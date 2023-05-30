Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hyundai: Financially Superior Automaker

May 30, 2023 1:26 PM ETHyundai Motor Company (HYMTF)
Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
973 Followers

Summary

  • Revenue has grown at a CAGR of 3% across the last decade, although the company has seen significant improvement in recent years.
  • EBITDA-M has improved from 5% in FY20 to 10% in LTM Mar23.
  • Hyundai's bloated balance sheet and economic conditions are key risks, however, we believe this is priced in.
  • Hyundai is above average when compared to other automakers.
  • Hyundai looks undervalued relative to peers and its historical trading.
Hyundai Sonata display at a dealership. Hyundai offers the Sonata in SE, SEL, and Limited models.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • Hyundai is a global brand that has transitioned well into the EV era. The company continues to innovate and should remain a leader in development.
  • Financial performance has rapidly improved in recent years, propelling

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
973 Followers
We intend to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.