IBM: Enterprise AI Prospects Not Priced In

IBM (NYSE:IBM) has been around for a long time. First listing its shares publicly back in 1915, the storied company went on to become a goliath that dominated the early computing industry, globally. Over the many decades since its golden age, it has become just one of numerous large players in an industry that it helped build. The past decade has seen this play out as a long-term decline in profits as well as prestige. Reflecting this, shares of IBM peaked at $204 in Q1 2013 and have ended up down over 30% since.

With all that being said, IBM is still holding one card in its hand that could kickstart a return to growth: artificial intelligence.

IBM has been building artificial intelligence systems far longer than most, and likely longer than any company in business today. IBM built self-learning computer systems as far back as the 1950’s. In the modern era, the company has also continued to be a high-profile innovator in this realm. IBM’s Deep Blue chess-playing AI famously beat the world’s top chess player at the time in 1997. The company’s next system, Watson, went on to win a game of Jeopardy against top players in 2011.

Clearly IBM has cachet when it comes to AI. It is also one of its priority investment areas along with hybrid cloud computing services. Yet, this long-dated core competency hasn’t made a difference for IBM’s business to date, with its 2022 profits totaling 9.9% of what they were in 2013 as well as continuing a trend of decline.

The question is if things have now changed and whether IBM’s AI capabilities can now improve its business results. The present is particularly interesting as it is an inflection point for AI in general. The release of ChatGPT late last year has completely changed the discourse in boardrooms the world over. This, as well as the release of other notable AI products such as Microsoft’s (MSFT) Copilot, has resulted in increasing levels of Investment in AI technology by businesses. This secular trend has been particularly apparent on earnings calls throughout this year. It has also been conclusively proven by NVIDIA’s (NVDA) latest earnings results and upgraded guidance.

This secular AI growth story is considered by some to be overhyped. While there is an element of hype, as with all eras in which we see a fast-changing technology landscape, hype is not the foundation here and now. I believe that what we are seeing is a real fundamental change with significant implications. This is because AI has provably achieved a new threshold of function in recent times. Large language models such as ChatGPT have demonstrated capabilities that were previously considered impossible.

It is clear that large language models of the size that we are now seeing (est. 100 trillion parameters in ChatGPT-4) represent a new class of artificial intelligence software that has a novel set of capabilities. While it is presently unclear as to how much of today’s economy LLM’s will end up automating, it is broadly considered to be a material portion, as stated by the CEO of IBM.

Having clearly established the secular growth trend for artificial intelligence technology, we must now evaluate whether IBM will benefit from it.

Artificial Intelligence At IBM

As mentioned, IBM’s core focus is on hybrid cloud computing and artificial intelligence. This is a more focused strategic lens than what we have seen from IBM in previous years, which has long resembled a conglomerate with too many distinct products and services. Having previously been focused on hybrid cloud as its strategic keystone, artificial intelligence was made an equal priority by CEO Arvind Krishna in Q1 2020. Since the company has been investing in and acquiring AI businesses since then, it has momentum going into the current period.

Indeed, IBM has an extensive array of AI cloud services that it has been selling. It also has a new AI product set to release soon – WatsonX.

WatsonX is where I believe the real opportunity is for IBM. This is because WatsonX is an enterprise AI offering as opposed to a cloud service, which is a market better suited for IBM. As to cloud services, IBM has had difficulty competing against the large cloud players and is rightfully not considered a premier cloud provider. This is why its AI product portfolio has not yielded much thus far and why the company has had declining services revenues overall, including in its most recent quarter.

WatsonX has 3 enterprise products set to release soon. The first of these, watsonx.ai, is a system for enterprise customers to build and manage their own AI models. The second of these, watsonx.data, is an AI-enhanced cloud data engineering service that would be most readily comparable to what Palantir (PLTR) sells. These both seem like sensible first forays into AI-enabled enterprise computing and are slated for release in July. The third is releasing in October and is called watsonx.governance; it will be a tool designed for tracking AI usage within a customer’s business.

WatsonX should be a timely product launch that provides IBM with a seat at the table for enterprise AI services. This is a nascent market with only a few large players focusing on it, namely Microsoft (MSFT) and Salesforce (CRM).

The enterprise AI market is opportune for early entrants such as IBM. This is partly due to the scale that’s required to participate. Significant barriers to entry for this market exist because of the resources required in providing AI technology to enterprise customers. Top-flight AI systems are expensive to build and have a sticker price in the billions. These systems must then be sold to and maintained for enterprise customers.

Enterprise customers mean the largest businesses, publicly-traded, businesses. To sell into these kinds of customers, a business needs to have a legion of sales and support staff supporting the account in addition to the technologists required to keep the software product operational. There are only so many companies that can credibly offer this. Additionally, the added expenses that are incurred in enterprise software make it a lower margin business than selling cloud services. This serves as a disincentive to prospective competitors such as Amazon (AMZN).

IBM has been in enterprise software for a long time and has what’s required to operate in the enterprise market. Combined with its AI technology, it is well-positioned to enter what should be a significant growth market and benefit as a result.

Risks

The risk here is if IBM isn’t able to generate traction and acquire a new revenue stream through its enterprise AI offering. This can occur as a result of tepid demand or competitive pressures. This would result in a continuation of the same trajectory for IBM, and I wouldn’t expect the stock to appreciate.

Competition doesn’t appear to be the main threat here. IBM’s competitors are currently focused on distinct areas that are central to their operations; Microsoft is embedding AI across Microsoft Office while Salesforce is enhancing the value of customer data. In general, no company is stepping in to offer a full suite of enterprise AI products, and nor would this be feasible at this at the moment. This leaves space for other entrants such as IBM, better allowing for a ‘rising tide to lift all boats’.

Demand should take care of itself because of the capacity for automation that current AI technology has. Automation is a very good thing to sell because it increases business efficiency no matter what. This makes it potentially able to both drive revenue as well as to reduce costs. This can make it appealing for a business to buy in either a growth or a cost-cutting scenario. The significantly higher levels of automation that can be achieved with modern AI technology makes all of this feasible.

Conclusion

IBM looks like it could be at the start of a new growth era brought about by the secular growth trend for AI technology. In the early AI era, in which we are in now, just being one of the players should allow for results. The economics underlying this space should also prevent too many competitors in the present or in the future.

Along with this, IBM is priced pessimistically and is even trading at a discount to the IT sector. Even as other companies involved in AI have garnered higher price/earnings multiples this year, IBM stock has not been a beneficiary. The market isn’t pricing in the potential here.

I think the potential in enterprise AI is significant for IBM and is also quite likely to become a material source of revenue. This should see the company return to revenue and earnings growth and would reprice the stock much higher as a result. With that expectation, I am calling IBM stock a buy.