Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

U.S. Bancorp: 3 Reasons Why I Am About To Buy This Bank

May 30, 2023 1:00 PM ETU.S. Bancorp (USB)1 Comment
Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
1.51K Followers

Summary

  • U.S. Bancorp is considered a buy due to its long-term growth, undervaluation, and high dividend yield of 6.19%.
  • The bank has faced temporary difficulties due to rising interest rates, but its equity growth is expected to continue in the long run.
  • Risks include potential further increases in interest rates, low CET1, and reduced profitability due to rising deposit beta.

U.S. Bank and Loan Tower. US Bank is ranked the 5th largest bank in the United States II

jetcityimage

After plummeting more than 50% from its all-time high, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is currently trading at the same price per share as in April 1999. The banking crisis triggered by SVB's bankruptcy has set the tone for panic

TIKR Terminal

TIKR Terminal

TIKR Terminal

TIKR Terminal

TIKR Terminal

TIKR Terminal

U.S. Bancorp 1Q23 Earnings Conference Call

U.S. Bancorp 1Q23 Earnings Conference Call

U.S. Bancorp 1Q23 Earnings Conference Call

U.S. Bancorp 1Q23 Earnings Conference Call

TIKR Terminal

TIKR Terminal

TIKR Terminal

TIKR Terminal

TIKR Terminal

TIKR Terminal

TIKR Terminal

TIKR Terminal

TIKR Terminal

TIKR Terminal

This article was written by

Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
1.51K Followers
My articles simply express my humble opinion and are not financial advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in USB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not a financial advice, just my opinion.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.