Nvidia Will 'Still' Surpass Apple's Valuation

May 30, 2023 1:01 PM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)AAPL5 Comments
Beth Kindig profile picture
Beth Kindig
Summary

  • It has been my stance for years that AI will bring us a new set of FAANGs, one of which will be Nvidia Corporation.
  • By improving the bandwidth issue, Nvidia’s goal is to create more demand for their DGX Pod and SuperPod Systems, which in turn, will create more demand for their software.
  • It is our belief that Nvidia stock is setting up for a sizable pullback, which we believe will open the door for better long-term entries.
NVIDIA GeForce chip and printed circuit board PCB

Cylonphoto

My coverage on Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) as an AI (artificial intelligence) leader began in 2018 (yes, really - five years ago). Since then, I've covered the AI microtrend for this specific stock 27 times on my research site, which is the equivalent of a novel.

Nvidia PS Ratio

YCharts

Nvidia Revenue YoY 2022

Tech Insider Network

Nvidia Revenue YoY 2023

Tech Insider Network

Adjusted EPS YoY

Tech Insider Network

Data Center YoY

Tech Insider Network

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

