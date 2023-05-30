Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
I Was Wrong About Nvidia

May 30, 2023 1:27 PM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)5 Comments
Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
Summary

  • I was wrong about Nvidia Corporation in my most recent article. The company put out the best earnings report I've seen in my 20-plus years of investing.
  • Instead of selling the news, investors bid up Nvidia's stock by another 25%, equating to about $200 billion of market cap value.
  • AI changes everything, and Nvidia is in a prime position to capitalize on the upcoming revolution.
  • Better than anticipated revenues and higher profitability should drive Nvidia's stock price higher long term, despite the possibility of a near-term pullback.
  • Yes, I sold my Nvidia stock too early and want back in, preferably in the $300-350 range (buy-in target).
Nvidia campus in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been one of my most successful investments in recent years, as its stock skyrocketed by approximately 1,000% from its post-COVID-19 low of around $30 to its blowoff top of nearly $350 in November 2021. Nevertheless, Nvidia's stock price

Revenues by segment

Revenues by segment (investor.nvidia.com)

Revenue %

Revenue % (businessquant.com)

Nvidia's revenues

Nvidia's revenues (businessquant.com )

Revenue estimates

Revenue estimates (Seekingalpha.com )

EPS estimates

EPS estimates (Seekingalpha.com )

NVDA

NVDA (StockCharts.com )

Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
42.11K Followers
Hi, I'm Victor! It all goes back to looking at stock quotes in the old Wall St. Journal when I was a kid. What do these numbers mean, I thought? Fortunately, my uncle was a successful commodities trader on the NYMEX, and I got him to teach me how to invest. I bought my first actual stock in a company when I was 20, and the rest, as they say, is history. Over the years, some of my top investments include Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Netflix, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nike, JPMorgan, Bitcoin, and others.

