WTAI: The AI And Innovation ETF Has All The Right Pieces In 2023

Summary

  • WTAI offers targeted exposure to AI stocks.
  • The fund has gained momentum amid the broader tech rally.
  • We are bullish on the AI investing theme and see more upside for WTAI going forward.
The WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund ETF (BATS:WTAI) invests in companies involved with AI and related technologies. This market theme has been a hot hand in 2023 with new AI tools like "ChatGPT" breaking through as a global phenomenon.

