After plummeting more than 50% from its all-time high, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is currently trading at the same price per share as in April 1999. The banking crisis triggered by SVB's bankruptcy has set the tone for panic selling in the entire banking sector, currently with multiples well below the market average.

In this context of general negativity, I believe it is the best time to find opportunities from a long-term perspective, and I consider U.S. Bancorp to be one of them.

In this article I will outline my top three reasons why I would buy this bank at the current price, but without excluding key risks that I am most concerned about.

First reason: long-term growth

The first reason for me to buy this bank lies in its steady growth over the long term.

TIKR Terminal

Over the past 10 years, revenues have been steadily increasing except for a few years, and the net income margin has always been above 25%. In addition, the average ROE has been 12.70%, which is a great result.

In any case, in order to evaluate a bank's growth over the long term, it is also necessary to evaluate other aspects, for example, equity. The latter is a key component for the long-term sustainability of any bank, as it is subject to minimum capital requirements imposed by the Basel Committee. Failure to meet them would mean increasing the risk of insolvency.

So, a healthy and growing bank is a bank with growing book value per share.

TIKR Terminal

In the case of U.S. Bancorp both book value per share and tangible book value per share show steady growth over the long term.

However, there has been a slowdown in the last year, and since the price per share has collapsed mainly because of this, I think it is appropriate to talk about this topic clearly and thoroughly.

TIKR Terminal

As this image shows, until 2021 U.S. Bancorp was managing to improve its total equity year after year, but in 2022 the poor performance of comprehensive income interrupted the bullish trend. But what is comprehensive income and what led to its deterioration?

To combat inflation, in 2022 the Fed began one of the most aggressive restrictive monetary policies ever, and to date the Fed Funds Rate has spiked to 5%. After years when rates were close to 0% this was a blow to all banks, especially those that had accumulated fixed rate securities on their balance sheets.

As you well know, the relationship between price and rate of a fixed-rate security is inverse; therefore, if rates rise the price inevitably falls and vice versa. As a result, banks that had purchased fixed-rate securities before the Fed raised interest rates experienced significant unrealized losses that should be recorded within comprehensive income.

U.S. Bancorp 1Q23 Earnings Conference Call

In the case of U.S. Bancorp, we are talking specifically about an investment securities portfolio of $161 billion, composed of 55% HTM securities and 45% AFS securities. These securities, according to the latest quarterly report, generated a loss in accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) of $10.2 billion, an improvement over Q4 2022 and Q3 2022.

But how worrisome are these unrealized losses?

In my view not too much, and there are at least three reasons that lead me to think so:

Interest rates, while still high, have been discounting a Fed downturn in 2023 for months, which is why the yield on U.S. government bonds is lower than it was a few months ago. All of this is giving respite to the securities portfolio, which by discounting lower interest rates in the future has seen its fair value increase and unrealized losses decrease quarter after quarter. Unrealized losses exist until the security reaches maturity; at that point redemption takes place at par value. In the case of U.S. Bancorp, the duration of its AFS securities is only 3.8 years; therefore, it will not be long before nearly half of its securities portfolio reaches maturity. Even in the worst case scenario in which the Fed continues to raise interest rates, U.S. Bancorp seems prepared to cope with the consequences by increasing its available liquidity.

It has been optimizing its balance sheet structure for some time now; in fact, over the past five quarters it has gradually reduced its exposure to the investment securities portfolio from 30% of total assets to 25%. Securities sales and securitization are the main operations at this stage where the preference is to retain cash and improve capital requirements.

What's more, in addition to lower exposure, management is also improving its composition based on the current macroeconomic environment. In fact, according to CFO Terry Dolan's words, the duration of the AFS portfolio has gone from 4.5 years to 3.8 years in just three months.

The duration of the AFS portfolio has gone from a little over 4.5% in the fourth quarter to about 3.8% at the end of the first quarter. So we're going to continue to shorten the duration and that's going to help us with respect to managing AOCI. And then in addition to that, we have been essentially reducing the volatility of AOCI to up interest rate environments through hedging activities.

Finally, to conclude the equity analysis, while AOCI remains an issue, retained earnings remain U.S. Bancorp's strength and the main driver of growth.

U.S. Bancorp 1Q23 Earnings Conference Call

Despite the significantly more complex macroeconomic environment than in early 2022, Q1 2023 earnings results were better than those of Q1 2022. What's more, this occurred without increasing the NPA ratio too much, which remains very low at about 0.30%. In short, the price per share goes down but this bank continues to make money, even more than before, and profits are retained to cover momentary unrealized losses.

In light of all these considerations, in my opinion, U.S. Bancorp is simply facing a period of momentary difficulty due to the rapid rise in interest rates, but that will not affect long-term equity growth. One cannot always assume that book value per share will increase every single year; it is natural to face difficult years such as the current one, the important thing is to take advantage of these moments since they can offer interesting investment opportunities.

Second reason: valuation

The second reason why I would buy U.S. Bancorp lies in its current price per share, which is well below its fair value. To back up my reasoning, in this section I will show a series of charts, each with a clear interpretation.

TIKR Terminal

In this first graph we can observe the trend in book value per share and price per share. As anticipated at the beginning of the article, in the long run, the price per share of any bank converges to its book value per share; however, this is not always the case in the short-to-medium term, and we have to take advantage of the divergences that the market offers us.

Historically, when the book value per share was below the price per share, U.S. Bancorp subsequently experienced a bullish phase. Moreover, the stronger the divergence, the faster the recovery. The year 2020 was a clear example of this phenomenon.

We are currently in a phase where the divergence between price per share and book value per share is very clear; therefore, I expect that there will be a recovery in the coming months.

TIKR Terminal

In this second image, the price/book value per share from 2007 to the present is shown. As we can see, the only times when this ratio was this low were at the end of the subprime financial crisis and during the pandemic. In the only two cases before that, U.S. Bancorp's price per share increased significantly in the months that followed.

TIKR Terminal

In this third and final image, we look at the P/E ratio from 2007 to the present. As before, the only times it has been this low were during the pandemic and during the subprime mortgage crisis.

Overall, U.S. Bancorp's valuation multiples are extremely low and in the past these have been the best times to buy.

Finally, the calculation of fair value on an equity basis suggests a significant undervaluation. The average price/book per share over the past 10 years has been 1.82x; multiplying this figure by the current book value per share of $30.13, U.S. Bancorp's fair value is $54.83 per share. In short, much more than the current $30 per share.

Third reason: dividend

As a third and final reason why I think U.S. Bancorp is a buy is related to its dividend.

TIKR Terminal

Currently, the dividend yield is 6.19% and has never been so high in the past 10 years, which is another sign of undervaluation.

In the current uncertain environment, getting a dividend yield of 6.19% is a good hedge against market volatility, as well as to increase one's short-term liquidity. So, even if the stock were overvalued, which I don't think it is, U.S. Bancorp still offers an important source of gains through the dividend.

In any case, the aspect that gives even more value to U.S. Bancorp's dividend is that over the past 10 years it has always been sustainable and growing. There is nothing to prevent this from being the case in the future in my view, so for now I think its sustainability is beyond question.

TIKR Terminal

In short, for an investor looking for high and sustainable dividends, I think U.S. Bancorp is definitely an interesting option.

Final thoughts and risks

Those shown so far are the main points of my bullish thesis, but I would like to emphasize that no investment is risk-free, and obviously U.S. Bancorp does not escape this rule. In particular, I have identified 3 main risks of investing in this bank:

The first relates to the aspect discussed earlier about AOCI. Initially, I was saying that unrealized losses are decreasing based on the market's expectation that rates will fall, but there is nothing to prevent the market from being wrong. The Fed may continue to raise interest rates longer than we can expect, and this consequently would lead unrealized losses to rise again. Recently, Jamie Dimon at JPM's Investor Day stated that we should prepare for a Fed Funds Rate at 6-7%. If his words prove correct, this could help fuel a potential collapse of U.S. Bancorp. The second risk related to U.S. Bancorp concerns CET1. Currently, it is about 8.50% of risk-weighted assets, which is too low and 130 basis points worse than in Q1 2022. Management stated that the impact of the Union Bank acquisition negatively affected CET1 by 160 basis points on Q4 2022, and the consequences spilled over to the next quarter as well. Raising CET1 is currently one of the primary short-to-medium-term goals, but the fact remains that it is currently dangerously low. The second risk related to U.S. Bancorp is profitability. Deposit beta is rising as customers increasingly evaluate money market alternatives to bank deposits. This phenomenon could lead to a gradual reduction in the net interest margin and consequently affect earnings. As long as rates remain high, deposits will remain expensive, and if the Fed raises rates even more, they could be even more so. Why deposit your money in the bank and get 1.50-2% when a U.S. bond yields more than 5%? This is the main problem facing all banks in the coming months.

Overall, even considering all these risks, I rate U.S. Bancorp as a buy, as the recent equity difficulties I believe are only temporary and in the long run the bank will return to growth. Moreover, even if the capital gains are less than expected, I would still get a great dividend yield of 6.19%.