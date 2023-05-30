jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

Hyundai is a global brand that has transitioned well into the EV era. The company continues to innovate and should remain a leader in development.

Financial performance has rapidly improved in recent years, propelling the company to a leading position.

Economic conditions remain an ongoing risk, however, it is not clear if the company will be materially impacted.

Hyundai is trading at a discount to its historical average multiple despite the improved performance.

Company description

Hyundai Motor Company (OTCPK:HYMTF) manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts. They operate through segments such as Vehicle, Finance, and Others.

The company offers a wide range of cars and SUVs. They also provide commercial vehicles, eco-friendly vehicles, trucks, buses, vans, and engines.

Share price

Hyundai's share price has traded sideways in the last decade as a result of soft financial performance and changing industry dynamics.

Financial analysis

Hyundai financial performance (Tikr Terminal)

Presented above is Hyundai's financial performance for the last decade.

Revenue

Hyundai's revenue has grown at a CAGR of 3%, reflecting a period of mild growth for the business. This said, the company's growth in the first part of the period was far worse, with a noticeable improvement in growth post-FY19.

The most important trend in the automotive industry is the transition toward electric vehicles. This is driven by legislation, with Governments looking to reduce their country's Co2 emissions, as well as greater awareness among consumers. Hyundai has been actively investing in electric vehicle technology and has launched several electric models, such as the Hyundai Kona Electric and Hyundai Ioniq Electric. Not only is the company highly committed to the technology, but they are investing heavily in innovation as a means of gaining some form of competitive advantage from technology. R&D spending has increased at a CAGR of 8%, reflecting the need to increase development. The 2023 IONIQ 6 is EPA-rating 361 miles and the Kona can reach up to 300 miles. Further, Hyundai is also investing in autonomous driving capabilities, which is likely to be the next technological advancement that consumers will embrace.

Hyundai has done a fantastic job of gaining market share quickly, although is struggling to reach the global sales numbers of its much larger counterparts. The EV revolution will make many winners and losers out of the traditional automakers and thus far, Hyundai looks to be a winner. Looking ahead, the company continues to innovate and is fully committed to the transition. Management is targeting a 7% share of the EV market by 2030, which given the competition would be a success in our view.

Largest EV players (Bloomberg / EV-Volumes)

Another key trend in recent years has been the impact of Covid-19 on supply chains. The disruptions to the global supply chain have materially impacted vehicle production and distribution, primarily due to the shortage of microchips. This contributed to a supply deficit during a time when production was already unable to meet demand due to various lockdowns impacting the production floor. As a result of this, we saw many consumers trading down due to higher prices, purchasing second hand vehicles, and deferring purchases. This is illustrated in the below graph, which is the price of second-hand vehicles in the UK's largest second-hand vehicle marketplace.

Used car index (Autotrader)

We highlight this because it represented an opportunity for many to both gain and lose market share. In Hyundai's case, the company experienced a 15% increase in revenue during FY22 and achieved sustained growth throughout the Covid-19 period, suggesting it was able to meet demand easier than its peers.

Economic considerations

Current economic conditions are not favorable for a healthy automotive industry. With high interest rates and inflationary pressure, consumers are experiencing a drag on finances, contributing to reduced spending where possible as a means of maintaining financial stability. Further, during such times, sentiment is key. If consumers feel negative about economic prospects, they are unlikely to make large purchases. This is likely the reason for the soft LTM growth of 1% relative to FY22.

If we consider monthly sales results, we are seeing a concerning trend. In Apr23, MoM sales declined over 10%, representing a noticeable slowdown. This is still up YoY but may be evidence of a slowdown.

Production (Apr) (Hyundai)

Unusually, the month prior was significantly better, with a 16.3% increase from Feb23. This suggests a degree of market volatility at play, as well as cyclicality. For this reason, we are hesitant to suggest a sustained decline is evidenced by sales, although we are likely seeing a slowdown.

Production (Mar) (Hyundai)

Looking ahead, we expect rates to remain elevated across most of the West, as inflation begins trending down. This implies FY23 will be a difficult year for the business but no more than the industry as a whole.

Margin

Hyundai has moderately attractive margins, with a GPM of 20%, EBITDA-M of 10%, and a NIM of 6%.

Margins have been unusually volatile over the historical period for what is a mature business. Especially during the middle of the decade, the company struggled with declining profitability as its GPM slipped. This looks to be recovered, reflecting impressive gains despite supply chain disruptions.

Given the rapid improvement in recent years, questions remain as to whether further improvement is possible in the coming years. In the near term, we suspect not, given the weaker demand conditions.

Balance sheet

Hyundai's inventory turnover has declined from 8.8x in Dec22 to 8.2x in Mar23. Although this is a small amount, it suggests slowing demand beyond what was expected from Management.

Hyundai is heavily levered, with a ND/EBITDA ratio of 5.5x. This has trended down in recent years due to growth but still represents an uncomfortably large balance. We do consider this a near-term issue for the business as interest payments are well covered. This could, however, restrict Hyundai as debt becomes more expensive, as well as the risk that refinance terms are less favorable.

Peer analysis

In order to assess Hyundai's relative competitiveness, we have compared the business to the following peers.

Peers (Seeking Alpha)

Profitability

Hyundai performs relatively well on a profitability basis, with only 2 businesses generating a superior EBITDA-M. This is a reflection of the company's impressive GPM, which is the second highest in the group. This suggests Hyundai has a good balance between production and S&A spending, allowing the company to benefit from superior production.

This also translates to NIM and FCF, with only GM looking noticeably better.

Profitability (Seeking Alpha)

Growth

As mentioned previously, the last few years have been a strong period for Hyundai, with the following suggesting the company has gained market share during this period. Only Volkswagen is within 50% of Hyundai's 5-year growth rate.

This has translated to superior EBITDA growth, although not to the same delta as revenue. This suggests its peers have traded a degree of growth for margin improvement while Hyundai has seemingly captured both.

Growth (Seeking Alpha)

Based on this, Hyundai looks quite attractive. The company is taking market share while being a top performer in margins. For these reasons, we would attribute a premium to the business.

Valuation

Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

Hyundai is currently trading at 8x NTM EBITDA and 9x LTM EBITDA. This is a c.1x premium to the market, although factors in the extremely low valuation of Honda.

Given the superior margins and better growth to date, we believe further upside is possible as the current premium does not wholly price in continued outperformance.

This is reflected in Hyundai's valuation relative to its historical average. The company is trading at a discount to its average, despite the improved margins and growth. This implies margin improvement has contributed to a multiple contraction with insufficient positive price action.

Hyundai historical trading range (TIkr Terminal)

Key risks with our thesis

The risks to our current thesis are:

The potential for a decline in sales during FY23 due to reduced demand. This could create negative sentiment and cause downward price action.

Margin contraction if current levels cannot be maintained. Given the lack of track record at these levels, it is difficult to say these can continue.

Final thoughts

Hyundai has done a fantastic job in the last 5 years to improve its financial performance. The company is now winning market share with leading growth, as well as achieving far superior margins relative to the start of the decade. These improvements should be rewarded with positive price action, yet we have seen the company's valuation slip as profitability has improved. We believe this represents an opportunity for value.

