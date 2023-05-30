Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Seagate: Cloud Storage King With Cyclical Value

Deep Tech Insights profile picture
Deep Tech Insights
6.19K Followers

Summary

  • Seagate is the market leader in hard disk drives with ~43% market share, according to Statista.
  • Management has announced an aggressive cost-cutting program and aims to achieve a solid $200 million in annualized savings by Q1 FY2024.
  • Approximately 83% of its Mass capacity shipments are provided to cloud and enterprise customers.
  • The company is poised to benefit from the forecast growth in the hybrid cloud, and it even has a specialist product in this space (Lyve Cloud).
  • In the trailing 12 months, the company has bought back 5.4 million shares and paid out $437 million in dividends.

Hard Drive Maker Seagate Announces Its Cutting 3,000 Jobs

Justin Sullivan

Seagate (NASDAQ:STX) is the market leader in hard disk drives and a key supplier to the "hyperscale" cloud storage market. The company is facing headwinds from an industry-wide decline across computing parts and semiconductors but this looks only to be

Chart
Data by YCharts

Seagate Market Share

Seagate Market Share (Statista, 2022 data)

Shipments

Shipments (Seagate data author annotations)

Income statement

Income statement (Seagate with author annotations)

Balance Sheet and Dividends

Balance Sheet and Dividends (Q1,23)

Seagate stock valuation 1

Seagate stock valuation 1 (created by author Ben at Deep Tech Insights)

Terminal Value calculations

Terminal Value calculations (Created by author Deep Tech Insights)

Seagate stock valuation 2

Seagate stock valuation 2 (Created by author Deep Tech Insights)

This article was written by

Deep Tech Insights profile picture
Deep Tech Insights
6.19K Followers
Senior Investment Analyst for Hedge Funds. Interviewed Hedge Fund Managers and CEO's. Investment Strategy: Focus on Deep Dive Valuation, G.A.R.P (Growth at a Reasonable Price). Masters in Equity Valuation, 755+ Companies Analysed.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of STX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.