Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) is pressing to improve its positioning in the current housing market recession before a general economic recession threatens to create fresh setbacks for the business. Currently, limited inventories and elevated mortgage rates have placed a tight ceiling on RDFN’s upside this year. Yet, the company optimistically thinks it can finally lift out of negative adjusted EBITDA territory by year’s end. This optimism rang loud and clear in the earnings conference call (emphasis mine):

“we don’t need the housing market to get better. When it does, and at some point it will as the Fed steps back from these rate increases, we have tremendous leverage. As we get more revenues, we’ll hold our costs steady, and we’ll have a more efficient real estate operation. So, it should fall to the bottom line.”

This optimism was infectious enough to drive a 33.2% post-earnings surge for the stock and some brief follow-through. However, the stock now looks set to reverse most of the post-earnings gains and return to the previous rangebound behavior as defined by the February highs and lows. Note how the late April, early May pullback successfully tested the February lows as support.

The trading will likely hold as investors await evidence that Redfin will indeed be able to perform in the face weakening macro-economic conditions.

A Conservative Forecast and Cost Controls

In Q2, Redfin anticipates revenue growth of 18-20% and an adjusted EBITDA somewhere between -$9M and +$1M (compare to a year ago with adjusted EBITDA of -$29M). Achieving the top of this range should be convincing progress toward the guidance for the year. Redfin attributed the anticipated revenue growth and EBITDA improvement to drivers such as increased booking, declining marketing expenses over the past nine months, the benefits from cost reductions through April, and an expected improvement in real estate services gross margins. Redfin expects “real estate services gross margins to improve year-over-year for the first time since the second quarter of 2021 and overall monetization to improve [with] additional profit from Redfin.com traffic through rent and from brokerage customers through Bay Equity.” Redfin expects Bay Equity “to become a major source of profits in future years.” The rental business will generate positive adjusted EBITDA by Q4 given “accelerating” revenues through the year.

A conservative forecast works in Redfin’s favor. Redfin expects the U.S. housing market to sell 4.3M existing homes for 2023. This projection is about 10% lower than the 4.78M existing home sales forecast by the National Association of Realtors (NAR). So the top line revenue targets should be achievable given they are tethered to this forecast (absent the shock of a late year recession). On the bottom line, RDFN has significantly slashed costs since the housing recession unfolded last year. Starting with winding down RedfinNow (the failed venture into iBuying), Redfin also reduced costs through multiple layoffs, a significant reduction in marketing costs (the company expects to slash marketing spending in Q2 by 46% as part of its “pull back” on mass media campaigns), and persistent post acquisition cost reductions in its mortgage lending division Bay Equity. Redfin managed to cut the cost to close a transaction by 10%, excluding the cost of lead agents and “the contractor network of associate agents for hosting tours and open houses.”

Redfin’s promise to hold the line on costs means no major hiring or new investments in the near future. One important exception is the company’s commitment to hire “50 experienced agents” this year with 39 already hired as of May 1st. If the housing market manages to exceed expectations, Redfin will need to lean more on its partners. Currently, the company essentially leaves the scraps for its partners as a way to reduce labor costs on lower margin work: “Another way to increase revenue per brokerage transaction is by more narrowly focusing our agents on the transactions that drive the most profits, leaving the rest for partners.” The higher margin work comes from pushing digital sales. The digital transformation of home sales accelerated with the pandemic, so Redfin faces stiff competition here.

If the housing market underperforms in coming months, I expect Redfin to look for more ways to cut labor costs given its firm commitment to the EBITDA targets. For example, Redfin told analysts that “the April layoff…reflects our commitment to running the business for full year profitability.”

Redfin’s cash burn makes cost control an important imperative. Its cash levels ran down significantly year-over-year. The company had cash and cash equivalents of $612,680 along with short-term investments of $95,458 in Q1 2022. These numbers plunged 76% and increased 47% respectively for a net loss of 59%.

Under-Performance Risks

There is significant risk of under-performance for the housing market as the year wears on. Mortgage rates could lean against Redfin’s hopeful expectation and simply stop going down. For example, the Federal Reserve seems likely to hike rates at least one more time by July. Moreover, the Fed is promising to maintain a hawkish stance even if/when the labor market finally starts to weaken. Thus, Redfin’s assumption that the end of rate hikes will create an effective easing is not likely to materialize anytime soon. Note the company is hopeful for lower rates, but it was not clear from the conference call whether these expectations are baked into guidance.

I am also wary about Redfin’s market share dynamics. In its last investor presentation, RDFN showed annual incremental market share gains since 2017 (at the time of RDFN’s IPO) from 0.42% to 0.8% in 2022, including year-over-year gains every quarter until Q4 of 2022. The company acknowledged an end to the quarterly streak over the last two quarters: “…our share of U.S. home sales declined by one basis point in the first quarter of 2023. By comparison, we lost two basis points of share in the fourth quarter of 2022.” Redfin expects a return to the norm of quarterly year-over-year share gains as it absorbs the impacts of layoffs and RedfinNow’s closure. A failure to recover the dynamics of share gains would pressure the company’s annual guidance, especially if the housing market faces new pressures. For example, Redfin could be forced to boost marketing spend again and in turn reduce guidance for achieving breakeven economics.

Redfin also faces challenges from Increasing competitiveness in the services industry. The company explained that “with homebuyers nervous about the economy and so many starving agents trying to poach our clients, we can’t count on these closings until they come through.” Investors should be just as wary. Thus, my expectation that a return to the trading range makes sense for RDFN shares in the short-term.

Finally, I am particularly wary about Redfin’s potential upside from aggressively pursuing transactions in the luxury home market. This wildcard may have generated the most initial post-earnings excitement in RDFN shares given the assumption that higher income home buyers are least sensitive to mortgage rates.

Stretching for Upside from the Luxury Home Market

On March 15th, Redfin announced the nationwide expansion of its Premiere luxury buying service. Almost in parallel, luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers (TOL) reported in its Q1 earnings report that it was encouraged by a retreat in the involvement of brokers in its home sales. From the transcript of the earnings call (emphasis mine):

“The biggest expense, of course, is brokers, realtors and we have been comforted and happy to see the realtor engagement involvement with the client is coming down. Back 5, 10 years ago as you know, we were running about 60% of our sales had a [realtor] and that number today is down around 40%. You could argue a year ago when we were on allocation, and we sort of had clients lined up that you had more clients that were coming in without the [realtor] because they were just waiting in line for their opportunity. But in today’s market, for that number to be down around 40%, we’re very encouraged.”

Perhaps RDFN anticipates flexing its advantage in existing luxury home sales, but the report from Toll Brothers undermines the narrative. The digital transformation in selling homes may work against Redfin’s high-end plans that rely on bulking up on top talent in luxury home sales. Toll Brothers acknowledged that the broker community is important to them, but they also represent “a significant expense.” Whenever a company highlights a large cost, we can bet they are actively strategizing on ways to reduce it, especially in an inflationary environment. Accordingly, the company is highly encouraged by the current effectiveness of its website to navigate customers through the buying process.

These counter-trends for luxury brokers should put Redfin on notice. Yet, the company is confidence as ever, describing themselves as being on the “offense” while competitors play “defense” trying to rely on their brand names for sales. The company acknowledged these are early days for its luxury segment (a redesign of the Premier Service website launched on February 15th), yet they are taking on a multi-decade effort to take share. In other words, investors should prepare for a very long journey with plenty of setbacks. I think the company is stretching for upside here. The luxury segment is yet another area where I want to see results before I believe in a path for success.

Toll Brothers did not provide an update on broker activity in its latest earnings report. The report did confirm the on-going strength in the luxury market. Market activity is so strong that the company raises its guidance for the full year. With this backdrop of strength, Redfin will need to report some tangible wins and successes to affirm the robustness of its strategy in the market for luxury homes.

The Trade

The Quant ratings for RDFN presciently tanked the stock in sell territory for almost two years. Reflecting the aspirational tone of Redfin's last earnings, those ratings turned upward to "hold". In fact, on valuation alone, RDFN looks like a stock with much of the downside risk drained away. As the price/sales chart shows below, RDFN’s valuation is quite depressed. Any upside in results could drive stock gains.

Still, the biggest drag on the stock has been Redfin’s lack of profitability. The unadjusted EBITDA and the net loss have remained persistently negative for years (contrast this to the consistent profitability home builders have achieved through the recent ups and downs of the market). Even at the height of the pandemic-driven mania, RDFN still operated deeply in the red. The latest reorganization and restructuring will need to usher in a fundamentally different way of doing business.

The technicals showed promise with the post-earnings breakout. Now, RDFN looks ready to settle for more rangebound performance. For a short-term trade, I shorted shares at the top of the previous range with a modest downside target in the middle of the previous trading range. This bearish trade runs counter to my perma-bullish bias on the shares of home builders, but I consider the RDFN short to have a decent risk/reward as a tactical trade. After the resolution of this trade (whether to the downside or the upside), I will treat RDFN as a “wait and see” with buys no sooner than the start of the next seasonally strong period for the shares of home builders.

