. debt ceiling is in focus, markets are getting to grips with the implications: Central banks are set to keep interest rates

The dark orange line in the chart shows that the S&P 500 index is up by around 8% so far this year through May 25. The yellow line shows that after applying equal weighting to all companies in the index regardless of size, the index is down about 1% this year.

U.S. Equities Market Cap Vs. Equal-Weighted Price Change Year-To-Date (BlackRock Investment Institute, with data from Refintiv Datastream, May 2023)

1.04K Followers
Jean Boivin, PhD, is head of economic and markets research at the Blackrock Investment Institute. Prior to joining BlackRock, Dr. Boivin served as deputy governor of the Bank of Canada and as Finance Canada’s associate deputy minister and G7/G20 deputy. He has taught at Columbia Business School and HEC Montreal. He writes about the global economy, global markets and policy.

