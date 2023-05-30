Justin Sullivan

Seagate (NASDAQ:STX) is the market leader in hard disk drives and a key supplier to the "hyperscale" cloud storage market. The company is facing headwinds from an industry-wide decline across computing parts and semiconductors but this looks only to be a short-term issue due to the cyclical nature of the industry. In the meantime income investors can receive a healthy dividend (4.49% forward yield) and admire the strong cash flow from operations ($228 million) in the recent quarter. Seagate has also repurchased 5.4 million shares in the trailing 12 months and management has announced a bold cost-cutting program to improve margins. In this post, I'm going to break down the company's business model, financials, and valuation; let's dive in.

Business Model and Advantages

As mentioned in the introduction, Seagate manufactures and distributes Hard Disk Drives [HDD], Solid Disk Drives [SSD] and Cloud Storage solutions.

Seagate is the market leader in hard disk drives [HDD] with approximately a 43% share of the market. This is slightly higher than its competitor Western Digital which has a 37% share of the market. Toshiba is the third largest company in the industry with a 20% market share, according to data from Statista data.

Seagate Market Share (Statista, 2022 data)

The first key advantage from this leadership is scale and a diverse manufacturing footprint. Seagate has facilities across the United States (in at least three states). In addition, the business has a significant manufacturing setup in Thailand. With additional operations in China, Malaysia, Singapore and even Northern Ireland. This gives Seagate advantages in terms of production capacity and cost efficiency, which would not be possible for much smaller businesses.

Seagate is also vertically integrated, in that its production process is primarily done in-house, from component manufacturing to assembly of its hard disk drives. This is a vital benefit for margin improvement and supply chain control.

The business is also continually innovating and has pioneered many new technologies such as Heat-Assisted Magnetic Recording (HAMR) and multi-actuator technology, which enable higher-capacity and higher-performance hard drives.

In addition, Seagate has a strong presence in the enterprise storage market and is a supplier to the major cloud providers such as AWS, Azure and Google Cloud. Therefore the business is poised to benefit from the forecasted 20% CAGR in the cloud industry.

The company even released its own Cloud storage product called Lyve Cloud in 2021. This effectively offers a way for enterprises to store data and access across multi-cloud and hybrid environments. This is a hot industry, as generally hyperscale cloud providers can charge large fees for storage access via alternative platforms. In addition, multiple surveys show many enterprises and IT leaders plan to operate via a hybrid cloud setup. This is due to a few reasons from avoiding vendor lock-in, to specific technology use cases, (Azure with Open AI). Seagate is carefully positioning itself as both a partner to AWS's storage solution S3, but also a potential competitor. This is a fine line to walk but the future payoff could be lucrative.

In October 2022, Seagate launched its Lyve analytics platform which is specifically designed to optimise machine learning [ML] applications. Given the forecasted growth and buzz around the AI industry, this could also be very lucrative. According to Seagate its technology can yield up to a 40% cost saving when compared to other options in the market.

Its Lyve cloud platform has also continued to expand across new regions from the U.S to the U.K and Singapore. Therefore it looks as though Seagate has major ambitions for this part of the business, which I believe could be lucrative.

Cyclical Financials

Seagate reported relatively poor financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2023. Its revenue was $1.86 billion which missed analyst estimates by $114.1 million and plummeted by 34% year over year. A silver lining is that relative to the prior quarter revenue only fell by 1%, thus this could be an indication of stabilization.

Its "Mass Capacity" revenue was flat sequentially at $1.2 billion, which was slightly lower than estimates due to inventory adjustments and a slower recovery than expected in China, due to the hard CV19 policy, this has caused "lower economic activity", according to management on the earnings call.

A positive is shipments were actually up 8% quarter over quarter from 96.7 exabytes last quarter (Q2,FY23) to 104 exabytes in this quarter.

Shipments (Seagate data author annotations)

Approximately 83% of these shipments were derived from "nearline products" shipped to cloud and enterprise customers.

For those who are unaware, "Nearline" is a term used to describe a storage type between instant access (SSDs) and long-term archives.

The company reported strong growth in its 20 terabyte-plus drives, which has grown as a percentage of total nearline drives, from single digits to approximately 75% of the total. This is a testament to the strong value proposition for data centers and the cloud.

However, management has forecast a "decline" in these shipments over the next couple of quarters, as Cloud customers aim to reduce excess inventory due to the macroeconomic environment. Again, I believe this is a short-term tactic and not a major solution, as the hyperscalers will want to continually upgrade storage solutions for greater scale and efficiency.

Another positive is there have been many signs of a recovery in China, following the lifting of the hard lockdown policy. For example, China's Disease and Control Authority has recently announced that masks were no longer mandatory on public transport, I discussed more on this overall trend toward reopening in my post on Alibaba (BABA).

According to the Seagate earnings call, "consumer demand has historically led to revenue growth for regional cloud customers". Therefore lockdown lifting is seen to be a positive for its cloud business in China.

Income statement (Seagate with author annotations)

Management has been proactive when it comes to adjusting the business expenses for the lower-demand environment. You will notice on the table above, the company has slashed its operating expenses by 8.3% YoY to $2.175 billion as of Q3,FY23. This has partially occurred organically due to a 22.7% YoY decline in the cost of revenue (as revenue fell). However, the company has also reduced its product development costs by 18% year over year to $191 million. Its net operating loss of $315 million would have actually been a $5 million profit, if it wasn't for one-off expenses such as $300 million in a BIS settlement penalty and $20 million in restructuring costs.

The settlement specifically is to be paid to the U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security [BIS], in relation to an export compliance issue. Although Seagate denies any wrongdoing and believed it complied "with all export regulations" at the time the shipments, were made, according to its earnings call.

The company agreed on this settlement in order to get the case resolved. Also in its earnings call management also estimated that the penalty could have been a "significant multiple" if they had decided to fight the case.

Overall, I believe management's strategy is great as the company aims to simplify its product roadmap and match manufacturing capacity with demand.

By the end of the June quarter, management expects to derive a further $40 million to $45 million in cost savings and has a bold target to achieve a further $200 million in annualized savings by Q1,24.

Seagate has $766 million in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet. In addition, to $994 million in accounts receivable and $1.2 billion in inventories. Its total long-term debt is fairly high at $4.8 billion, although this is down slightly from the $5 billion reported in the quarter ending July 2022.

Balance Sheet and Dividends (Q1,23)

As mentioned in the introduction the company has a 4.49% forward dividend yield, which is fantastic. Also, its main competitor Western Digital doesn't pay a dividend at all. Seagate's dividend is also well covered with Cash flow from operations of $228 million and adjusted free cash flow of $174 million.

Valuation and Forecasts

In order to value Seagate, I have plugged its latest financial data into my discounted cash flow model. I have forecast a further 20% decline in revenue over the next four quarters, as the computing parts industry continued to experience lower demand. This is based upon an extrapolation decline guidance forecast for the next quarter (Q4,FY23) at $1.7 billion, down 9% sequentially. I believe demand will start to pick up "towards the end of the year" which is aligned with management guidance. I also expect tailwinds from improved demand in for its hybrid cloud storage solution and the reopening of China. In years 2 to 5, I have forecast 25% revenue growth per year as the industry is likely to rebound due to its cyclical nature.

Seagate stock valuation 1 (created by author Ben at Deep Tech Insights)

Extra information on valuation method: In years 5 to 10, I have gradually reduced the growth rate (20.4%, 15.8%, 11.2% etc) using the formula shown up until the Terminal value of 2% in year 10. This is conservative and assumes uncertainty post-year 5 and thus slowing growth rates and of course this accounts for the economies of scale changes. For the Terminal value, I use the following formula: Terminal Cash Flow/(Terminal Cost of Capital-Terminal Rate). These formula types and valuation methodology has been verified with NYU's valuation department, which are the leading researchers in the equity valuation industry.

Terminal Value calculations (Created by author Deep Tech Insights)

In terms of profitability, I have forecast a 17% operating margin over the next 10 years. This may seem bold but it is really just a return to the level reported in 2021. In addition, I expect enhancement from management's vast cost-cutting plans ($200 million per year) by the start of FY2024. I have also capitalized R&D expenses which has boosted its margin.

Seagate stock valuation 2 (Created by author Deep Tech Insights)

Given these factors I get a fair value of $84 per share, the stock is trading at ~$62 per share at the time of writing and thus is ~26% undervalued.

Risks

Competition

Western Digital is the second largest player in the HDD market and has very similar advantages to Seagate. This includes a vast manufacturing footprint, vertical integration, and similar drive sizes. Therefore in order to stay ahead Seagate must continually innovate and ensure its supply chain is robust.

Final Thoughts

Seagate is facing a challenging period as demand and prices for hard drives plummet, due to a cyclical pullback in the industry. So far I believe management is addressing the problem well with its aggressive cost-cutting program. I really see Seagate as a play on the continued growth in storage for the cloud industry. Given my valuation model and forecasts indicate the stock is undervalued and it pays a healthy dividend, I will deem it to be a "buy" for the long-term investor. Of course, nobody truly knows how long the industry decline will last and thus expect some pain in the short term.