Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

STMicroelectronics: Positive EU Framework

May 30, 2023 1:18 PM ETSTMicroelectronics N.V. (STM), STMEF
Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
3.98K Followers

Summary

  • STM's shares have underperformed due to concerns about weakening demand and pricing, but analysis suggests a sharp industry downturn is already priced in.
  • STM remains a top pick within European tech hardware coverage, with a target price of €65 and an Outperform rating maintained.
  • Key risks to the target price and rating include cyclical demand weakening, supply disruptions, loss of sockets at key customers, and adverse €/$ moves.

Top of the STMicroelectronics building in Paris, France

HJBC

Today, we are back to comment on STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM). Here at the Lab, we believe that Wall Street is pricing in a significant downturn, and since we believe this is already priced in, we decided to maintain

STM and PHLX YTD Perf

STM and PHLX YTD Perf

STM Q1 Financials in a Snap

STM Q1 Financials in a Snap

STM Q2 and FY 2023 outlook

STM Q2 and FY 2023 outlook

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
3.98K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of STM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.