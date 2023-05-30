Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Beyond Meat: Macro Headwinds And Increasing Competition

May 30, 2023 12:55 PM ETBeyond Meat, Inc. (BYND)
Summary

  • Beyond Meat's stock remains under pressure as revenue continues to fall and solvency concerns persist.
  • Gross profit margins are improving, but it will be difficult to achieve breakeven while revenue is declining.
  • Beyond Meat has a limited cash runway and may need to issue equity to extend it, potentially hurting existing shareholders.

Beyond Meat"s Fortunes Decline Amid Fierce Competition And Consumer Sentiment

Joe Raedle

Beyond Meat's (NASDAQ:BYND) stock continues to fall, despite recent improvements in margins, as revenues continue to falter and solvency concerns persist. Easing supply chain pressures and Beyond Meat's optimization efforts should continue to yield gross profit margin improvements, but without growth, breakeven

Beyond Meat Revenue Growth

Figure 1: Beyond Meat Revenue Growth (Source: Created by author using data from Beyond Meat)

Beyond Meat Revenue by Channel

Figure 2: Beyond Meat Revenue by Channel (Source: Created by author using data from Beyond Meat)

Beyond Meat Revenue per Pound

Figure 3: Beyond Meat Revenue per Pound (Source: Created by author using data from Beyond Meat)

Beyond Meat COGS per Pound

Figure 4: Beyond Meat COGS per Pound (Source: Created by author using data from Beyond Meat and The Federal Reserve Bank of New York)

Beyond Meat Operating Expenses

Figure 5: Beyond Meat Operating Expenses (Source: Created by author using data from Beyond Meat)

Beyond Meat Free Cash Flow

Figure 6: Beyond Meat Free Cash Flow (Source: Created by author using data from Beyond Meat)

This article was written by

Richard Durant profile picture
Richard Durant
5.43K Followers
I have been managing my own investment portfolio for the past 9 years with a focus on fundamental research and deep value investing over long time horizons. My primary interest is finding early stage innovations which will create long-term value. I have a Bachelors degree in finance, an MBA and have completed the CFA and CMT exams.richarddurant.substack.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

