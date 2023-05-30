Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tech Overheating And A Tough May 2023 For Treasuries

May 30, 2023 12:00 PM ETVO, MDY, IJH, IWR, PWC, FNX, EZM, RYJ, CSD, CZA, BUL, XJH, IMCB, IVOO, EWMC, SCHM, ONEO, EQAL, REGL, PTMC, JHMM, DEUS, XMHQ, FLQM, FTDS, JPME, RNMC, USMF, SPMD, VFMF, VFMV, VFQY, FSMD, SFYX, TPLC, AFMC, SMDY, SQEW, PAMC, SIXL, BKMC, HLGE, QVMM, BBMC, MIDE, VXF, IJK, IWP, VOT, RFG, FAD, FNY, IPO, CWS, IMCG, MDYG, IVOG, XMMO, BFOR, ARKK, FFTY, ETHO, QMOM, JSMD, NUMG, BOSS, HAIL, VFMO, PEXL, BOUT, KOMP, QQQN, BFTR, QQQJ, MID, FRTY, PY, PEY, IJJ, IWS, VOE, DIV, DON, FAB, RWK, NVQ, YPS, IMCV, MDYV, IVOV, XMVM, XMLV, SYLD, VUSE, QVAL, ONEV, ONEY, NUMV, WBIY, SDVY, VFVA, DVLU, DDIV, VRAI, HOMZ, FOVL, TPHD, TMDV, STLV, LSAT, FSMO, TLT, TLH, PLW, EDV, SPTL, ZROZ, VGLT, LGOV, SCHQ, TFJL, TBJL, GOVZ, TBT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, TMF, PST, TTT, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, UTWO, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, SGOV, SPTS, VLGSX, PRULX, VEDTX, FBLTX, PEDIX, SMH, XLK, IGN, IGM, IXN, IYW, VGT, IGV, PSI, PSJ, PXQ, FDN, XSD, RYT, PTF, FXL, XSW, AIQ, BUG, TDV, WFH, XNTK, QTEC, PNQI, PSCT, NXTG, SOXX, GAMR, SKYY, SOCL, TDIV, FTEC, ARKQ, ARKW, HACK, CIBR, ITEQ, XITK, XWEB
Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
9.47K Followers

Summary

  • The traditional 60%/40% portfolio has definitely felt a drag from the bond side of the equation.
  • Expected tech sector EPS growth remains pretty punk for 2023, even after Nvidia’s earnings last week.
  • Technology as a sector does better when semiconductors are a leadership group, and semis are leading once again in 2023.
  • Even with little help from interest rates in 2023 and no earnings growth expected, technology, and in particular mega-cap top 10 of the S&P 500 continue to outperform.

High temperature warning sign on a laptop screen. Computer overheat, overload, hot weather danger

Rawf8/iStock via Getty Images

May ’23 still has 2 days remaining, but here’s the basis point change in Treasuries (as of Friday, May 26) since 4/30/23:

  • 3-month: 24 bp increase
  • 1-year: 45 bp increase
  • 2-year: 50 bp
The Bespoke Report

The Bespoke Report

IBES Data By Refinitiv

This article was written by

Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
9.47K Followers
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.