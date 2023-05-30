Joe Raedle

Investment Thesis

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) has strong revenue growth that overcomes the slump in the pandemic, but its margin and cash flow have a weakening trend, on top of its high debt load from recent borrowing. The strong pivot the market is essentially pricing in at current price still has high uncertainty and room to disappoint.

Company Overview

Stanley Black & Decker, founded in 1852 with its headquarter in New Britain, Connecticut, is a global provider of hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories. The company is also a leading provider of engineered fastening solutions and attachment tools for infrastructure applications. The company's current focused segment is Tools & Outdoor and Industrial businesses.

Strength

In reviewing its latest topline growth, Stanley Black & Decker has generated strong revenue, recovering from a short slump during the pandemic.

Data by YCharts

The company has over 60% of its revenue generated in the US, and similar mid-teen percentage from Europe and Emerging Markets and the rest of the world. It is globally diversified, with an emphasis in the US.

SWK: Revenue by Geography (Company Presentation)

The company changed its reportable segment to only two by eliminating the Security segment in Q1 2022. But its 2022 10K still provided comparable data for the existing segments for up to the past three years. From the data, we can see that its net sales growth mainly came from its largest segment, Tools & Outdoor, which grew 24% YoY in 2021 and again 12% in 2022, while its Industrial segment has been almost flat in the past three years. For the growth in 2022, the company accredited acquisitions for positive contribution and a decline in volume for negative offset.

SWK: Net Sales by Segment (Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

Looking at its latest quarter's net sales, Tools & Outdoor segment registered a decline of 13% to $3.3 billion compared to Q1 2022. The company explained the decline was again due to lower volume from consumer DIY demand, and a cold March led to modestly reduced inventory. The Industrial segment has a 4% YoY decline for the same period. So from a demand growth perspective, the sales pace is seen slowing down, extending a weakening trend masked by acquisition in 2022.

On the other hand, the company has been improving its liquidity, with its latest current ratio at 1.3X, about the average level in the past 15 years.

SWK: Current Ratio (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

To say Stanley Black & Decker has a strong dividend record is an understatement. In July 2022, the company raised the quarterly dividend per common share, its 55th consecutive increase, which extended its record for the longest consecutive quarterly and annual dividend payments among industrial companies.

SWK: Dividend History (Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

Weakness/Risks

Although its net sales are increasing, Stanley Black & Decker's profit margin of its largest segment has seen declining on an annual basis, while its Industrial segment's margin stays stable. For Q1 2023, this decline was seen worsening. For the Tools & Outdoor segment, the profit margin declined to 0.6% in Q1 this year from 10% in Q1 2022, while the Industrial segment saw a jump to 10.9% from 6.4% YoY. The management blamed colder-than-usual weather in the first three months as the reason, and expects a rebound starting in April. But we see a more consistent declining trend in the data that suggests it is more than just one-off seasonality. The smaller segment only accounted for 15% of the total net sales, so the jump was not enough to offset the decline from the larger segment.

SWK: Profit Margin Over Net Sales (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight)

As a result, the company's overall EBITDA margin and gross margin are both declining to their lowest level since even before 2008. Its EBITDA margin had a brief decline in 2010 to a level close to these levels and quickly bounced back. However, this latest decline that started before the beginning of 2022 has lasted for longer and was much steeper.

SWK: Margin Analysis (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

Its weakening free cash flow is also hard to overlook. Although on a quarterly basis, it had a quick rebound. It will take a few more quarters of growth in free cash flow to revert a TTM trend, which registered its sharpest decline yet.

SWK: Free Cash Flow (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

Historically, the company has seen an influx in free cash flow in Q4 of the year, as the seasonality shown in the chart. According to the company's 2023 guidance, it is expecting full-year free cash flow to be in the range of $0.5 to 1 billion. To stay within this expectation, its free cash flow cannot deviate too much from where it was in Q1 for the next three quarters. And given the base case projection, its average full-year operating margin could be just mid-single digit.

SWK: 2023 Guidance (Company Presentation)

The company's debt-to-equity ratio has dropped from the height of almost 120% to about 80%. It is still a high level compared to its average since 2008.

SWK: Debt-To-Equity Ratio (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

But its short-term debt has grown much faster during the process than its long-term debt. This has disproportionately moved the interest payment schedules forward.

SWK: Debt Accumulation Analysis (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

In the meantime, its cash-to-debt ratio has dropped to its lowest point. It has been here before in 2019, and it was able to raise its cash level higher quickly. But this time could be different. Its liquidity position isn't all too low indicated by its current ratio. This is caused by higher overall debt loads. This will inevitably hinder its future free cash flow margin.

SWK: Cash-To-Debt Ratio (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

Overall, we see a trend of weakening margin registered in Stanley Black & Decker's financials that hasn't been seen before in scale, even though it maintains a strong topline growth.

Big Picture

Stanley Black & Decker's customers are mainly retail home renovators or construction professionals, with the former providing over 80% of the net sales. We take a look at both on a macro level.

For retail sales, building material, garden, and equipment supply have reached their highest level, especially since 2020, by almost 30% higher than before the pandemic. Stanley Black & Decker's net sales figure in the Tools & Outdoor segment benefited from this boom, as we showed earlier that they were closely following this trend. This makes the lagging margin even more pronounced.

Retail Sales of Building Material, Garden Equipment and Supplies (FRED)

On the other hand, we draw the connection between the construction industry and Stanley Black & Decker's earnings with data going back to 2001. If the manufacturing job openings stay at these levels or higher, its earnings have a high probability of rising. If the job openings drop by half, its earnings are still likely to land in the center of the clustering by staying at the current level. In other words, its EBITDA could reach a bottom if the company leans more toward the construction industry instead of retail customers for its net sales. The company's recent announcement of launching a Suite of Construction Technology Solutions in DEWALT can be seen as a step in the right direction of expanding its customer base within the construction industry. But as we alluded to earlier, the Industrial segment is small to the total sales. So it is unlikely to be enough to provide a pivot in the near term.

SWK: EBITDA vs Manufacturing Job Opening (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

The long-term catalyst of growth the company has expected is the electrification process, which will provide multibillion-dollar growth from electric vehicles to outdoor electric devices when customers convert their products.

swk (swk)

The passage of the Inflation Reduction Act will only accelerate the electrification process and the revival of manufacturing job growth. Both will benefit Stanley Black & Decker in the long term. The company just needs to figure out how to improve its margin and cash flow growth in the process.

Financial Overview

SWK: Financial Overview (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

Valuation

Stanley Black & Decker has had declining total returns, especially with a drop in 2022 over a five-year period. This total return has taken into account its dividend payout to shareholders. The company preferred to be in the comparison category with S&P 500 Capital Goods instead of S&P 500 Industrials, citing closer resembling of characteristics.

SWK: 5 Year Total Return (Company 2022 10K)

In this valuation process, we paid particular attention to the revival of SWK's margins and free cash flow, as the current weakening trend it faces is unprecedented in scale in the company's history. Using our proprietary models, we assess its fair value with a ten-year forward projection. With the company's free cash flow running at the lowest level on a TTM basis, the market essentially priced in a large pivot to the positive territory within the next three years. In all our cases, we priced in a similar assumption but with different variations. In our bullish case, the pivot within three years was strong, followed by yearly growth in the low teens; it was priced at $67.55. In our bearish case, not only was the pivot not as strong as hoped but the later growth also needed more momentum; it was priced at $34.7. In our base case, we stick to the strong pivot assumption with more uncertainty following; it was priced at $56.11. The current market price has overvalued the stock by about 16%-39%.

SWK: Fair Value (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

Conclusion

Craftsmanship is essential to the American spirit of self-reliance and independence, either as a personal DIY project or in nationwide manufacturing capability revival. Stanley Black & Decker is one of the good ole' boys that will be indispensable as the manufacturing industry in the US on its way to rebuilding and upgrading. However, the path is not smooth currently for Stanley Black & Decker, as it encountered one of its steepest margin declines even with higher net sales from retail customers. The market is currently pricing in a strong recovery in free cash flow in the near term, which is far from certain. Although it is also our base assumption, we don't see a strong short-term catalyst to change the current growth dynamics swiftly. There is still room for downside surprises. We recommend a sell at the current price.