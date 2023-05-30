Joe Raedle

Beyond Meat's (NASDAQ:BYND) stock continues to fall, despite recent improvements in margins, as revenues continue to falter and solvency concerns persist. Easing supply chain pressures and Beyond Meat's optimization efforts should continue to yield gross profit margin improvements, but without growth, breakeven will be difficult to achieve. Beyond Meat's large inventory provides some cushion, but a smaller price delta with meat may be required to reinvigorate demand. Read our previous coverage on BYND here.

Beyond Meat is currently pursuing three main priorities:

Margin expansion and OpEx reduction.

Cash flow accretive inventory management.

Near-term growth through new products and consumer trials.

While gross profit margins are likely to continue improving in the coming quarters, it is unclear how Beyond Meat will lower the burden of operating expenses without achieving growth. The company has a heavy focus on marketing and promotional activities, which indicates an ongoing demand problem. Declining revenue per pound of product sold is also suggestive of a competitive environment and soft demand.

Some of this appears to be related to health concerns regarding plant-based meat products. Beyond Meat continues to promote the health benefits of its products and is collecting data in support of this. Negative consumer sentiment could be an existential issue for Beyond Meat, regardless of the actual health benefits of the product. Consumer perception of genetically modified foods is illustrative of how little facts can matter once an opinion has been formed.

Beyond Meat also continues to iterate on its products, which could be interpreted as a positive or a negative. Improved products could stimulate demand, but ongoing changes suggest that existing products leave something to be desired.

New products are another focus area for Beyond Meat, but their impact may only be incremental. These products have to compete for shelf space and consumer mindshare, and Beyond Meat has limited resources to throw behind new product launches. Beyond Steak is now reportedly the number 2 SKU in frozen plant-based meat at a key retail customer, and Beyond Meat is continuing to expand distribution. Other new products include Beyond Chicken Nuggets, Beyond Popcorn Chicken, and Beyond Chicken Fillet.

Management has suggested that macro conditions continue to be a growth headwind. Declining volumes are not uncommon within CPG at the moment, but Beyond Meat also faces falling prices. The company is guiding toward 375-415 million USD revenue in 2023, which would represent a mid-single digit decline YoY at the mid-point. Revenue growth is expected to accelerate in the second-half due to the introduction of new products, distribution expansion and the cycling of weaker year-ago comparisons.

Figure 1: Beyond Meat Revenue Growth (Source: Created by author using data from Beyond Meat)

Performance of the retail category suggests that Beyond Meat has serious problems, whether from a lack of consumer demand or due to competition. The refrigerated sub-category in the US continues to be challenging for Beyond Meat, which management has attributed to inflationary pressures driving consumers toward lower-priced animal proteins. The frozen category is a growth area for Beyond Meat, in terms of both volumes and revenue.

The ability to drive widespread adoption was always going to be a key uncertainty for the plant-based meat category, and so far it continues to look like a niche. If vendors can lower production costs sufficiently to underprice meat, this could change in time, but this is something Beyond Meat has little of.

Figure 2: Beyond Meat Revenue by Channel (Source: Created by author using data from Beyond Meat)

Net revenue per pound continues to decline, which has been attributed to changes in product sales mix, increased trade discounts and, unfavorable currency movements. While prices should be expected to decline over time as Beyond Meat pursues price-parity with meat, the company's current gross margins suggest pricing is more likely to be reflective of competition.

Figure 3: Beyond Meat Revenue per Pound (Source: Created by author using data from Beyond Meat)

Beyond Meat is still trying to get production costs under control, which is complicated by the fact that volumes are declining. Cost control initiatives include:

Production network rationalization.

Process improvements.

Co-packing resource optimization.

Beyond Meat's production costs are now declining rapidly on the back of easing supply chain pressures, but are still inflated compared to pre-COVID levels.

Part of the recent improvement in gross profit margins is the result of extending the useful lives of some manufacturing equipment, resulting in a reduction in depreciation expenses. The reduced depreciation costs by roughly 5 million USD in the first quarter.

Figure 4: Beyond Meat COGS per Pound (Source: Created by author using data from Beyond Meat and The Federal Reserve Bank of New York)

Beyond Meat is reducing operating expenses, but declining revenues mean that the burden of operating expenses remains high. The reduction in operating expenses has been attributed to lower marketing expenses, reduced non-production headcount expenses, lower production trial expenses and decreased outbound freight costs.

Figure 5: Beyond Meat Operating Expenses (Source: Created by author using data from Beyond Meat)

Beyond Meat's cash burn is improving on the back of lower expenses, inventory reductions and lower capital expenditures. For example, inventories were down by 13 million USD in the first quarter, but still remain elevated.

Management is also trying to maximize usage of existing assets in order to reduce investment needs. Beyond Meat is focused on achieving positive cash flow from operations in the second half of the year, although this may not be sustainable given it will largely be achieved through inventory drawdowns.

Figure 6: Beyond Meat Free Cash Flow (Source: Created by author using data from Beyond Meat)

Beyond Meat currently has approximately 274 million USD of cash and cash equivalents, 222 million USD of inventory and 1.1 billion USD of debt. The company's financial position will remain precarious unless positive free cash flows can consistently be generated. Cash burn has come down significantly in recent quarters, but the company probably only has around a 2-year runway, unless significant further progress can be made. Beyond Meat recently established a 200 million USD at-the-market facility for its common stock, which could be used to extend its cash runway, but this will likely hurt existing shareholders given the current market capitalization.