Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Publ) (ERIC) Quarterly Sustainability And Responsible Business Update (Transcript)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Quarterly Sustainability and Responsible Business Update Call May 30, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Peter Nyquist - Head of Investor Relations

Heather Johnsson - Head of Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility

Jan Sprafke - Acting Chief Compliance Officer

Conference Call Participants

Aurora Samuelsson - Handelsbanken

Peter Kurt Nielsen - ABG

Operator

Hello, and welcome everybody to today's briefing session for investors and financial analysts on responsible business. My name is Peter Nyquist, and I'm Head of Investor Relations here at Ericsson. With me today, I have Heather Johnsson, Head of Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility; and our acting Chief Compliance Officer, Jan Sprafke.

You will hear from both of them as they give an update and on the latest progress in their respective fields. The session today is a part of our quarterly update series on these topics for the financial community. As many of you know, we used to do run these previously and I’m happy that we are now restarting it. Going forward, our ambition is to continue to give you updates from the full ESG field.

After the presentations, there will be time for some Q&A, and today's briefing is being recorded. With that, I'm happy to hand over the word to Heather Johnsson. So, please Heather go ahead with your presentation.

Heather Johnsson

Thank you so much, Peter. It's really a pleasure to be back at these quarterly briefings and have the chance to share what we're doing on sustainability and responsible business topics. If I – go to the next slide, please. Ericsson's vision is a world where limitless connectivity improves lives, redefines business, and pioneers a sustainable future.

An important part of delivering on this vision is embedding sustainability and responsible business practice across the company under three strategic focus

