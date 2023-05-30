Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Stanley Black & Decker: Strong Pivot Needed To Revive Margin Growth

May 30, 2023 12:07 PM ETStanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)
Waterside Insight profile picture
Waterside Insight
349 Followers

Summary

  • Stanley Black & Decker has experienced strong revenue growth in its Tools & Outdoor segment, but profit margins have been declining.
  • The company's debt-to-equity ratio has dropped, but its short-term debt has grown much faster than its long-term debt, putting pressure on interest payments.
  • Stanley Black & Decker could benefit from focusing more on the construction industry, as its recent launch of construction technology solutions could help expand its customer base in that sector.
  • The company lacks a strong near-term catalyst to stem it from the current downward weakening trend in margin and cash flow.

Stanley To Buy Black And Decker

Joe Raedle

Investment Thesis

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) has strong revenue growth that overcomes the slump in the pandemic, but its margin and cash flow have a weakening trend, on top of its high debt load from recent borrowing. The strong

Chart
Data by YCharts

SWK: Revenue by Geography

SWK: Revenue by Geography (Company Presentation)

SWK: Net Sales by Segment

SWK: Net Sales by Segment (Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

SWK: Current Ratio

SWK: Current Ratio (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

SWK: Dividend History

SWK: Dividend History (Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

SWK: Profit Margin Over Net Sales

SWK: Profit Margin Over Net Sales (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight)

SWK: Margin Analysis

SWK: Margin Analysis (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

SWK: Free Cash Flow

SWK: Free Cash Flow (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

SWK: 2023 Guidance

SWK: 2023 Guidance (Company Presentation)

SWK: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

SWK: Debt-To-Equity Ratio (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

SWK: Debt Accumulation Analysis

SWK: Debt Accumulation Analysis (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

SWK: Cash-To-Debt Ratio

SWK: Cash-To-Debt Ratio (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

SWK: EBITDA vs Manufacturing Job Opening

Retail Sales of Building Material, Garden Equipment and Supplies (FRED)

SWK: EBITDA vs Manufacturing Job Opening

SWK: EBITDA vs Manufacturing Job Opening (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

swk

swk (swk)

SWK: Financial Overview

SWK: Financial Overview (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

SWK: 5 Year Total Return

SWK: 5 Year Total Return (Company 2022 10K)

SWK: Fair Value

SWK: Fair Value (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

This article was written by

Waterside Insight profile picture
Waterside Insight
349 Followers
We are data-oriented investors with over 20 years of investment experience in stocks, fixed income, forex, commodities futures, and options with success. With our unique approach, we provide independent opinions and insights focused on discovering medium-term investment opportunities. Waterside Insight is a wholly-owned subsidiary of RootBanyan Capital Management LLC.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.