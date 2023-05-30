Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Entourage Health Corp. (ETRGF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 30, 2023 11:36 AM ETEntourage Health Corp. (ETRGF), ENTG:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.78K Followers

Entourage Health Corp. (OTCQX:ETRGF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 30, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Catherine Flaman - Senior Director of Communications and Corporate Affairs

George Scorsis - Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Vaani Maharaj - Chief Financial Officer

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Entourage Health Corp. First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. At this time, participants are in a listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity for analysts and members of the media to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] A replay of this call will be available on the Entourage Health website later today and will remain posted for the next 90 days.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Catherine Flaman, Director of Communications at Entourage Health. Please go ahead, Catherine.

Catherine Flaman

Thank you, Brenda, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Entourage Health first quarter 2023 results conference call. Please note, this call is being recorded. For copies of our press release and supporting documents or to retrieve a recording of this call, please visit the Investor Relations page of our website at entouragehealthcorp.com. The replay will be available later this afternoon.

With us on today's call, George Scorsis, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of Entourage Health; and Vaani Maharaj, our Chief Financial Officer. Today, we will review the business highlights and financial results for the first quarter 2023 as well discuss recent developments. Following formal remarks, we will open the floor for questions.

I would also like to remind everyone that during today's call, we will discuss our business outlook and certain forward-looking statements. Actual events or results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to several risks and uncertainties including those mentioned in

