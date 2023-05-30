Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Waiting On More Evidence That Redfin Can Rebound Despite Housing Recession

May 30, 2023 1:34 PM ETRedfin Corporation (RDFN)TOL
Ahan Analytics profile picture
Ahan Analytics
4.62K Followers

Summary

  • Redfin aims for flat to positive adjusted EBITDA by year-end despite a housing recession.
  • Redfin has implemented stringent cost control measures including an operational focus on higher profit transactions.
  • Decreased YoY cash levels stress the need for cost management.
  • Risks of under-performance, driven by a higher for longer rate environment, make the stock at best a wait-and-see.
  • Redfin eyes growth in the luxury home market with its Premiere service, but success looks very uncertain given the competition.

Redfin Real Estate Yard Sign Pictures in Seattle

Stephen Brashear

Just Fine As Things Are

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) is pressing to improve its positioning in the current housing market recession before a general economic recession threatens to create fresh setbacks for the business. Currently, limited inventories

RDFN looks ready to settle back into a trading range defined by the February highs and lows.

RDFN looks ready to settle back into a trading range defined by the February highs and lows. (TradingView.com)

Redfin's price/sales ratio probably cannot get much lower from here unless the housing market takes a fresh turn downward.

Redfin's price/sales ratio probably cannot get much lower from here unless the housing market takes a fresh turn downward. (Seeking Alpha)

Redfin suffered a serious EBIDTA hangover from the pandemic housing mania.

Redfin suffered a serious EBIDTA hangover from the pandemic housing mania. (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Ahan Analytics profile picture
Ahan Analytics
4.62K Followers
Dr. Duru has blogged about financial markets since the year 2000. A veteran of the dot-com bubble and bust, the financial crisis, and the coronavirus pandemic, he fully appreciates the value in trading and investing around the extremes of market behavior. In this spirit, his blog "One-Twenty Two" (https://drduru.com/onetwentytwo/) delivers a different narrative for students and fans of financial markets. Dr. Duru challenges conventional market wisdoms and offers unique perspectives. The blog posts cover stocks, options, currencies, Bitcoin, and more, while leveraging the tools of both technical and fundamental analysis for short-term and long-term trading and investing. Some of these ideas and analyses are also featured here on Seeking Alpha.Dr. Duru received a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering (and an honors degree in Values, Technology, Science and Society - now simply STS) from Stanford University. For graduate studies, Dr. Duru went on to earn a Ph.D. in Engineering-Economic Systems (now Management, Science, and Society). Dr. Duru's work experiences include:*Independent consulting in operations research and decision analysis*Management consulting in product development and technology strategy*Price optimization software for computer manufacturers and internet advertising (including a shared patent for methodology)*Business Intelligence and Data Analytics, including some Data Science and Data EngineeringConsulting practice: https://ahan-analytics.drduru.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of RDFN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.