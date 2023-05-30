Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Warby Parker: Still Overvalued Despite Heavy Discount From Direct Listing Price

May 30, 2023 1:14 PM ETWarby Parker Inc. (WRBY)
Orion Investing
Summary

  • WRBY still has room to run with its store count growth as they continue to forego profitability to drive top-line growth.
  • Operating costs remain high despite recent cuts. I provide an example of what stabilized operating costs could look like.
  • The stock-based compensation seems excessive, given that growth is expected to slow this year.
  • Overall, these factors lead me to a sell rating for WRBY.

Stocks Slide Led By Big Tech Selloff

Spencer Platt

Introduction

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) is down ~77% from its direct listing price as they continue to struggle to manage costs. Although they have delivered a solid 17.35% revenue CAGR over the last 3 years, they are not yet profitable. Additionally, shares outstanding have

Q1 2023 Investor Presentation

Q1 2023 Investor Presentation

Author's Representation of Adjusted SG&A Expense

Author's Representation of Adjusted SG&A Expense

Stockanalysis.com

Stockanalysis.com

Author's Representation

Author's Representation

Orion Investing
Individual investor focused on Value investing, Fast Growers, Turnarounds, Asset Plays, Small Caps, and more!I hold dual bachelors degrees in Finance and Economics.

